Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Boggy Creek
PIZZERIA
Personal Pizzas
Personal Pie
Cheese only
Personal Giovanni's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
Personal Bianco
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
Personal Meat Lover's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Personal Veggie
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Personal "The Don"
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
Personal Hawaiian
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
Personal Margherita
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Medium Pizzas
Medium Pie
Cheese only
Medium Giovanni's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
Medium Bianco
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
Medium Meat Lover's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Medium Veggie
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Medium "The Don"
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
Medium Hawaiian
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
Medium Margherita
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Large Pizzas
Large Pie
Cheese only
Large Giovanni's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
Large Bianco
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
Large Meat Lover's Special
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Large Veggie
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Large "The Don"
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
Large Hawaiian
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
Large Margherita
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Sicilian Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Pie
Cheese only
Gluten Free Bianco
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
Gluten Free Giovanni's
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
Gluten Free Margherita
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Gluten Free "The Don"
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
Gluten Free Veggie
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Made from our own pizza dough, stuffed with ricota and mozzarella cheese, oven-baked, and served with tomato sauce
Special Calzone
Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce
Vegetarian Calzone
Broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, rictotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce
ITALIAN KITCHEN
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded served with tomato sauce
Garlic Knots with Sauce
Baked and tossed with garlic and italian spices, served with tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Delicately fried squid with a zesty marinara sauce
Mussels Marinara or Fra Diavolo
Cooked in our zesty, or spice homemade marinara sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
Served with a side of marinara sauce
Stuffed Slice
Italian served with tomato sauce
Tomato Bruschetta
Toasted italian bread with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oil
Pizza Bruschetta
Crispy pizza dough topped with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oiI
Chicken Fingers
Served with honey mustard sauce
Caprese Salad
Tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, balsamic reduction, and topped with fresh basil
Chicken Wings, 6 Wings
Chicken Wings, 12 Wings
Salads
Small House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.
Large House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
Small Greek Salad
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
Large Greek Salad
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
Warm Chicken Salad
Sliced, grilled chicken breast with shitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar served on a bed of fresh greens
Antipasto Salad
A selection of fine italian meats and cheese on a bed of fresh greens
Chopped Salad
Blackened chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
Pasta
Tomato Sauce with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Marinara Sauce with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Meat Sauce with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Garlic and Oil with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Broccoli in Garlic and Oil with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Meatball's with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Fra Diavolo with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Sausage with Pasta
Served with salad and garlic bread
Oven Baked Pasta
Stuffed Shells
Four extra large shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped and oven-baked with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our homemade sauce
Baked Ziti Sicillian
Baked ziti with fresh eggplant and mushroom in our homemade meat sauce
Lasagna
Layered pasta with our homemade meat sauce, ricotta cheese, and covered with melted mozzarella cheese
Pasta Alla Giovanni
Pasta Silva
Ziti topped with diced chicken, mushrooms, shallots, and creamy marsala wine sauce
Pasta Verde
Diced chicken, sauteed with fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce over linguini
Capellini Primavera
Angel hair pasta sauteed with fresh vegetables in our own light sauce
Tortellini Alfredo
A tasty blend of fresh cream, butter, and parmesan cheese
Fettucini Alfredo
A tasty blend of fresh cream, butter, and parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Spaghetti with bacon, onion, prosciutto, and egg in a delicious parmesan cheese sauce
Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Ravioli with Meat Sauce
Eggplant
Veal
Veal Marsala
Tender veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala sauce
Veal Piccata
Tender veal sauteed with butter, capers, and lemons in a white wine sauce
Veal Francesca
Egg-battered veal sauteed with lemon, butter, and white wine
Veal Giovanni
Tender veal sauteed with sherry wine, shiitake mushrooms, and a touch of fresh cream
Seafood
Zuppa De Pesce
An assortment of fresh seafood in a light marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and white wine sauce over a bed of linguini
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp served in our spicy marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Calamari Marinara
Squid served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Squid served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Mussels Marinara
Mussels served in our zesty marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Mussels served in our spicy marinara sauce over a bed of linguini
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Red or White Sauce
Chicken
Chicken Florentine
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a sherry wine sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on a bed of fresh spinach
Chicken Marsala
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with fesh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francesca
Egg-battered chicken sauteed with lemon butter and white wine
Chicken Napoletana
Boneless chicken breast sauteed in white wine with prosciutto ham, mozzarella cheese, and a touch of fresh tomato
Chicken with Veggies
Grilled chicken breast paired with steamed fresh vegetables, no pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and our tomato sauce
Signature Subs
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
Cheese Steak Sub
Served with onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheese
Whole Giovanni's Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Capicola, and provolone cheese
Half Giovanni's Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Capicola, and provolone cheese
Soups and Sides
Soup of the Day
Meatballs
Sausage
French Fries
Garlic Cheese Bread
Side of Vegetables
Steamed Broccoli
Grilled Chicken
Blackened Chicken
Small Side of Tomato Sauce
Large Side of Tomato Sauce
Small Side of Alfredo Sauce
Large Side of Alfredo Sauce
Small Side of Meat Sauce
Large Side of Meat Sauce
Side of Dressing
Bottle of House Dressing
Loaf of Bread
Loaf of house made bread
Small Marinara Sauce
Side of marinara sauce
Large Marinara Sauce
Side of marinara sauce
Small Fra Diavolo Sauce
Side of fra diavolo sauce
Large Fra Diavolo Sauce
Side of fra diavolo sauce
Kids Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
Crunchy cannoli shells are filled with our house made ricotta filling drizzled with chocolate
Mini Cannoli
Mini cannoli shell filled with house made ricotta filling and drizzled with chocolate
Cheesecake
A rich, velvet smooth cream cheese blend, baked to perfection
Chocolate Corruption Cake
Moist devils food cake layers filled with rich fudge enrobbed with chocolate chips
Limoncello
Layers of vanilla cake soaked with lemon liquor and filled with a creamy mascarpone mousse. Topped with a lemon glaze
Snickers Cheesecake
Creamy vanilla cheesecake loaded with chunks of Snickers candy bar, adorned with peanuts, topped with fudge rosette and piece of snickers candy on top
Tiramisu
Creamy mascarpone mousse and layers of espresso dipped vanilla lady fingers