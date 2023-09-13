Popular Items

iced coffee

$3.75

iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!

iced latte

$4.40
latte

$4.40

FOOD

pastries

add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order

raisin pecan roll

$2.25Out of stock

sourdough artisan roll baked with raisins and pecans (veg)

vegan chocolate cherry muffin

$4.75Out of stock

vegan vanilla muffin base filled with tart cherries and tcho chocolate chunks (v, w/o nuts)

blueberry pop tart

$4.75Out of stock

flaky as can be and filled with blueberry jam and topped with a bright purple blueberry glaze (veg, w/o nuts)

jam 'n butter biscuit with strawberry rhubarb jam

$4.85Out of stock

vanilla biscuit cut in half and filled with a whipped salted butter and a sweet rhubarb + strawberry jam (veg, w/o nuts)

peanut butter + fluff croissant

$4.75Out of stock

an exciting new croissant addition filled with peanut butter and homemade marshmallow fluff, topped with a torched meringue scoop (v)

breakfast pizza

$5.25Out of stock

brioche crust with an egg, shredded parmesan cheese, creme fraiche, and spice mix (w/o nuts)

lemon coconut muffin

$4.35Out of stock

muffin base made with One Mighty Mill flour with lemon zest and toasted coconut. topped with coconut before baking for a crunch toasted coconut topping. (veg)

gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with raspberry glaze

$4.75Out of stock

A zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet raspberry. (gf, w/o nuts)

cheddar scallion scone

$4.35Out of stock

buttery scone filled with cheddar and scallions (veg, w/o nuts)

pain aux raisin

$4.35Out of stock

rich brioche dough filled with vanilla pastry cream and golden raisins (veg, w/o nuts)

lemon ginger scone

$4.35Out of stock

buttery, flaky scone packed with lemon and ginger topped with our lemon glaze

raspberry pop tart

$4.75Out of stock

flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze

sticky sticky bun

$5.25Out of stock

our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'

apple snacking spice cake

$4.35

spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)

brioche au chocolat

$4.35Out of stock

fluffy buttery brioche filled with chocolate and pastry cream

sugar brioche bun

$4.35Out of stock

buttery brioche coated in vanilla sugar (veg, w/o nuts)

sour cream coffee cake

$4.35

tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)

pastries baked yesterday, still great today!

$7.00Out of stock

pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :) **may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated

split and toasted blueberry muffin

$4.25Out of stock

take our blueberry muffin to the next level- toasted with butter!

almond croissant

$4.75Out of stock

our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds

banana bread

$4.35

dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA

blueberry muffin

$4.35Out of stock

jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA

brown butter cinnamon roll

$5.25Out of stock

rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze

croissant

$4.35Out of stock

layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!

currant spelt oat scone

$4.35Out of stock

buttery, slightly sweet scone packed with whole grains and dried currants

ham and cheese croissant

$5.75Out of stock

croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds

parmesan chive scone

$4.35Out of stock

savory flaky scone filled with fresh chives and grated parmesan

raspberry filled donut

$4.50Out of stock

available on Saturday and Sunday only

vanilla filled donut

$4.50Out of stock

available on Saturday and Sunday only

low fat vegan chocolate cake

$4.50Out of stock

breakfast + brunch + bread

steel cut oats

$7.00Out of stock

steel cut oats seasoned with cinnamon topped with toasted almonds and blueberry compote (made with whole milk) (veg)

breakfast egg sandwich

$10.00

breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)

raisin pecan loaf

$9.00Out of stock

sourdough artisan bread baked with raisins and pecans (veg)

yogurt parfait

$6.75

honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)

fruit cup

$6.00Out of stock

Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)

1 slice baked french toast

$4.00

fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar

2 slices baked french toast

$8.00

fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar

avocado toast

$11.25

guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain

blt with poached egg

$15.75
granola and milk

$6.00

served with your choice of milk on the side.

hard boiled egg

$1.00
side of bacon

$3.00
toast

$1.75
homestyle multigrain loaf

$7.50
loaf of focaccia

$7.50Out of stock

loaf (equivalent to 12-15 slices) of our signature focaccia sandwich bread.

bread ends

$3.00Out of stock

delicious pieces of our sandwich bread that are too small for our sandwiches. perfect for bread pudding, croutons, or snacking!

