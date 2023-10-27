Flour Bakery South End
halloween menu
our beloved oreo cookie transformed into a bat for Halloween. filled with our vanilla oreo filling and finished with two red royal icing eyes. spooky! (veg, w/o nuts)
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache (veg, w/o nuts)
fun & festive monsters and ghosts made from meringue decorated with black royal icing. Boo! (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
our delicious brown butter rice krispie treats, with cocoa krispies and m+m’s (w/o nuts)
pumpkin spiced cheesecake base with a gingersnap crust, topped with ganache (veg, w/o nuts)
fun & festive monsters made from meringue with black royal icing eyes + mouth. Boo! (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
pastries
fall twist on our pop tart jam packed with apples and a cinnamon sugar topping (veg, w/o nuts)
filled with poppy seeds and orange zest topped with an orange glaze (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
a delicious oatmeal maple scone with a maple glaze
pumpkin muffin with molasses, spices and topped with candied pepitas (veg, w/o nuts)
vegan carrot muffin with ginger, cinnamon, golden raisins and walnuts (v, *contains nuts*)
savory flaky scone filled with fresh chives and grated parmesan
sourdough artisan roll baked with raisins and pecans (veg)
an exciting new croissant addition filled with peanut butter and homemade marshmallow fluff, topped with a torched meringue scoop (v)
brioche crust with an egg, shredded parmesan cheese, creme fraiche, and spice mix (w/o nuts)
rich brioche dough filled with vanilla pastry cream and golden raisins (veg, w/o nuts)
buttery, flaky scone packed with lemon and ginger topped with our lemon glaze
flaky as can be and filled with raspberry jam and topped with raspberry glaze
our most famous pastry, light and buttery brioche dough swirled with cinnamon sugar and pecan topped with caramelized honey and toasted pecan 'goo'
spiced cake with pecans and granny smith apples (veg, *contains nuts*)
fluffy buttery brioche filled with chocolate and pastry cream
buttery brioche coated in vanilla sugar (veg, w/o nuts)
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
pack of 3 pastries baked yesterday-- baker's choice, no substitutions :) **may contain morning pastries and/or cookies, allergies cannot be accommodated
take our blueberry muffin to the next level- toasted with butter!
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
dense, moist banana bread packed with walnuts, made with One Mighty Mill wheat flour milled in Lynn, MA
jam packed with Maine blueberries and make with One Mighty Mill flour from Lynn MA
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
buttery, slightly sweet scone packed with whole grains and dried currants
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
available on Saturday only
breakfast + brunch + bread
steel cut oats seasoned with cinnamon topped with toasted almonds and cranberry compote (made with whole milk) (veg)
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
sourdough artisan roll baked with raisins and pecans (veg)
custard soaked housemade bread baked, sliced, crisped to order. served with real maple syrup and powdered sugar
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
served with your choice of milk on the side.
loaf (equivalent to 12 slices) of our signature focaccia sandwich bread.
delicious pieces of our sandwich bread that are too small for our sandwiches. perfect for bread pudding, croutons, or snacking!
sandwiches
ham, cheddar, herbed butter, house made pickles (sandwich sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible) (w/o nuts)
great hill blue cheese, walnut pesto, green apple, arugula + watercress, multigrain toast (veg)
smoked gouda, gruyere, caramelized onions, sherry (veg, w/o nuts)
mixed greens, tarragon, house pickles, cranberry pepita bread (df, w/o nuts)
fresh multigrain, cranberry chutney, sage mayo, turkey portion, mixed greens, cheddar cheese (w/o nuts)
mojo pulled pork, ben’s sweet hot mustard, boggy meadow swiss cheese, ham, pickles, focaccia (w/o nuts)
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, sundried tomato aioli (w/o nuts)
roast chicken, mashed avocado, jicama, focaccia (df, w/o nuts)
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, country roll (w/o nuts)
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, green chutney, paneer cheese, naan (w/o nuts)
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
sliced ham and cheddar on soft white focaccia (w/o nuts)
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
guacamole, poached egg, cotija, pickled fresno chili, cilantro, salsa verde, on multigrain
salads + bowls
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
baby iceberg, great hill blue, hard boiled egg, north country bacon, pickled shallots, buttermilk-avocado ranch (gf, w/o nuts) (salad sold as is, unfortunately no modifications only protein additions possible)
candied pecan, pickled beets, dried cherry, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette (veg) **contains nuts (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
bok choy, roasted turnip, pickled celery, glass noodles, sesame-almond crumble, orange-sesame dressing (v,gf) **contains nuts**
marinated shrimp, pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)
pickled red onion, fried capers, baby kale, romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan (w/o nuts)
greek yogurt marinated chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olives, banana pepper, green goddess dressing, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
simple mixed green salad with balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
simple mixed green salad with tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette. all possible salads modifications are listed.
