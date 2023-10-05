Garlic Crush Seattle
Plates From the Grill
Meat Combo Plate
Chicken kebab, grilled lamb, and kefta with sautéed onions, red peppers, hummus, and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Grilled Lamb Plate
Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions, & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Kefta Plate
Minced beef grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Gyros Plate
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Chicken Shawarma Plate
Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with sautéed onions & tomatoes, tahini, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified halal
Chicken Kebab Plate
Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus and garlic paste. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Chicken Gyro Plate
Sliced rotisserie chicken topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tzatziki, and hummus. Served with rice, gyro bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Beef & Lamb Shawarma Plate
Sliced rotisserie beef and lamb mix topped with grilled onions & tomatoes, tahini, and hummus. Served with rice, pita bread, and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Beef Kebab Plate
Grilled over an open flame with sautéed onions & red peppers, hummus. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup. All of our meat is certified Halal
Vegetarian Plates
Veggie Mezza Plate
Falafel with tahini, dolmas with tzatziki, hummus, Baba ghanoush, and tabbouleh. Served with pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup
Falafel Plate
Falafel, tahini, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles and pickled turnips. Served with rice, pita bread and an optional cup of lentil soup
Sandwiches
Classic Gyro Sandwich
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Sliced rotisserie chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and tzatziki
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Sliced rotisserie chicken, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and tahini
Chicken Kebab Sandwich
Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
Beef & Lamb Shawarma Sandwich
Sliced rotisserie beef & lamb mix, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, and tahini
Beef Kebab Sandwich
Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
Grilled Lamb Sandwich
Grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
Kefta Sandwich
Minced beef grilled over an open flame, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and pickles
Falafel Sandwich
Falafel, hummus, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, pickles, and tahini
Salads
Gyros Salad
Rotisserie beef & lamb mix with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives
Chicken Kebab Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and our house garlic vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Gyro Salad
Sliced rotisserie chicken served with Greek salad, tzatziki, feta cheese, and olives
Falafel Salad
Falafel, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing and tahini
Tabboule Salad - Small
Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil
Tabboule Salad - Large
Chopped parsley, mint, crushed wheat, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and olive oil
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with our house garlic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with Greek dressing, feta cheese and olives
Tasters
Hummus - Large
Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread
Hummus - Small
Crushed garbanzo bean dip and pita bread
Baba Ghannouj - Large
Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread
Baba Ghannouj - Small
Charbroiled eggplant dip and pita bread
Garlic Fries
Seasoned fries, garlic sauce, feta cheese, and oregano
Seasoned Fries
French fries with house seasoning
Lentil Soup
Lentil Soup - Bowl
Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower, house spices, tahini, and parsley
Falafel Piece
Falafel patty with tahini
Dolma Piece
Vegetarian stuffed grape leaf with tzatziki
Sides
Kids Plates
Kids Gyro Plate
12 years old & under. Rotisserie beef & lamb mix, grilled onions & tomatoes, side of tzatziki. Includes a small drink, gyro bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
Kids Chicken Kebab Plate
12 years old & under. Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
Kids Kefta Plate
12 years old & under. Minced beef grilled over an open flame, with hummus. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad
Kids Falafel Plate
12 years old & under. Falafel, hummus, side of tahini. Includes a small drink, pita bread, and your choice of rice, fries, or salad