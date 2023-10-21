Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole
$11.00

Housemade salsa roja, salsa verde, guacamole, chips

REFILL Chips, Salsa, and Guacamole
Cheese Crisp
$14.00

Chorizo, beans, avocado, pickled onion Oaxaca cheese blend, pico, and chimi crema

Pozole
$14.00
Coctel De Camaron
$17.00
Side Chips
$2.00

Taco Platters

Build your own taco platter, served with 4 corn tortillas, rice & frijoles charros, pico de gallo, guacamole, red and green salsas.
Pork Taco Platter
$24.00
Barbacoa Taco Platter
$25.00
Swordfish Taco Platter
$27.00
Skirt Steak Taco Platter
$27.00

House Specialties

Chimayo Chile Sweet Salmon
$32.00

10 oz. salmon filet, honey chimayo chile glaze, thyme garlic, grilled spicy baby carrots, mango, and rice

Plato Vegano
$22.00

DF quinoa, achiote marinated organic tofu, vegetables, and coconut chipotle sauce

Short Rib
$32.00

Braised in a chipotle broth, creamy polenta green chile ragu, and tomato confitado.

Salads

Roasted Corn Salad
$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, cotta cheese, and avocado lime dressing

Citrus Salad
$12.00

Baby arugula, AZ citrus, quinoa, candied pepitas, goat cheese, watermelon radishes, cucumbers, avocado, and citrus vinaigrette

Wood Fired Grill

Grilled Rainbow Trout
$32.00Out of stock

Chula seafood rainbow trout, butter braised leeks confit diced fingerling potatoes, huitlacoche, capers, crispy parsley, lemon beurre Blanc. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Pollo Asado
$32.00

Grilled two-wash ranch half chicken, red mole sauce, creamy polenta, zucchini, and sweet potato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Green Chile Burger
$20.00

7 oz. Wagyu beef, green chiles, Oaxaca cheese blend, and chimayo aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Sampler Platter
$31.00

Grilled skirt steak, one pork enchilada, one veggie enchilada, one chicken enchilada, and one cheese chile relleno. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Tomahawk Pork Chop
$32.00

Bone-in 14 oz pork chop, guajillo charro beans, avocado, tomatillo salsa. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cowboy Steak
$44.00

14 oz prime ribeye, rancho papas, tomatoes, shishito peppers, napales, cipollini onions, red chile demi glaze. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Mandos Burger
$25.00

Desserts

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich
$12.00

Housemade fresh churros, vanilla ice cream Mexican chocolate sauce, cajeta, bruleed bananas

Coconut Tres Leches
$12.00

Horchata mousse, macerated strawberries, and toasted coconut

Chocoflan
$12.00

Mexican chocolate cake, creamy vanilla custard, and dulce de leche drizzle

Sides

Side Veggies
$7.00

Squash, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, coconut milk chipotle sauce

Side Rice & beans
$6.00
Side Rancho Papas
$8.00
Side Tortillas
$4.00
Side Guacamole
$4.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Side Cotija
$0.50
Side Jalapeño
$0.50
Add steak
$8.00
Add Cotijia
$0.50
Add Fish
$11.00
Add Shrimp
$9.00
Add Grilled chicken
$8.00
Extra Limes
Add Avocado
$2.00
Add crema
$0.50
SD Pozole
$5.00
Bacon
$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese
$8.00
Kid Chicken Enchilada w/Rice & Beans
$8.00
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
Kid Chicken Fingers w/Papas
$8.00
Kid Hamburger w/Papas
$12.00
Kid Chx Rice & Beans
$8.00
Kid Fruit Cup
$6.00
Kids Milk
$2.50
Kids Prickly Pear
$5.00
Kids Cucumber Basil
$5.00
Kids Juice/soft drink
$2.50