G's Burgers - Naugatuck 778 new haven rd
Combo Meals
- #1. Hamburger Combo$11.99
Choose your side and drink.
- #2. G's Burger Combo$12.99
2 slices of melted cheddar cheese. Choose your side and drink.
- #3. Cheeseburger Combo$12.49
American cheese. Choose your side and drink.
- #4. Bacon Cheeseburger Combo$13.49
American cheese and bacon. Choose your side and drink.
- #5. BBQ Bacon Burger Combo$13.99
Comes with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, 2 beer battered onion rings and bacon. Dont forget your side and drink!
- #6. Islander Burger Combo$12.99
Includes cheddar cheese, chopped onions, pickles, lettuce and 1000 island dressing. Choose your side and drink.
- #7. Mac N Cheese Burger Combo$13.99
Comes with bacon and our store made mac n cheese covered with cheddar cheese. Your choice of side and drink.
- #8. Hangover Burger Combo$13.99
Includes American cheese, bacon, an egg (cooked to your liking), and maple syrup. Don't forget your side and drink.
- #9. Chicken Sandwich Combo$12.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with your choice of side and drink.
- #10. Gyro Combo$13.99
Your choice of chicken or lamb&beef on a pita. Comes with our very own store made tzatziki, onions, and tomatoes. Choose your side and drink.
- #11. Chicken Tenders Combo$10.99
3 piece tenders with a side and drink. Don't forget your sauce.
- #12. Chicken Philly Combo$14.49
Includes cheddar and American cheese, grilled onions and grilled peppers. Choose your side and drink.
- #13. Philly Cheesesteak Combo$14.49
Includes 2 slices of Americn cheese, grilled onions and grilled mushrooms. Choose your side and drink.
- #14. Hot Dog Combo$9.99
Footlong. Customize to your liking and don't forget to pick a side and drink.
- #15. Veggie Burger Combo$12.99
Customize to your liking and don't forget to pick a side and drink.
- #16. Jr. Cheeseburger Combo$8.99
Choose your side and drink.
Burgers, Hot Dogs, & Sandwiches
- 1. Hamburger$6.29
Customize this fresh USDA ground beef burger to your liking.
- 2. G's Burger$6.99
2 pieces of melted cheddar cheese with your choice of toppings.
- 3. Cheeseburger$6.49
American cheese and any toppings you'd like.
- 4. Bacon Cheeseburger$7.49
Includes American cheese and bacon.
- 5. BBQ Bacon Burger$7.99
Comes with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, 2 beer battered onion rings and bacon.
- 6. Islander Burger$6.99
Includes cheddar cheese, chopped onions, pickles, lettuce and 1000 island dressing.
- 7. Mac N Cheese Burger$7.99
Comes with bacon and our store made mac n cheese covered with cheddar cheese.
- 8. Hangover Burger$7.99
Includes American cheese, bacon, an egg (cooked to your liking), and maple syrup.
- 9. Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with toppings of your choice.
- 10. Gyro$7.99
Your choice of chicken or lamb&beef on a pita. Comes with our very own store made tzatziki, onions, and tomatoes.
- 11. Small Chicken Tenders$5.49
3 chicken tenders. Don't forget your sauce.
- 11. Large Chicken Tenders$8.99
6 chicken tenders. Don't forget your sauce.
- 12. Chicken Philly$8.49
Grilled onions and grilled peppers with cheddar and American cheese.
- 13. Philly Cheesesteak$8.49
Grilled onions and grilled mushrooms with 2 slices of American cheese.
- 14. Hot Dog$4.99
Footlong. Customize to your liking.
- 15. Veggie Burger$6.99
Customize to your liking.
- 16. Jr. Cheeseburger$3.99
Plain or with your choice of cheese.
Sides
- SMALL French Fries$4.49
Fresh hand-cut fries.
- LARGE French Fries$5.49
Fresh hand-cut fries.
- SMALL Curly Fries$4.99
Seasoned curly fries.
- SMALL Onion Rings$4.99
Beer-battered.
- LARGE Onion Rings$5.99
Beer-battered.
