Coffee

All coffee drinks are made with our gaucho blend of certified organic coffee beans
Gaucho House Brew

$3.50

organic single-origin beans,brew in small batches to keep freshness

Cortado

$4.00

espresso, splash of organic milk

Americano

$4.00

espresso, hot water

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

organic gaucho blend coffee beans in a slow cold extraction

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso, steamed organic milk

Cafe con Leche (Latte)

$5.00

organic gaucho espresso, organic milk

Dulce de Leche Latte

$6.00

organic gaucho espresso, house made dulce de leche syrup, organic milk

Spanish Latte

$6.00

espresso, condensed milk, organic milk

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

espresso, vanilla syrup, organic milk

Espresso

$3.00

Tea

White Peach Tea

$4.00
Ginger Orange Tea

$4.00
Matcha

$5.50

Yerba-X

Mate is part of the Argentine traditions and rituals, and is praised for being as strong as coffee, healthy as tea, and enjoyable as chocolate. With a perfect balance between its energy and nutritional properties. Yerba Mate is a wonderful all-around tea with numerous health benefits.
Peach Mate

$5.00

yerba mate is infused with peach and sweetened with organic sugar cane

Golden Hour

$6.00

yerba mate and turmeric infusion, sugar cane, organic milk

Ocean Mate

$5.00

yerba mate, blue spirulina, house lemonade

Juices

Daily 7

$5.50Out of stock

orange, carrot, apple, cucumber, pineapple, beet

Detox

$5.50

carrot, orange, pineapple, green apple, celery, lime

Halfer

$5.50

orange, carrot

Smoothies

Poderoso

$6.00Out of stock

orange, mango, kale, pineapple

Buenos Aires

$6.00

banana, milk, dulce de leche

Açaí Milagroso

$6.00

açaí, berry's, coconut milk, chia seeds

Bakery

Argentine Pastries Duo

$2.50
Blueberry Muffin

$3.50
Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.50
Chocolate Croissant

$3.50
Dulce de Leche Croissant

$3.50

Eats

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$5.00

pretzel croissant, canadian ham, eggs, cheddar cheese

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

multigrain ciabatta, sausage patty, eggs, cheddar cheese

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

brioche bun, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese

Spinach Kale Croissant

$4.00

croissant filled with monterey jack cheese, spinach and kale

Avocado Toast

$8.00

smash avocado, heirloom tomato, chimichurri, chili flakes

LB Toast

$6.00

almond butter, banana, strawberry, honey, dark chocolate chunks

Sandwich de Miga

$6.00

classic ham and cheese argentinian sandwich toasted

Ice Cream

2 scoops
Vanilla

$4.00

handmade, artisan gourmet vanilla ice cream

Chocolate

$4.00

handmade, artisan gourmet chocolate ice cream

Dulce de Leche

$4.00

handmade, artisan gourmet caramelized milk flavored icre cream

Banana

$4.00

a creamy and sweet, handmade, artisan gourmet banana ice cream

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50
Sprite

$3.50
Ginger Ale

$3.50
Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Diet Coke

$3.50
Lemonade

$3.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Boxed Water

$4.00

Kids Drinks

House Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Blue Lemonade

$4.00

Kids Food

Fruit Bowl

$5.00
Grilled Cheese

$5.00
Bagel W / CC

$3.50