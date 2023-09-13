Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
FOOD
pastries
go green, no utensils!
add this item to your cart to let us know you do not need utensils included with your order
raisin pecan roll
sourdough artisan roll baked with raisins and pecans (veg)
vegan chocolate cherry muffin
vegan vanilla muffin base filled with tart cherries and tcho chocolate chunks (v, w/o nuts)
blueberry pop tart
flaky as can be and filled with blueberry jam and topped with a bright purple blueberry glaze (veg, w/o nuts)
jam 'n butter biscuit with strawberry rhubarb jam
vanilla biscuit cut in half and filled with a whipped salted butter and a sweet rhubarb + strawberry jam (veg, w/o nuts)
peanut butter + fluff croissant
an exciting new croissant addition filled with peanut butter and homemade marshmallow fluff, topped with a torched meringue scoop (v)
breakfast pizza
brioche crust with an egg, shredded parmesan cheese, creme fraiche, and spice mix (w/o nuts)
lemon coconut muffin
muffin base made with One Mighty Mill flour with lemon zest and toasted coconut. topped with coconut before baking for a crunch toasted coconut topping. (veg)
gluten free lemon poppyseed muffin with raspberry glaze
A zesty lemon poppyseed batter topped with sweet raspberry. (gf, w/o nuts)
cheddar scallion scone
buttery scone filled with cheddar and scallions (veg, w/o nuts)
pain aux raisin
rich brioche dough filled with vanilla pastry cream and golden raisins (veg, w/o nuts)
lemon ginger scone
buttery, flaky scone packed with lemon and ginger topped with our lemon glaze
raspberry pop tart
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
sticky sticky bun
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
apple snacking spice cake
spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)
brioche au chocolat
fluffy buttery brioche filled with chocolate and pastry cream
sugar brioche bun
buttery brioche coated in vanilla sugar (veg, w/o nuts)
sour cream coffee cake
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
pastries baked yesterday, still great today!
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :) **may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
split and toasted blueberry muffin
take our blueberry muffin to the next level- toasted with butter!
almond croissant
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
banana bread
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
blueberry muffin
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
brown butter cinnamon roll
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
croissant
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
currant spelt oat scone
buttery, slightly sweet scone packed with whole grains and dried currants
ham and cheese croissant
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
parmesan chive scone
savory flaky scone filled with fresh chives and grated parmesan
raspberry filled donut
available on Saturday and Sunday only
vanilla filled donut
available on Saturday and Sunday only
low fat vegan chocolate cake
breakfast + brunch + bread
steel cut oats
steel cut oats seasoned with cinnamon topped with toasted almonds and blueberry compote (made with whole milk) (veg)
breakfast egg sandwich
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
raisin pecan loaf
sourdough artisan bread baked with raisins and pecans (veg)
yogurt parfait
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
fruit cup
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
1 slice baked french toast
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
2 slices baked french toast
fresh focaccia served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
avocado toast
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
blt with poached egg
granola and milk
served with your choice of milk on the side.
hard boiled egg
side of bacon
toast
homestyle multigrain loaf
loaf of focaccia
loaf (equivalent to 12-15 slices) of our signature focaccia sandwich bread.
bread ends
delicious pieces of our sandwich bread that are too small for our sandwiches. perfect for bread pudding, croutons, or snacking!
sandwiches
half sandwich
chips
smoked chicken salad on cranberry pepita bread
mixed greens, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, cranberry pepita bread (df, w/o nuts)
smoked turkey + cranberry sandwich
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
cubano sandwich
mojo pulled pork, ben’s sweet hot mustard, boggy meadow swiss cheese, ham, pickles, focaccia (w/o nuts)
fresh mozzarella sandwich
nut free basil pesto, cherry pepper crema, heirloom tomato, arugula, toasted multigrain (veg, w/o nuts)
grilled cauliflower melt
queso blanco, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
smoked turkey + zucchini relish sandwich
zucchini relish, basil, pecorino-black pepper mayo, arugula, multigrain (w/o nuts)
italian sandwich
mortadella, salami, capicola, fresh mozzarella, peperonata, basil pesto, parmesan crema (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
smoked chicken salad sandwich
mixed greens, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, focaccia roll (df, w/o nuts)
applewood smoked bacon sandwich
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo (df, w/o nuts)
achiote chicken sandwich
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
roast beef sandwich
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, country roll (w/o nuts)
chicken tikka masala naan
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
breakfast egg sandwich
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
grilled cheese sandwich
hummus sandwich
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
kids ham and cheese
sliced ham and cheddar on soft white focaccia (w/o nuts)
peanut butter and jelly sandwich
kid's breakfast egg sandwich
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
avocado toast
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
salads + bowls
farro + zucchini bowl
salted napa cabbage, marinated artichokes, peppadews, english cheddar (veg, w/o nuts)
tomato + fregola sarda salad
sweet corn, cucumber, ricotta salata, multigrain croutons, arugula, candied almonds, lemon vinaigrette (veg)
potato + green bean bowl
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
salmon, potato + green bean bowl
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts)
miso tofu noodle bowl
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
shrimp caesar salad
marinated shrimp, pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)
caesar salad
pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)
chopped greek salad
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
small salad
simple mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad
simple mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
small salad with vegetables
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
large salad with vegetables
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
bakery daily specials
heat-at-home roast chicken dinner
with creamed kale + spinach, buttermilk mashed potato (w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
heat-at-home herb roasted shrimp + spanish rice
chorizo breadcrumbs, english peas, asparagus, pepperonata (w/o nuts)
heat-at-home chicken enchiladas
black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
heat-at-home corn risotto stuffed pepper
basil, sun dried tomato, parmesan (w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.
