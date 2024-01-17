Fried Egg I'm In Love Mississippi Ave.
Food (online)
Sandwiches
- Yolko Ono$10.00
Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, fried egg, house sausage patty, and pesto. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.
- Yolko Zeppelin$12.50
Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage. NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.
- Egg Zeppelin$13.00
Toasted sourdough, two fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and holy aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Smells Like Protein Spirit$9.00
Toasted sourdough, fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage. Make it an egg and cheese by removing the meat.
- Sriracha Mix-A-Lot$11.50
Toasted sourdough, fried egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.
- Free Range Against the Machine$8.50
Toasted sourdough, fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.
- Huevo Mutilation$10.50
Toasted sourdough, fried egg, smashed pork sausage patty, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our holy aioli*. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vegan and Sara$11.00
Our vegan “egg” sandwich. Toasted sourdough, house veggie sausage, Just Egg (v) patty, avocado, vegan queso^, and pickled red onions. For GF, we can do this as a bowl. Our GF bread contains egg. ^vegan queso contains cashew nuts
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
Toasted sourdough with cheddar and havarti cheese.
- SPECIAL: Patti Smith Melt$11.50
Beef patty, spud mud, sauteed onions, swiss, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough.
Burritos and More
- 'Rito Suave$13.50
Grilled burrito with two scrambled eggs, your choice protein (sausage, bacon, veggie sausage, or turkey sausage), cheese, avocado, holy aioli*, and pico de gallo. *consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Vegan 'Rito$11.50
Grilled burrito with house veggie sausage, black beans, avocado, pickled red onion, vegan queso^, and fresh pico de gallo. ^contains cashew nuts
- Back in Black Bean Bowl$13.50
Warm black bean bowl with your choice of protein (sausage, bacon, turkey sausage, or veggie sausage), served with two fried eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, and pickled red onion. Make it vegan by request. Sub Just Egg+ for $1. +Just Egg is an egg substitute made from plants
- Special: Rice Rice Baby$8.50
- Bowling in the Deep$11.50
Breakfast bowl with your choice of protein, two fried eggs, a hash bite, Spud Mud, and a slice of toast
Sides
Drinks (online)
Beverages
- See See Nitro Cold Brew$5.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.50
- Black Iced Tea$3.00
House black iced tea
- Sweet Iced Tea$4.50
House sweet iced tea blend with Smith Tea
- Kombucha$5.50
Lion Heart Kombucha in a can (16 oz); multiple flavors.
- Hot Coffee$3.50
- Apple Juice$4.50
Martinelli’s (10 oz)
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coca Cola$3.50
- Topo Chico$3.50
- Yerba Mate$5.50
- Stumptown Oat Milk Cold Brew$5.50
- Liquid Death$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
Mocktails
- No Shrubs$7.00
Grapefruit shrub, soda water
- Cran Master Flash$8.00
Cranberry juice, lime juice, elderflower tonic, rosemary simple syrup
- Coco Almond Kisses$8.00
Cream of coconut, orgeat, lime juice
- Purple Rain$8.00
Iced green tea, apple juice, lemon juice, butterfly pea flower syrup
- Minty Minaj$8.00
Pineapple juice, mint, lime juice, rose water, Sprite
Alcoholic Drinks (21+) (online)
Wine
Merch and Apparel (online)
Merchandise
- Magic Egg Dust$7.50
Bring home the taste! We put this stuff on every single egg we serve. Stock your spice cabinet with a tin of Magic Egg Dust and use a pinch over your next plate of eggs, bowl of soup, noodles, whatever. Treat it like pepper. Magic pepper. It’ll last for months, and suddenly all your meals will taste enchanting because you are now a spice wizard.
- Magnet$5.00
- Classic Mug$10.50
- Yellow Mug$12.50
- Black Mug$12.50
- Patch$5.50
- Pin$10.50
- Roast Malone$14.50
12 oz of our house coffee blend. Whole bean. Roasted by K&F Roasters.
- Secret Aardvark$7.50
- Sticker$1.50
Apparel
- Eggboi Beanie$15.50
Neon pink, green or yellow cuffed knit beanie with embroidered “Eggboi” on the front. For those that want to keep your head warm, but also be easily identifiable in a crowd.
- Mustard Eggboi Sweatshirt$35.50
What’s soft, yellow, and keeps you warm? No, it’s not a quilt woven from melted Peeps. It’s this mustard yellow crew sweatshirt.
- Egg Dad Cap$18.50
Navy blue, low profile adjustable dad cap with embroidered egg and “Fried Egg I’m In Love” on the side. Goes great with khaki shorts and white New Balance sneakers.
- EGGS/ZOSO Shirt$20.50
- Fanclub Crop Top$18.50
- Heart Shirt$20.50
- FEIIL Gray Hoodie$35.50
- Kids Pink Shirt$18.50
- Yellow Eggboi Onesie$15.50
- Heather Gray Crew FEIIL Tee$18.50
- Heather Gray V-Neck FEIIL Tee$18.50
- FEIIL Snapback Hat$15.50
- FEIIL Black Sweatshirt$30.50
- Yellow Unisex Eggboi Tee$18.50