sandwiches

half sandwich

$7.25
chips

$1.50
smoked chicken salad on cranberry pepita bread

$12.75Out of stock

mixed greens, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, cranberry pepita bread (df, w/o nuts)

smoked turkey + cranberry sandwich

$12.75

smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)

cubano sandwich

$13.50

mojo pulled pork, ben’s sweet hot mustard, boggy meadow swiss cheese, ham, pickles, focaccia (w/o nuts)

fresh mozzarella sandwich

$12.00

nut free basil pesto, cherry pepper crema, heirloom tomato, arugula, toasted multigrain (veg, w/o nuts)

grilled cauliflower melt

$12.50

queso blanco, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*

smoked turkey + zucchini relish sandwich

$12.75

zucchini relish, basil, pecorino-black pepper mayo, arugula, multigrain (w/o nuts)

italian sandwich

$12.75Out of stock

mortadella, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, peperonata, basil pesto, parmesan crema (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)

smoked chicken salad sandwich

$11.00

mixed greens, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, focaccia roll (df, w/o nuts)

applewood smoked bacon sandwich

$13.50

arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo (df, w/o nuts)

achiote chicken sandwich

$12.25

roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)

roast beef sandwich

$12.75

horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, country roll (w/o nuts)

chicken tikka masala naan

$12.75

tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)

breakfast egg sandwich

$10.00

breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)

grilled cheese sandwich

$6.00
hummus sandwich

$11.25

hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)

kids ham and cheese

$6.50

sliced ham and cheddar on soft white focaccia (w/o nuts)

peanut butter and jelly sandwich

$6.00
kid's breakfast egg sandwich

$7.00

our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll

avocado toast

$11.25

guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain

salads + bowls

farro + zucchini bowl

$13.75Out of stock

salted napa cabbage, marinated artichokes, peppadews, english cheddar (veg, w/o nuts)

tomato + fregola sarda salad

$12.50

sweet corn, cucumber, ricotta salata, multigrain croutons, arugula, candied almonds, lemon vinaigrette (veg)

potato + green bean bowl

$12.50Out of stock

fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)

salmon, potato + green bean bowl

$16.00Out of stock

fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts)

miso tofu noodle bowl

$13.00Out of stock

bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**

shrimp caesar salad

$16.00

marinated shrimp, pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)

caesar salad

$12.00

pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)

chopped greek salad

$13.75

greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.

small salad

$6.00

simple mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.

large salad

$7.00

simple mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.

small salad with vegetables

$7.00

simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.

large salad with vegetables

$8.00

simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.

bakery daily specials

heat-at-home roast chicken dinner

$18.00Out of stock

with creamed kale + spinach, buttermilk mashed potato (w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.

heat-at-home herb roasted shrimp + spanish rice

$19.00Out of stock

chorizo breadcrumbs, english peas, asparagus, pepperonata (w/o nuts)

heat-at-home chicken enchiladas

$17.50Out of stock

black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.

heat-at-home corn risotto stuffed pepper

$19.00Out of stock

basil, sun dried tomato, parmesan (w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.

heat-at-home zucchini + eggplant involtini

$19.00Out of stock

spinach ricotta, tomato sauce, parmesan (veg, gf, w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.

heat-at-home cavatappi & cheese dinner

$16.00Out of stock

broccoli, english cheddar, garlic crumbs (veg, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.

heat-at-home broccoli + cheddar soup

a pint of our delicious cheddar broccoli soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)

heat-at-home spicy tomato soup

$6.50Out of stock

a pint of our delicious spicy tomato soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)

tomato and watermelon gazpacho

$6.50

a chilled seasonal soup with fresno chili and red onion (v, w/o nuts) (contains gluten)

cucumber gazpacho

$6.50Out of stock

chilled soup with cucumbers yogurt and herbs thickened with flour focaccia bread (veg, w/o nuts)

curried chicken salad

$7.50Out of stock

chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)

quiche of the day

$8.00

roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)

quiche of the day

$8.00

bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)

quiche of the day

$8.00Out of stock

smoked ham, sauteed bok choy, gruyere (w/o nuts)

soup of the day

$6.50Out of stock

creamy chicken and vegetable (w/o nuts)

soup of the day

$6.50Out of stock

cheddar broccoli soup (veg, w/o nuts)

cheese pizza of the day

$7.50

mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino romano (veg, w/o nuts)

veggie pizza of the day

$7.50Out of stock

sautéed kale, ricotta, pickled fresno chile, mozzarella, garlic cream (veg, w/o nuts)

meat pizza of the day

$7.50

shaved steak, caramelized onions, salsa verde, garlic cream (w/o nuts)

smoked chicken salad

$7.50

half pint with tarragon, red grapes (gf, df, w/o nuts)

pepperoni pizza of the day

$7.50Out of stock

pepperoni, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino romano (w/o nuts)

cakes + pies + puddings

chocolate pudding cup

$6.75Out of stock

chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)

four pack coconut cake truffles

$9.00Out of stock

coconut cake rolled in sweet + flaky coconut (veg, w/o nuts)

