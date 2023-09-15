Cocktail Class Sept 17th 3pm "NC Distilleries"

$64.20

Join us on Sunday, September 17th at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.