Gaucho Café
Coffee
Gaucho House Brew
organic single-origin beans,brew in small batches to keep freshness
Cortado
espresso, splash of organic milk
Americano
espresso, hot water
Nitro Cold Brew
organic gaucho blend coffee beans in a slow cold extraction
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed organic milk
Cafe con Leche (Latte)
organic gaucho espresso, organic milk
Dulce de Leche Latte
organic gaucho espresso, house made dulce de leche syrup, organic milk
Spanish Latte
espresso, condensed milk, organic milk
Vanilla Latte
espresso, vanilla syrup, organic milk
Espresso
Yerba-X
Juices
Smoothies
Bakery
Eats
Ham and Cheese Croissant
pretzel croissant, canadian ham, eggs, cheddar cheese
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
multigrain ciabatta, sausage patty, eggs, cheddar cheese
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
brioche bun, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese
Spinach Kale Croissant
croissant filled with monterey jack cheese, spinach and kale
Avocado Toast
smash avocado, heirloom tomato, chimichurri, chili flakes
LB Toast
almond butter, banana, strawberry, honey, dark chocolate chunks
Sandwich de Miga
classic ham and cheese argentinian sandwich toasted