coconut cake truffle

$2.25Out of stock

coconut cake rolled in sweet + flaky coconut (veg, w/o nuts)

four pack devil's food cake truffles

$9.00Out of stock

chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)

devil's food cake truffle

$2.25Out of stock

chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle (veg, w/o nuts)

yogurt parfait

$6.75

honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)

slice of coconut cake

$6.30

fluffy coconut cake filled with coconut buttercream and covered in shredded coconut. (veg, w/o nuts)

slice of boston cream pie

$6.30

layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache

slice of carrot cake

$6.30Out of stock

made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting

slice of chocolate cream pie

$6.30Out of stock

rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls

slice of coconut cream pie

$6.30Out of stock
individual triple chocolate mousse cake

$6.30
slice of lemon meringue pie

$6.30Out of stock

tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top

slice of midnight chocolate cake

$6.30Out of stock

deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache

slice of lemon raspberry cake

$6.30Out of stock

lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream

slice of peach + cherry crostata

$6.30

slice of juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**

slice of birthday cake

$6.30Out of stock

birthday cake is currently vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and sprinkles

sticky bun bread pudding

$6.30Out of stock

with pecans

8 inch coconut cake

$55.00

our fluffy coconut cake layered with coconut buttercream, finished in toasted coconut. serves 10-12.

whole lemon meringue pie

$38.00Out of stock

veg, w/o nuts

whole chocolate cream pie

$38.00Out of stock

this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)

$38.00Out of stock
whole peach + cherry crostata

$38.00Out of stock

juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**

6 inch carrot cake

$38.00Out of stock

classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice

6 inch birthday cake

$38.00Out of stock

vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice

6 inch lemon raspberry cake

$38.00

lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream. w/o nuts *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice

6 inch midnight chocolate

$38.00Out of stock

deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice

6 inch boston cream pie

$38.00Out of stock

sponge cake, vanilla cream, coffee syrup, chocolate ganache, and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice

6 inch triple chocolate mousse cake

$38.00Out of stock
fruit cup

$6.00Out of stock

Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)

whole raspberry cheesecake

$55.00Out of stock

flour’s luscious cheesecake with a raspberry coulis swirl (veg, w/o nuts)

slice of raspberry cheesecake

$6.30Out of stock

flour’s luscious cheesecake with a raspberry coulis swirl (veg, w/o nuts)

$6.00Out of stock

cookies + bars + cupcakes

buttermilk cupcake with blackberry buttercream

$5.25Out of stock

delicious buttermilk cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (veg, w/o nuts)

rainbow rice krispie treat

$4.80Out of stock

our beloved rice krispie treats made with a mixture of regular rice krispies and rainbow fruit cereal (veg, w/o nuts)

chocolate cupcake with rainbow sprinkles

$5.25Out of stock

rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)

almond pistachio macaroon

$3.50Out of stock

sweet vegan cookie made with aquafaba, almonds and pistachio (gf, df, vegan)

tcho chocolate brownie

$4.80

super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)

brown butter pecan blondie

$4.80

chewy bar filled with chocolate chunks and pecans

brown butter rice krispy treat

$4.80
raspberry crumb bar

$4.80

buttery shortbread with sweet jammy raspberry preserves baked on top

chocolate cupcake

$5.25Out of stock

rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)

power bar

$4.00

with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan

tcho chocolate chip cookie

$3.30Out of stock

the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates

cookie dough

$9.00Out of stock

pint of our cookie dough with instructions for baking our cookies at home! *allergens vary by cookie choice

oatmeal raisin cookie

$3.30Out of stock

chewy oats with raisins and a hint of cinnamon- made with oat flour

ginger molasses cookie

$3.30Out of stock

full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar

double chocolate cookie

$3.30Out of stock

dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts.

chunky lola cookie

$3.30Out of stock

packed full of chocolate, oats, pecans, and coconut

oreo cookie

$3.30Out of stock

with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)

raspberry meringue cloud

$3.75

gluten free

brown sugar almond meringue cloud

$3.75

gluten free

sticky bun crisp

$0.75Out of stock
blondie biscotti pack

$9.00Out of stock

blondie pieces crisped up, perfect for snacking or dipping. contains pecans (veg)

gingersnap cookie pack

$10.00

spicy crisp ginger cookies with fresh ginger, molasses and cinnamon (veg, w/o nuts)

sable cookie pack

$10.00

sweet crisp vanilla sugar cookies (veg, w/o nuts)

DRINKS

hot drinks

vegan dark chocolate mocha

$5.60

our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, steamed milk, and espresso. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!

vegan dark hot chocolate

$4.10

our rich hot chocolate made with our vegan dark chocolate ganache. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!