salted napa cabbage, marinated artichokes, peppadews, english cheddar (veg, w/o nuts)
sweet corn, cucumber, ricotta salata, multigrain croutons, arugula, candied almonds, lemon vinaigrette (veg)
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, green beans, baby kale, shaved radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts)
bakery daily specials
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
smoked ham, sautéed bok choy, gruyere (w/o nuts)
cheddar broccoli (veg, w/o nuts) Ingredients: butter, garlic, onions, flour, salt, nutmeg, yukon potato, parmesan, carrot, shredded cheddar salt, broccoli, black pepper, citric acid, red pepper flake, heavy cream
spicy tomato soup (veg, gf, w/o nuts) Ingredients: tomatoes, onions, garlic, red pepper flake, honey, heavy cream, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino cheese (pasteurized sheep’s milk, cultures, enzymes, salt
Zucchini squash, summer squash, pecorino black pepper mayo, shredded mozzarella, peppadew peppers, red onions, basil pesto (w/o nuts).
Buffalo Chicken, Pecorino Black Pepper Mayo, Shredded Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Crumble, Parsley. (w/o nuts)
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and sliced pepperoni. (w/o nuts)
a pint of our delicious cheddar broccoli soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)
a pint of our delicious spicy tomato soup to take home to heat up! (veg, w/o nuts)
half pint with tarragon, red grapes (gf, df, w/o nuts)
(serves 4-6) rich braised beef along with perfectly roasted celery root, carrots and turnips (gf, w/o nuts)
black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
with creamed kale + spinach, buttermilk mashed potato (w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
basil, sun dried tomato, parmesan (w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.
chorizo breadcrumbs, english peas, asparagus, pepperonata (w/o nuts)
spinach ricotta, tomato sauce, parmesan (veg, gf, w/o nuts) For Microwave (Recommended): Remove lid and place plastic wrap over container. Heat 3-5 minutes or until hot. For Oven: Preheat oven to 350. Remove lid and place on sheet pan and cover loosely with foil. Reheat for approx. 25-35 minutes or until hot. Ovens vary.
broccoli, english cheddar, garlic crumbs (veg, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
mezzi rigatoni, mushroom ragu, ricotta, parmigiano-reggiano (veg, w/o nuts) reheat instructions included on label.
cakes + pies + puddings
chocolate pudding topped with sweetened whipped cream + cocoa powder (veg, gf, w/o nuts)
coconut cake rolled in sweet + flaky coconut (veg, w/o nuts)
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle. 4 pack. (veg, w/o nuts)
chocolate cake with strawberry chocolate drizzle (veg, w/o nuts)
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
fluffy coconut cake filled with coconut buttercream and covered in shredded coconut. (veg, w/o nuts)
layers of coffee soaked vanilla sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream all covered in chocolate ganache
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
rich chocolate pudding in a sweet shell topped with whipped cream and piled high with chocolate curls
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top (veg, w/o nuts)
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache
lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream
slice of juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**
birthday cake is currently vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and sprinkles
with pecans
our fluffy coconut cake layered with coconut buttercream, finished in toasted coconut. serves 10-12.
