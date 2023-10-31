Giggy D's (Linder) 6252 North Linder Road
Drinks
NA Beverage
Beer
Food
Appetizers
shredded cheddar, house made queso, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado crema
choice of protein, pico de gallo, cotija
served with spicy mustard
crispy sprouts with parmesan, salt & pepper, roasted garlic aioli
topped with cheddar & cilantro
topped with melted parmesan, served with chips or bread
classic mushroom stuffeed with Angus beef & onion parmesan cream cheese, lemon twist, roasted pepper garlic aioli
buffalo, habanero, barbecue, sweet thai chilli, lemon pepper dry rub, texas dry rub
Baskets
Salads
romaine, croutons, caesar, parmesan, lemon wedge
side portion of romaine, croutons, caeser, parmesan, lemon wedge
bleu cheese crumbles, two strips of crispy bacon, tomato, bleu cheese dressing
radish, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, choice of dressing
Burgers
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white american, mayo
double patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, white american, mayo
bacon, steak & beef hand-ground burger, grilled onion, roasted garlic aioli
creamy poblano spread, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Spreads
Sandwiches
mayo, pickle, crispy chicken
pesto, parmesan, smoked gouda, arugula, bacon, multigrain bread
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mayo, toasted multigrain
bell peppers, ribeye, queso, toasted hoagie roll
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, roasted garlic aioli