heat-at-home zucchini + eggplant involtini
spinach ricotta, tomato sauce, parmesan (veg, gf, w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.
heat-at-home cavatappi & cheese dinner
broccoli, english cheddar, garlic crumbs (veg, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
heat-at-home broccoli + cheddar soup
a pint of our delicious cheddar broccoli soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)
heat-at-home spicy tomato soup
a pint of our delicious spicy tomato soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)
tomato and watermelon gazpacho
a chilled seasonal soup with fresno chili and red onion (v, w/o nuts) (contains gluten)
cucumber gazpacho
chilled soup with cucumbers yogurt and herbs thickened with flour focaccia bread (veg, w/o nuts)
curried chicken salad
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
quiche of the day
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
quiche of the day
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
quiche of the day
smoked ham, sauteed bok choy, gruyere (w/o nuts)
soup of the day
creamy chicken and vegetable (w/o nuts)
soup of the day
cheddar broccoli soup (veg, w/o nuts)
cheese pizza of the day
mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino romano (veg, w/o nuts)
veggie pizza of the day
sautéed kale, ricotta, pickled fresno chile, mozzarella, garlic cream (veg, w/o nuts)
meat pizza of the day
shaved steak, caramelized onions, salsa verde, garlic cream (w/o nuts)
smoked chicken salad
half pint with tarragon, red grapes (gf, df, w/o nuts)
pepperoni pizza of the day
pepperoni, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino romano (w/o nuts)
cakes + pies + puddings
chocolate pudding cup
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
four pack coconut cake truffles
coconut cake rolled in sweet + flaky coconut (veg, w/o nuts)
coconut cake truffle
coconut cake rolled in sweet + flaky coconut (veg, w/o nuts)
four pack devil's food cake truffles
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
devil's food cake truffle
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle (veg, w/o nuts)
yogurt parfait
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
slice of coconut cake
fluffy coconut cake filled with coconut buttercream and covered in shredded coconut. (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of boston cream pie
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
slice of carrot cake
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
slice of chocolate cream pie
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
slice of coconut cream pie
individual triple chocolate mousse cake
slice of lemon meringue pie
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top
slice of midnight chocolate cake
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
slice of lemon raspberry cake
lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream
slice of peach + cherry crostata
slice of juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**
slice of birthday cake
birthday cake is currently vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and sprinkles
sticky bun bread pudding
with pecans
8 inch coconut cake
our fluffy coconut cake layered with coconut buttercream, finished in toasted coconut. serves 10-12.
whole lemon meringue pie
veg, w/o nuts
whole chocolate cream pie
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
whole coconut cream pie
whole peach + cherry crostata
juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**
6 inch carrot cake
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
6 inch birthday cake
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
6 inch lemon raspberry cake
lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream. w/o nuts *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
6 inch midnight chocolate
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
6 inch boston cream pie
sponge cake, vanilla cream, coffee syrup, chocolate ganache, and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
6 inch triple chocolate mousse cake
fruit cup
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
whole raspberry cheesecake
flour’s luscious cheesecake with a raspberry coulis swirl (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of raspberry cheesecake
flour’s luscious cheesecake with a raspberry coulis swirl (veg, w/o nuts)
slice of sweet potato pie
cookies + bars + cupcakes
buttermilk cupcake with blackberry buttercream
delicious buttermilk cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (veg, w/o nuts)
rainbow rice krispie treat
our beloved rice krispie treats made with a mixture of regular rice krispies and rainbow fruit cereal (veg, w/o nuts)
chocolate cupcake with rainbow sprinkles
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
almond pistachio macaroon
sweet vegan cookie made with aquafaba, almonds and pistachio (gf, df, vegan)
tcho chocolate brownie
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
brown butter pecan blondie
chewy bar filled with chocolate chunks and pecans
brown butter rice krispy treat
raspberry crumb bar
buttery shortbread with sweet jammy raspberry preserves baked on top
chocolate cupcake
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
power bar
with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan
tcho chocolate chip cookie
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
cookie dough
pint of our cookie dough with instructions for baking our cookies at home! *allergens vary by cookie choice
oatmeal raisin cookie
chewy oats with raisins and a hint of cinnamon- made with oat flour
ginger molasses cookie
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
double chocolate cookie
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts.
