FOOD GEEKS EATERY 10048 CHARLOTTE HIGHWAY
Coney Island Geek Wings
Brownsville Geek Whole Wings
Marcy Geek Loaded Fries
Nostrand Jerk BBQ Bowl
Seasoned Fries Topped with Grilled Jerked BBQ Chicken Sautéed in Red Onions Pineapples Mac & Cheese and 2 Jumbo Shrimp Jerked Shrimp
Albee Square Mall Cheese Steak Bowl
Seasoned Fries Topped with Steak meat Peppers Onions Topped with your choice Parmesan Cheese Provolone or American cheese
BK Bridge Cajun Bowl
Seasoned Fries Cajun Grilled Chicken & Cajun Grilled Shrimp Smothered In Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Crown Heights Geek Platters
Albany Cajun Grilled Chicken
Grilled Cajun Chicken Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
St. Marks Chopped Steak & Onions
Sautéed Sliced steak and onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Park Place Lamb Platter
Grilled Lamb with Onions Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Fulton Ave Grilled Salmon
6oz Grilled Salmon fillet Served with Seasoned Yellow Rice and a side salad with choice of mild or Hot while sauce drizzled on to or on the side
Ocean Hill Seafood Platters
Rockaway Ave Cajun Fried Whiting
3 Deep Fried Whiting Fish comes with 2 Sides and A Roll
Sumpter Cajun Fried Shrimp
9 Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp Comes with 2 Sides and Roll
Mother Gaston Fried Shrimp & Fish Seafood Platter
Comes with 4 Jumbo Shrimp & 3 PC Fried Whiting Fish and 2 Sides and Roll
Stuyvesant Sandwiches
Red Hook Fried Whiting Fish Sandwich
Deep fried whiting fish sandwich served with lettuce tomato Tart Sauce and American cheese on a brioche Bun come with seasoned fries
Saratoga Grilled Salmon BLT Sandwich
6oz Grilled Salmon Fillet Topped with American Cheese Bacon Lettuce and geek sauce on a brioch Bun
Sutter Deep Fried Salmon Sandwich
Deep fries 6oz salmon served on a brioche bun topped with American cheese Bacon lettuce tomato and our signature Geek sauce. Come with seasoned fries.
BK Smash Bacon Burger
2 Smash Patties with onions topped with Bacon American cheese lettuce tomatoes pickles red onion and the signature geek burger sauce on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries.
Utica Jerk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken Breast Seasoned with our signature Flatbush Jerk Dry Seasoning Topped with Lettuce Tomato Ghost pepper Cheese and drizzled with our Signature BBQ Jerk Sauce served on a Brioche bun with seasoned fries
New Lots Hot Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried boneless chicken smothered in our Hot Chicken Sauce served on a brioche bun with pickles comes with seasoned fries.
Bushwick Ave 9" Cheesesteak HOAGIE
9" CHEESE STEAK WITH ONION PEPPERS AND YOUR CHIOCE OF PROVALONE AMERICAN OR CHEESE WIZ MAKE IT GEEK WAY ADD LETTUCE TOMATO AND EXTRA MAYO
Tompkins Chop Cheese Hoagie
Ground Beef with American cheese onions lettuce tomato chopped together served on a 9" hoagie Roll with mayo
Unity Plaza Side Dishes
Al Carte Chicken
Al Carte Seafood
King Titus Kids Meals
Condiments
Drinks
Apple Juice
Diet Dr Pepper
Mellow Yellow
Bottle Water
KIDS Juice
Cup Of Ice
Cup Of Water
Diet Coke
Coke
Brooklyn Lemonade Iced Tea
Pink Passion Punch
Church Punch
