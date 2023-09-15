GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen 1941 New Garden Road
Lunch Menu
Soup and Salads
Chicken Salad
Chicken breast, fruit, goat cheese, almonds, fried garbanzo beans, and lemon vinaigrette
Salmon Salad
Salmon filet, mixed greens, basil, oranges, toasted sesame, and soy honey vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Shaved Brussels sprouts, croutons, and Parmesan
Featured Soup
Tomato Bisque
Sandwiches
Bowls and Plates
Chicken Bowl
Chive risotto, pickled vegetables, and lemon vinaigrette
Salmon Bowl
6 oz. Sesame-crusted salmon, miso, vegetables, and risotto
Cavatelli
Blistered vegetables, roasted chicken, and chive oil
Trio
Your choice of a half sandwich (Caprese, grilled cheese), a cup of soup, and salad
Schiacciate (Flatbreads)
Events
Bourbon Club Sept 12th 6pm "Smoke Wagon"
Join us on Tuesday, September 12th at 6pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.
Cocktail Class Sept 17th 3pm "NC Distilleries"
Join us on Sunday, September 17th at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Cocktail Class Sept 17th 5:30pm "NC Distilleries"
Join us on Sunday, September 17th at 5:30 pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Bourbon Club Sept 19th 6pm "Smoke Wagon"
Join us on Tuesday, September 19th at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.
Chef's Table Sept 26th 7pm "Fast Foods"
Join us Tuesday, Sept 26th at 7pm for a wonderfully paired adventure. Executive Chef Eric Hess and Lead Mixologist Dan Lis pair up for a coursed out dinner like none other. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. Tickets are virtual and will not need to be picked up.
Bourbon Club Oct 3rd 6pm
Join us on Tuesday, October 3rd at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.
Bourbon Club Oct 10th 6pm
Join us on Tuesday, October 10th at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.
Cocktail Class Oct 22nd 3pm "Pop Culture"
Join us on Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Cocktail Class Oct 22nd 5:30pm "Pop Culture"
Join us on Sunday, October 22nd at 5:30pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Chef's Table Nov 7th 7pm "Herbivore"
Join us Tuesday, Nov 7th at 7pm for a wonderfully paired adventure. Executive Chef Eric Hess and Lead Mixologist Dan Lis pair up for a coursed out dinner like none other. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. Tickets are virtual and will not need to be picked up.
Cocktail Class Nov 12th 3pm "Pop Culture"
Join us on Sunday, November 12th at 3pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Cocktail Class Nov 12th 5:30pm "Pop Culture"
Join us on Sunday, November 12th at 5:30 pm for our Private Cocktail Class. Limited Seats are available. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price. In the notes be sure to list any allergies or other ticket holders that you wish to be seated with. No Cancellation or Modifications 48hrs prior to the event. Tickets will be online and nothing is to be picked up prior to event.
Bourbon Club Nov 14th 6pm
Join us on Tuesday, November 14th at 6:00pm for a Private Bourbon tasting. Limited seats available. We will compare and contrast between two different spirits along with accompanying snacks from the kitchen. Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.