latte

$4.40
americano

$3.80

large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso

cafe au lait

$4.25
cappuccino

$4.40

large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso

chai latte

$4.75
coffee

$3.50

our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.

cortado

$3.80
espresso

$3.80
espresso macchiato

$3.80
fiery hot chocolate

$4.75

our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar

flat white

$4.40
hot chocolate

$4.10

our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)

hot tea

$3.80
london fog

$3.80
matcha latte

$4.90
mocha

$5.60

our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), steamed milk, and espresso

steamed milk

$2.00

cold drinks

blackberry lime seltzer

$3.60Out of stock

refreshing seltzer made with simple syrup, blackberry puree and lime juice

strawberry limeade seltzer

$3.60Out of stock

a fruit filled bubbly seltzer with strawberries and lemon-limeade combined

cucumber mint cooler

$4.25

refreshing mixture of fresh cucumbers, mint, and lime juice purees and served over soda water.

lemon limeade

$4.25

lemon and lime juice mixed with a mint infused simple syrup for summers most refreshing drink

arnold palmer

$4.25

half lemon limeade, half black iced tea!

iced dark chocolate vegan mocha

$5.60

our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, milk, and espresso over ice. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!

iced coffee

$3.75

iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!

iced latte

$4.40
iced tea

$3.60
raspberry seltzer

$3.60
iced mocha

$5.60

our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), milk, and espresso over ice

iced chai latte

$4.75
iced americano

$3.80

large iced americano comes with 4 shots of espresso

fountainhead soda

$3.30
iced espresso

$4.25
iced matcha latte

$4.90
cold milk

$2.30
kids milk

$1.80
cold pressed juice blend

$6.00
cold pressed orange juice

$5.25
bottled water

$2.60
bottled sparkling water

$2.60
spindrift seltzer

$2.80
vita coco coconut water

$4.25
nitro cold brew

$5.25

nitro cold brew coffee from Fazenda. recommended to shake before opening!

large batch mulled apple cider

$17.50Out of stock
batch iced coffee

$15.50

get your fix with our batch iced coffee! A half gallon of our Flour iced coffee-- just add ice

batch iced latte

$26.75

get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice

batch iced mocha

$27.75

get your fix with our batch mocha! A half gallon of our Flour iced mocha-- just add ice

large batch iced chai latte

$25.75

get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice

batch cold brew iced coffee

$18.50

get your fix with our batch cold brew coffee! A half gallon of our Flour cold brew-- just add ice.

batch iced matcha latte

$27.80

get your fix with our batch iced matcha! A half gallon of our Flour matcha latte-- just add ice.

large batch lemon limeade

$17.50

get your fix with our batch lemon limeade! A half gallon of our housemade lemon limeade-- just add ice.

large batch arnold palmer

$17.50

get your fix with our batch arnold palmer! A half gallon of our Flour black iced tea and lemon limeade mix-- just add ice.

RETAIL

treats + snacks

blondie biscotti pack

$9.00Out of stock

blondie pieces crisped up, perfect for snacking or dipping. contains pecans (veg)

gingersnap cookie pack

$10.00

spicy crisp ginger cookies with fresh ginger, molasses and cinnamon (veg, w/o nuts)

sable cookie pack

$10.00

sweet crisp vanilla sugar cookies (veg, w/o nuts)

$8.00Out of stock
commuter mix

$9.00Out of stock

with pepitas, mulberries, goji berries, cashews, almonds, coconut flakes

dog treat

$1.00

new flavorful treat for our best friends, including oat flour, flax seed, pumpkin puree and applesauce

mom's housemade granola

$14.00

contains walnuts and almonds

muesli

$11.00Out of stock

contains almonds

multiseed brittle

$6.00Out of stock

the same seed brittle we use on our everything-spice tuna + citrus salad!

$5.00Out of stock
power bar

$4.00

with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan

spicy pecans

$12.00Out of stock
toffee

$10.00
vanilla sugar

$6.00
whole bean coffee

$12.00
need a handle bag? (boston)

$0.05

paper handle bags are 5 cents under Boston's plastic bag ordinance - thank you for being green!

cookbooks - signed by Joanne!

Flour

$35.00

Spectacular Recipes from Boston's Flour Bakery + Cafe

Flour, Too

$35.00

Indispensable Recipes for the Cafe's Most Loved Sweets & Savories

Baking With Less Sugar

$25.00

Recipes for Desserts Using Natural Sweeteners and Little-to-No White Sugar

Myers + Chang At Home

$32.00

Recipes from the Beloved Boston Eatery

Pastry Love

$40.00

A Baker's Journal of Favorite Recipes

have a nice day!

