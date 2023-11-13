Lima Nation Peruvian Kitchen
Cebiches/Tiraditos
- Cebiche Clásico$32.00
Our fresh fish marinated with classic leche de tigre and aji limo; served with onions, cilantro, cancha, choclo, and our delicious baked sweet potato
- Cebiche Chalaco$24.00
Our fresh fish, shrimp, and octopus, marinated and cured with spicy rocoto leche de tigre; served with onions, cilantro, cancha, choclo, and our delicious baked sweet potato
- Tiradito Cremoso$22.00
Thin and long cuts of white fish with parmesan cheese leche de tigre, garlic chips, roasted avocado, roasted pepper, and infused basil oil
- Tiradito LIMA$22.00
Thin and long cuts of scallops with crispy calamari, roasted avocado, ají amarillo leche de tigre, chalaquita, cancha, and cilantro
- Pulpo al Olivo$26.00
Thin cuts of octopus with peruvian botija olive sauce, topped with roasted piquillo peppers chimichurri and avocado, served with pita chips
Entrees
- Pan con Chicharrón$14.00
Thick slices of crispy pork served on french bread, with sweet potato, criolla, and rocoto cream; served with fries
- Tuna Tartare Wonton$22.00
Crispy wonton taco filled with tuna tartare, butter lettuce, guacamole, caramelized onions, togarashi and acebichada sauce
- Short Ribs Empanadas$15.00
Baked empanada stuffed with shredded short ribs, caramelized onions, and manchego cheese; topped with huancaína sauce
- Causa de Pulpo$25.00
Octopus with peruvian botija olive sauce, avocado, wrapped with hand-pressed potato spiced with aji amarillo; topped with grilled octopus, chimichurri, garlic chips and cilantro
- Causa Nikkei$22.00
Hand-pressed potato filled with scallops tartare, topped with scallops tartare, acebichada sauce, togarashi, nori, avocado, rocoto spicy, and sibulet
Classics
- Lomo Saltado$34.00
Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, oyster soy sauce, garlic, cilantro; served with french fries, and white rice with choclo
- Pappardelle Huancaína & Short Ribs$39.00
Pappardelle with huancaína sauce, Peruvian peppers and cheese, topped with 24hrs slow-cooked short ribs
- Tallarín Taypa$34.00
Wok stir-fried noodles with beef tenderloin, shrimps, quail eggs, mushrooms, broccoli, piquillo peppers, sauteed with oyster soy sauce, garlic and cilantro
Rices
- Chaufa Aeropuerto$32.00
Roasted crispy pork belly with wok stir-fried rice and noodles topped with a thin shrimp omelet, scallions, and sweet chili sauce
- Arroz con Mariscos$34.00
Wok stir-fried juicy rice with shrimps, scallops, and octopus, Peruvian peppers, criolla and chupe sauce
- Arroz Verde$32.00
Cilantro and herbal-infused green rice with crispy pork, cooked with dark beer, Peruvians peppers, cilantro, and choclo; topped with huancaina sauce and criolla
Soups & Salads
- Chupe de Camarones$36.00
Peruvian shrimp chowder. Perfectly seasoned, rich and very filling; it combines a spicy broth with Peruvian peppers, egg, soft fresh cheese, potatoes, rice and lots of tasty shrimp
- LIMA Salad$20.00
Butter lettuce, fresh burrata, seafood salad, shishito pepper, and basil oil; served with pita chips