tart lemon curd and miles of browned meringue on top veg, w/o nuts
this pie is rich and full of dark chocolate paired perfectly with shortbread crust, topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream (veg, w/o nuts)
juicy peaches, tart cherries, frangipagne almond cream all baked in an open faced pie crust (veg) **contains almonds**
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
lemon cake filled with lemon curd, crushed raspberries, buttercream. w/o nuts *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
deep, dark devil’s food cake filled with a silky milk chocolate buttercream and finished with bittersweet chocolate ganache and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
sponge cake, vanilla cream, coffee syrup, chocolate ganache, and fresh seasonal fruit *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
Mix of fresh blueberries, strawberries, grapes, pineapple (v, w/o nuts, gf)
flour’s luscious cheesecake with a raspberry coulis swirl (veg, w/o nuts)
pumpkin spice cheesecake base with a gingersnap crust, topped with fall shaped gingersnaps (veg, w/o nuts)
granny smith + macintosh apples, cinnamon, and flaky pate brisee crust (veg, w/o nuts)
cookies + bars + cupcakes
rosemary cupcake made with orange zest and juice, topped with orange frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
sweet vegan cookie made with aquafaba, almonds and pistachio (gf, df, vegan)
crunchy granola bar base topped with our apricot, cranberry, apples apple jam, nuts, and our birdseed mixture. (v)
super rich and chocolatey made with tcho chocolate, now gluten free! (gf, w/o nuts)
chewy bar filled with chocolate chunks and pecans
buttery shortbread with sweet jammy raspberry preserves baked on top
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan
the best chocolate chip cookie you'll ever eat- made with THREE different chocolates
pint of our cookie dough with instructions for baking our cookies at home! *allergens vary by cookie choice
chewy oats with raisins and a hint of cinnamon- made with oat flour (veg, w/o nuts)
full of ginger and spice and rolled in sugar (veg, w/o nuts)
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts (veg)
packed full of chocolate, oats, pecans, and coconut
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
delicious buttermilk cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and sprinkles (veg, w/o nuts)
blondie pieces crisped up, perfect for snacking or dipping. contains pecans (veg)
spicy crisp ginger cookies with fresh ginger, molasses and cinnamon (veg, w/o nuts)
sweet crisp vanilla sugar cookies (veg, w/o nuts)
DRINKS
hot drinks
mulled cinnamon, orange, ginger, clove, nutmeg, and allspice.
house made pumpkin syrup with cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla topped with whipped cream
our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, steamed milk, and espresso. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
our rich hot chocolate made with our vegan dark chocolate ganache. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
large americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream) with cinnamon, cayenne, chili, and vanilla sugar
our rich hot chocolate made with chocolate ganache (contains cream)
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), steamed milk, and espresso
cold drinks
refreshing seltzer made with a vanilla infused simple syrup and cherry puree
our house mulled cider over ice!
house made pumpkin syrup with cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg, and vanilla topped with whipped cream
made with our house made vanilla maple syrup!
refreshing seltzer made with simple syrup, blackberry puree and lime juice
a fruit filled bubbly seltzer with strawberries and lemon-limeade combined
refreshing mixture of fresh cucumbers, mint, and lime juice purees and served over soda water.
lemon and lime juice mixed with a mint infused simple syrup for summers most refreshing drink
half lemon limeade, half black iced tea!
our rich mocha made with dark chocolate vegan ganache, milk, and espresso over ice. be sure to select oat or almond milk for a vegan drink!
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
our rich mocha made with chocolate ganache (contains cream), milk, and espresso over ice
large iced americano comes with 4 shots of espresso
nitro cold brew coffee from Fazenda. recommended to shake before opening!
get your fix with our batch iced coffee! A half gallon of our Flour iced coffee-- just add ice
get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice
get your fix with our batch mocha! A half gallon of our Flour iced mocha-- just add ice
get your fix with our batch lattes! A half gallon of our Flour iced lattes-- just add ice
get your fix with our batch cold brew coffee! A half gallon of our Flour cold brew-- just add ice.
get your fix with our batch iced matcha! A half gallon of our Flour matcha latte-- just add ice.
get your fix with our batch lemon limeade! A half gallon of our housemade lemon limeade-- just add ice.
get your fix with our batch arnold palmer! A half gallon of our Flour black iced tea and lemon limeade mix-- just add ice.
RETAIL
treats + snacks
with pepitas, mulberries, goji berries, cashews, almonds, coconut flakes
new flavorful treat for our best friends, including oat flour, flax seed, pumpkin puree and applesauce
contains walnuts and almonds
contains almonds
the same seed brittle we use on our everything-spice tuna + citrus salad!
with cashews, dates, cocoa nib, dried cherries, chia seeds, sunflower seeds. gluten free and vegan
paper handle bags are 5 cents under Boston's plastic bag ordinance - thank you for being green!
cookbooks - signed by Joanne!
Spectacular Recipes from Boston's Flour Bakery + Cafe
Indispensable Recipes for the Cafe's Most Loved Sweets & Savories
Recipes for Desserts Using Natural Sweeteners and Little-to-No White Sugar
Recipes from the Beloved Boston Eatery
A Baker's Journal of Favorite Recipes