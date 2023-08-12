Gabriela's 1815 Broadway St
TAPAS
SIGNATURE TUNA TOSTADA
**1 TOSTADA** Cool and refreshing, our Signature Tuna Tostada consists of lime & soy sauce marinated Ahi Tuna laid over slices of fresh cut avocado, topped with sesame seeds, pickled red onion, and drizzled spicy mayo.
CEVICHE DE PESCADO O CAMARON
Our Ceviche is your choice of shrimp or white fish, mixed with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, and lime.
CHILI INFUSED SHRIMP
Our sizzling Chili Infused Shrimp is sautéd with garlic, paprika, and chili butter.
CORN RIBS
Our Corn Ribs are perfect for sharing. Grilled, split corn is seasoned with butter, Mexican cream, chipotle mayo and cotija cheese.
CHIPS, SALSA, GUAC
Simple and classic, our house chips are served with our delicious salsa, made with a traditional tomatillo blend and Serrano peppers.
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
Our delicious house made guacamole made with fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and lime.
SEAFOOD TACOS
Our Fish Tacos are served as one shrimp taco and one fish taco, served with an avocado sauce, red cabbage, sour cream, chipotle mayo, and our house tortillas. Don't want to mix and match? Get two of the same thing.
CATCH OF THE DAY TAPA STYLE-SNAPPER
ALBONDIGAS
ENSALADA
GABRIELA'S FAVORITE SALMON SALAD
The salmon is cooked with our family recipe, laid over a bed of mixed greens, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and almonds, with a gorgeous, edible avocado rose on the side, all drizzled with a homemade mustard vinaigrette.
CHEF'S CAESAR
Made with romaine lettuce, some kale, fire roasted corn, black beans, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, and corn tortilla strips.
SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD WITH WATERMELON
Want something sweet and refreshing? Our fruit salad is the perfect treat. Seared ahi tuna seasoned with sesame seeds, pepper, paired with watermelon, jalapenos, cojita cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
SOPA
SOUP OF THE DAY/BOWL
Chef's Special, the Soup of the Day is always a surprise, even to us.
TORTILLA SOUP/BOWL
This Tortilla Soup is a perfect vegan option for those looking for one! A classic, our Tortilla Soup is made in the authentic Mexican way with a smashed tortilla in the base, tomato, onion, garlic, corn, beans, celery, carrots, topped with tortilla strips. Add cheese if you want to make it even more delicious!
DESSERT
ARROZ CON LECHE
Our Arroz Con Leche is the perfect sweet treat. Made with rice, cinnamon, and served with a candied orange slice, it is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
LIME PIE
Our lime pie is the perfect blend of a creamy sweet pie paired with the tart hint of lime with a crust made of Marias cookies.