Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant Albany
Antipasta
- Parmigiana Garlic Bread$10.50
Toasted baguette with butter, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with a side of marinara for dipping.
- Calamari$12.50
Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.
- Antipasta Platter$16.50
Italian meats, artisan cheeses, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornnichons, peppadews and olives.
- Antipasti de Vedura$13.50
Grilled vegetables, artisan cheese, tapenade, white bean spread, pepperoncini, cornichos, peppadews and olives.
Lunch Available till 3pm
- Italian Ham Sandwich$13.50Out of stock
Thinly sliced ham, pesto, and mozzarella on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad
- Meatball & Prosciutto$14.50
House made Meatballs, prosciutto, provolone and marinara on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
- Italian Deli$15.50
Salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, soppressata, provolone, tomato, arugula, basil pesto and tapenade on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
- Italian Chicken$14.50
Sliced chicken, provolone, arugula, tomato, basil and sun dried tomato aioli on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
- Steak Sandwich$17.50
Sliced steak, balsamic red onion cartelized local mushrooms, arugula, provolone and sound dried tomato on ciabatta. Served with your choice of soup or salad.
- Insalata Mista$7.50+
Organic greens, crumbled gorgonzola, grape tomatoes, and carrots in a sherry vinaigrette
- Insalata Caesar$7.50+
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
- Beet and Avocado$13.50
Roasted beets, avocado, feta cheese, toasted hazelnuts, and mixed greens tossed in sherry vinaigrette.
- Insalata Caprese$8.50+
Sliced heirloom tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and garnished with sun dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, basil chimichurri, balsamic and olive oil.
- Salad Trio$11.50
Sample our three house salads, the Mista, Caesar, and Caprese
- Caesar with Prosciutto Prawns$16.50
Large Caesar salad topped with prosciutto wrapped prawns
- Zucca Alla Spinaci$13.50
Roasted butternut squash, local mushrooms and spinach in a rosemary cream sauce with gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
- Salsiccia Gorgonzola$13.50
Ground sausage, local mushrooms, roasted garlic and spinach in a vodka gorgonzola cream sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad
- Pasta Bellissimo$13.50
Italian sausage, local mushrooms. sun-dried tomato, arugula and chili flakes in a vermouth butter sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
- Chicken Piccante$13.50
Chicken, pancetta, broccolini and jalapenos in a creamy cheddar sauce on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
- Amatriciana$12.50
Marinara with pancetta and chili flakes on gemelli pasta. Includes soup or salad.
- Meatball Bake$12.50
Two house made meatballs, marinara and mozzarella baked to perfection (non pasta dish), gluten free option available with impossible meatball substitution. Includes soup or salad.
Soup + Salad
- Zuppa di Giorno$4.15+
House made, please check with your server for today's selection.
- Fruitti di Mare$7.15+
Clams and bay shrimp in our ciopinno broth.
Sandwiches
Al Forno
House Specialties
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.50
Marinara sauce with three house made meatballs.
- Spaghetti & Beyond-Balls$24.50
Our classic marinara served with 100% vegetarian beyond meatballs.
- Meat Lasagna$20.50
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
- Spaghetti and Meat Sauce$18.50
Ground Italian sausage and veal with prosciutto and marinara.
- Molte Carne$21.50
Hearty beef and marinara cream sauce, Italian sausage and meatballs on creste di galli pasta.
- Carbonara$16.50
Pancetta, garlic and peas in a parmesan cream sauce made with egg yolk on bucatini.
- Baked Sausage$18.50
Italian sausage and creste di galli pasta in a tomato cream sauce finished in the oven with melted asiago and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta con Vedura
- Marinara$14.50
House made red sauce with tomatoes, garlic, onions, balsamic and fresh basil.
- Alfredo$17.50
Creamy parmesan sauce with garlic and black pepper tossed in fettuccine.
- Agli E Olio$13.50
Garlic, olive oil, fresh basil and vegetable stock on spaghetti.
- Ravioli Zucca$18.50
Butternut squash ravioli in a rosemary cream sauce.
- Mushroom Ravioli$19.50
Local mushrooms in a marsala butter sauce over truffle mushroom ravioli.
Pasta Pollo
- Pesto Pollo$20.50
Chicken, garlic, artichokes and grape tomatoes in our house made pine nut pesto cream sauce on spaghetti.
- Milano$19.50
Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and local mushrooms in a parmesan cream sauce on gemelli.
- Pollo Gorgonzola$19.50
Chicken, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and arugula in a gorgonzola cream sauce on creste di galli.
- Soprano$19.50
Chicken, pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and chili flakes in a roasted red pepper cream sauce on gemelli.
- Chicken Marsala Gnocchi$20.50
Chicken, garlic, tomato and local mushrooms in a marsala cream sauce.
Del Mar
Desserts
- Tiramisu$8.65
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
- White Chocolate Creme Brûlée$8.65
Creamy Custard made with Godiva white chocolate and toasted sugar crust.
- Panna Cotta$8.65
Lemon custard topped with a raspberry compote.
- Spumoni Ice Cream$8.65
Italian ice cream with chocolate, pistachio, and cherry flavors.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$8.65
A classic
- Dulce de Leche Gelato$8.65
Carmel gelato and sea salt.
- Chocolate Gelato$8.65
Chocolate gelato and sea salt.
Wine
- Willamette Valley Pinot Noir - BTL$30.00
Red
- Quilt Cabernet - BTL$38.00
Red
- Cubanisimo Pinot Noir - BTL$24.00Out of stock
Red
- Abaccela Tempranillo - BTL$34.00
Red
- Remy's Red Blend - BTL$30.00
Red
- Grimaldi Barbera D'alba - BTL$30.00
Red
- Zaccagnini Montepulciano - BTL$26.00
Red
- Tenuta San't Antonio Ripasso - BTL$30.00
Red
- Corsini Nebbiolo - BTL$30.00
Red
- Willamette Valley Pinot Gris - BTL$24.00
White
- Holloran Riesling - BTL$26.00
White
- Andrew Rich Sauvignon Blanc - BTL$33.00
White
- Mer Soleil Chardonnay - BTL$26.00
White
- Durant Chardonnay - BTL$26.00
White
- Durant Pinot Gris - BTL$24.00
White
- Adami Prosecco - BTL$24.00
White
- Giocato Pinot Grigio -BTL$24.00
White
- Felsina Charonnay - BTL$39.00
White