- SMALL Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- LARGE Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
- SMALL Waffle Fries$4.99
- LARGE Waffle Fries$5.99
- SMALL G's Fries$4.99
Fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with G's spice.
- LARGE G's Fries$5.49
Fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with G's spice.
Salads
Drinks
- Coffee$1.79
- Apple Juice$1.79
- Milk$2.49
- Chocolate Milk$2.49
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Fountain Drink (SMALL)$1.99
- Fountain Drink (MEDIUM)$2.29
- Fountain Drink (LARGE)$2.79
- Carvel Thick Shakes (JR 12oz. Pepsi cup)$4.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list.
- Carvel Thick Shakes (SMALL 16oz. Pepsi cup)$5.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list.
- Carvel Thick Shakes (MEDIUM 24oz. Pepsi cup)$6.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list.
- Carvel Thick Shakes (LARGE 32oz Pepsi cup)$7.49
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list.
Kid's Combo
- Kid's Hamburger Combo$5.99
Kid's burger, choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
- Kid's Cheeseburger Combo$6.49
Kid's burger with American cheese, choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
- Kid's Hot Dog Combo$5.99
Kid's dog (Footlong cut in half), choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
- Kid's Chicken Tenders Combo$5.99
2 chicken tender, choice of dipping sauce, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
- Kid's Mac N Cheese Combo$5.99
Our store made mac n cheese in a cup, jr. fry and your chocie of drink.
Jr. Menu
- Jr. Hamburger$3.99
Kid's burger. Add toppings.
- Jr. Cheeseburger$3.99
Kid's burger with American cheese.
- Jr. Hot Dog$3.99
Footlong cut in half
- Jr. Chicken Tenders$3.99
2 chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
- Jr. Mac N Cheese$3.99
Our store made mac n cheese.
- Jr. French Fries$2.99
Fresh hand-cut fries.
- Jr. Curly Fries$3.49
Seasoned curly fries.
- Jr. Onion Rings$3.49
Beer-battered.
- Jr. Sweet Potato Fries$3.49
- Jr. G's Fries$3.49
Fresh hand-cut fries with G's spice.
- Jr. Waffle Fry$4.39
Carvel Classic Ice Cream
- Kid's Soft Serve Cup$3.19
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Small Soft Serve Cup$4.19
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Medium Soft Serve Cup$4.99
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Large Soft Serve Cup$5.99
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Kid's Hard Scooped Ice Cream$3.19
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Small Hard Scooped Ice Cream$4.19
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Medium Hard Scooped Ice Cream$4.99
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Large Hard Scooped Ice Cream$5.99
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
- Banana Barge$7.99
Shakes & Carvelanches
- Small Shake (12oz.)$4.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
- Medium Shake (16oz.)$5.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
- Large Shake (24oz.)$6.29
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
- XL Shake (32oz. Pepsi cup)$7.49
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
- Small Carvelanche$6.29
Choose your favorite from the list!
- Medium Carvelanche$7.29
Choose your favorite from the list!
- Large Carvelanche$8.59
Choose your favorite from the list!
Classic Sundaes
Sundae Dashers
Ice Cream Celebration Cakes
- Cake Lil' Luv$14.99
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 10.
- Cake Small Square Ice Cream$18.99
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 4.
- Cake Medium Square Ice Cream$21.99
Vanilla & Chocolate witha layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 8.
- Cake Small Sheet Ice Cream$32.99
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 15.
Signature Cakes
Novelties
- Flying Saucers (6)$11.99
6 Pack. Creamy vanilla or choclate ice cream sandwiches!!
- Nutty Cones (6)$12.99
6 Vanilla sugar cones rolled in peanuts then dipped in chocolate bonnet!
- Deluxe Flying Saucers$12.99
6 Pack. 4 vanilla saucers rolled in raindow sprinkles and 2 chocolate saucers rolled in choclate sprinkles.
- Sprinkle Cups$12.99
6 Pack. 4 vanilla cups-2 with crunch, 2 with rainbow sprinkles and 2 chocolate cups with chocolate sprinkles.
- Chipsters (6)$12.99
6 Pack. Creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 chocolate chip cookies and rolled in chocolate chips!
- Individual Saucer$2.99