chunky lola cookie
packed full of chocolate, oats, pecans, and coconut
oreo cookie
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
raspberry meringue cloud
gluten free
brown sugar almond meringue cloud
gluten free
sticky bun crisp
blondie biscotti pack
blondie pieces crisped up, perfect for snacking or dipping. contains pecans (veg)
gingersnap cookie pack
spicy crisp ginger cookies with fresh ginger, molasses and cinnamon (veg, w/o nuts)
sable cookie pack
sweet crisp vanilla sugar cookies (veg, w/o nuts)
DRINKS
hot drinks
vegan dark chocolate mocha
our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, steamed milk, and espresso. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
vegan dark hot chocolate
our rich hot chocolate made with our vegan dark chocolate ganache. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
latte
americano
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
cafe au lait
cappuccino
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
chai latte
coffee
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
cortado
espresso
espresso macchiato
fiery hot chocolate
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
flat white
hot chocolate
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
hot tea
london fog
matcha latte
mocha
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), steamed milk, and espresso
steamed milk
cold drinks
blackberry lime seltzer
refreshing seltzer made with simple syrup, blackberry puree and lime juice
strawberry limeade seltzer
a fruit filled bubbly seltzer with strawberries and lemon-limeade combined
cucumber mint cooler
refreshing mixture of fresh cucumbers, mint, and lime juice purees and served over soda water.
lemon limeade
lemon and lime juice mixed with a mint infused simple syrup for summers most refreshing drink
arnold palmer
half lemon limeade, half black iced tea!
iced dark chocolate vegan mocha
our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, milk, and espresso over ice. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
iced coffee
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
iced latte
iced tea
raspberry seltzer
iced mocha
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), milk, and espresso over ice
medium iced mocha
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), milk, and espresso over ice
iced chai latte
iced americano
large iced americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
fountainhead soda
iced espresso
iced matcha latte
cold milk
kids milk
cold pressed juice blend
cold pressed orange juice
bottled water
bottled sparkling water
spindrift seltzer
vita coco coconut water
nitro cold brew
nitro cold brew coffee from Fazenda. recommended to shake before opening!
large batch mulled apple cider
batch iced coffee
get your fix with our batch iced coffee! A half gallon of our Flour iced coffee-- just add ice
batch iced latte
get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice
batch iced mocha
get your fix with our batch mocha! A half gallon of our Flour iced mocha-- just add ice
large batch iced chai latte
get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice
batch cold brew iced coffee
get your fix with our batch cold brew coffee! A half gallon of our Flour cold brew-- just add ice.
batch iced matcha latte
get your fix with our batch iced matcha! A half gallon of our Flour matcha latte-- just add ice.
large batch lemon limeade
get your fix with our batch lemon limeade! A half gallon of our housemade lemon limeade-- just add ice.
large batch arnold palmer
get your fix with our batch arnold palmer! A half gallon of our Flour black iced tea and lemon limeade mix-- just add ice.
RETAIL
treats + snacks
blondie biscotti pack
blondie pieces crisped up, perfect for snacking or dipping. contains pecans (veg)
gingersnap cookie pack
spicy crisp ginger cookies with fresh ginger, molasses and cinnamon (veg, w/o nuts)
sable cookie pack
sweet crisp vanilla sugar cookies (veg, w/o nuts)
retail sticky bun crisps
commuter mix
with pepitas, mulberries, goji berries, cashews, almonds, coconut flakes
dog treat
new flavorful treat for our best friends, including oat flour, flax seed, pumpkin puree and applesauce
mom's housemade granola
contains walnuts and almonds
muesli
contains almonds
multiseed brittle
the same seed brittle we use on our everything-spice tuna + citrus salad!
Pizza Dough
power bar
with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan
spicy pecans
toffee
vanilla sugar
whole bean coffee
need a handle bag? (boston)
paper handle bags are 5 cents under Boston's plastic bag ordinance - thank you for being green!
cookbooks - signed by Joanne!
Flour
Spectacular Recipes from Boston's Flour Bakery + Cafe
Flour, Too
Indispensable Recipes for the Cafe's Most Loved Sweets & Savories
Baking With Less Sugar
Recipes for Desserts Using Natural Sweeteners and Little-to-No White Sugar
Myers + Chang At Home
Recipes from the Beloved Boston Eatery
Pastry Love
A Baker's Journal of Favorite Recipes