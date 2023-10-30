G’s Burgers of Watertown 1300 main st
Burgers, Hot Dogs, & Sandwiches
Customize this fresh USDA ground beef burger to your liking.
2 pieces of melted cheddar cheese with your choice of toppings.
American cheese and any toppings you'd like.
Includes American cheese and bacon.
Comes with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, 2 beer battered onion rings and bacon.
Includes cheddar cheese, chopped onions, pickles, lettuce and 1000 island dressing.
Comes with bacon and our store made mac n cheese covered with cheddar cheese.
Includes American cheese, bacon, an egg (cooked to your liking), and maple syrup.
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken with toppings of your choice.
Your choice of chicken or lamb&beef on a pita. Comes with our very own store made tzatziki, onions, and tomatoes.
3 chicken tenders. Don't forget your sauce.
6 chicken tenders. Don't forget your sauce.
Includes American and cheddar cheese. Add grilled onions and grilled peppers for a delicious sandwich.
2 slices of American cheese. Try it with grilled onions and grilled mushrooms.
Footlong. Customize to your liking.
Customize to your liking.
Plain or with your choice of cheese.
Sides
Fresh hand-cut fries.
Fresh hand-cut fries.
Seasoned curly fries.
Seasoned curly fries.
Beer-battered.
Beer-battered'
Fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with G's spice.
Fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with G's spice.
Salads
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, feta, and oregano with your choice of dressing.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Don't forget your dressing.
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, oniones, green peppers, black olives, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Drinks
Kid's Combo
Kid's burger, choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
Kid's burger with American cheese, choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
Kid's dog (Footlong cut in half), choice of toppings, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
2 chicken tender, choice of dipping sauce, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
Our store made mac n cheese in a cup, jr. fry and your chocie of drink.
3 slices of american cheese on toasted texas toast, jr. fry and your choice of drink.
Carvel Classic Ice Cream
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
Creamy soft serve ice cream, choose your flavor!
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
Homemade scooped ice cream, choose your flavor!
Shakes & Carvelanches
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
Hand spun with fresh milk, choose your flavor from the list!
Choose your favorite from the list!
Choose your favorite from the list!
Choose your favorite from the list!
Classic Sundaes
Sundae Dashers
Ice Cream Celebration Cakes
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 15.
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 4.
Vanilla & Chocolate witha layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 8.
Vanilla & chocolate with a layer of our famous crunchies. Serves approximately 10.
Signature Cakes
Novelties
6 Pack. Creamy vanilla or choclate ice cream sandwiches!!
6 Vanilla sugar cones rolled in peanuts then dipped in chocolate bonnet!
6 Pack. 4 vanilla saucers rolled in raindow sprinkles and 2 chocolate saucers rolled in choclate sprinkles.
6 Pack. 4 vanilla cups-2 with crunch, 2 with rainbow sprinkles and 2 chocolate cups with chocolate sprinkles.
6 Pack. Creamy vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 chocolste chip cookies and rolled in chocolate chips!