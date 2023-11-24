Garlic Crush Issaquah
Popular Items
- Gyros Plate$17.50
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Classic Gyro Sandwich$9.95
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$17.50
Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with sautéed onions & tomatoes, tahini, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified halal
Plates From the Grill
- Meat Combo Plate$18.95
Chicken kebab, grilled lamb, and kefta with sautéed onions, red peppers, hummus, and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Grilled Lamb Plate$19.95
Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions, & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Kefta Plate$17.50
Minced beef grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Gyros Plate$17.50
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$17.50
Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with sautéed onions & tomatoes, tahini, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified halal
- Chicken Kebab Plate$17.95
Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Chicken Gyro Plate$17.50
Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Beef & Lamb Shawarma Plate$18.50
Sliced rotisserie beef and lamb mix topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tahini, and hummus. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
- Beef Kebab Plate$18.95
Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Vegetarian Plates
- Veggie Mezza Plate$16.50
Falafel with tahini, dolmas with tzatziki, hummus, Baba ghanoush, and tabbouleh. Served with pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup
- Falafel Plate$16.00
Falafel, tahini, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles and pickled turnips. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup
Sandwiches
- Classic Gyro Sandwich$9.95
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki
- Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.95
Sliced rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.95
Sliced rotisserie chicken, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini
- Chicken Kebab Sandwich$9.95
Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
- Beef & Lamb Shawarma Sandwich$9.95
Sliced rotisserie beef & lamb mix, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, and tahini
- Beef Kebab Sandwich$9.95
Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
- Grilled Lamb Sandwich$10.50
Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
- Kefta Sandwich$9.95
Minced beef grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
- Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Falafel, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and tahini
Salads
- Gyros Salad$14.95
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives
- Chicken Kebab Salad$15.50
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and our house garlic vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Gyro Salad$14.95
Sliced rotisserie chicken served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives
- Falafel Salad$13.50
Falafel, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing and tahini
- Tabboule Salad - Small$6.25
Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil
- Tabboule Salad - Large$9.50
Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil
- House Salad$6.25
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with our house garlic vinaigrette dressing
- Greek Salad$7.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing, feta cheese and olives
Tasters
- Hummus - Large$9.50
Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread
- Hummus - Small$6.75
Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread
- Baba Ghannouj - Large$9.50
Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread
- Baba Ghannouj - Small$6.75
Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread
- Garlic Fries$5.95
Seasoned fries, garlic sauce, feta cheese, and oregano
- Seasoned Fries$4.75
French fries with house seasoning
- Lentil Soup$5.50
- Lentil Soup - Bowl$7.95
- Cauliflower$6.95
Fried cauliflower, house spices, tahini, and parsley
- Falafel Piece$1.75
Falafel patty with tahini
- Dolma Piece$1.60
Vegetarian stuffed grape leaf with tzatziki
Sides
Kids Plates
- Kids Gyro Plate$9.95
12 years old & under. Rotisserie beef & lamb mix, grilled onions & tomatoes, side of tzatziki. Includes a small drink, gyro bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
- Kids Chicken Kebab Plate$9.95
12 years old & under. Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
- Kids Kefta Plate$9.95
12 years old & under. Minced beef grilled over an open flame, with hummus. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
- Kids Falafel Plate$9.95
12 years old & under. Falafel, hummus, side of tahini. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad