TAPAS

SIGNATURE TUNA TOSTADA

$8.00

**1 TOSTADA** Cool and refreshing, our Signature Tuna Tostada consists of lime & soy sauce marinated Ahi Tuna laid over slices of fresh cut avocado, topped with sesame seeds, pickled red onion, and drizzled spicy mayo.

CEVICHE DE PESCADO O CAMARON

$12.00

Our Ceviche is your choice of shrimp or white fish, mixed with tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, and lime.

CHILI INFUSED SHRIMP

$16.00

Our sizzling Chili Infused Shrimp is sautéd with garlic, paprika, and chili butter.

CORN RIBS

$9.00

Our Corn Ribs are perfect for sharing. Grilled, split corn is seasoned with butter, Mexican cream, chipotle mayo and cotija cheese.

CHIPS, SALSA, GUAC

$10.00

Simple and classic, our house chips are served with our delicious salsa, made with a traditional tomatillo blend and Serrano peppers.

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$6.00

Our delicious house made guacamole made with fresh avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and lime.

SEAFOOD TACOS

$11.00

Our Fish Tacos are served as one shrimp taco and one fish taco, served with an avocado sauce, red cabbage, sour cream, chipotle mayo, and our house tortillas. Don't want to mix and match? Get two of the same thing.

CATCH OF THE DAY TAPA STYLE-SNAPPER

$11.00

ALBONDIGAS

$9.00

ENSALADA

GABRIELA'S FAVORITE SALMON SALAD

$18.00

The salmon is cooked with our family recipe, laid over a bed of mixed greens, cranberries, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, and almonds, with a gorgeous, edible avocado rose on the side, all drizzled with a homemade mustard vinaigrette.

CHEF'S CAESAR

$15.00

Made with romaine lettuce, some kale, fire roasted corn, black beans, cotija cheese, chipotle caesar dressing, and corn tortilla strips.

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD WITH WATERMELON

$16.00

Want something sweet and refreshing? Our fruit salad is the perfect treat. Seared ahi tuna seasoned with sesame seeds, pepper, paired with watermelon, jalapenos, cojita cheese, drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

SOPA

SOUP OF THE DAY/BOWL

$7.00

Chef's Special, the Soup of the Day is always a surprise, even to us.

TORTILLA SOUP/BOWL

$7.00

This Tortilla Soup is a perfect vegan option for those looking for one! A classic, our Tortilla Soup is made in the authentic Mexican way with a smashed tortilla in the base, tomato, onion, garlic, corn, beans, celery, carrots, topped with tortilla strips. Add cheese if you want to make it even more delicious!

DESSERT

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.00

Our Arroz Con Leche is the perfect sweet treat. Made with rice, cinnamon, and served with a candied orange slice, it is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

LIME PIE

$7.00

Our lime pie is the perfect blend of a creamy sweet pie paired with the tart hint of lime with a crust made of Marias cookies.

TAKE OUT BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lipton Peach Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lipton Diet Citrus Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00