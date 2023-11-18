Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen Lake Mary
Popular Items
- Tiramisu$8.44
Creamy mascarpone mousse and layers of espresso dipped vanilla lady fingers
- Limoncello$7.23
Layers of vanilla cake soaked with lemon liquor and filled with a creamy mascarpone mousse. Topped with a lemon glaze
- Lasagna$21.72
Layered pasta with our homemade meat sauce, ricotta cheese, and covered with melted mozzarella cheese
PIZZERIA
Personal Pizzas
- Personal Pie$13.27
Cheese only
- Personal Giovanni's Special$19.31
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
- Personal Bianco$15.69
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
- Personal Meat Lover's Special$19.31
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
- Personal Veggie$18.10
Includes; broccoli, spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Personal "The Don"$16.89
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
- Personal Hawaiian$16.89
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
- Personal Margherita$16.89
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Medium Pizzas
- Medium Pie$19.91
Cheese only
- Medium Giovanni's Special$29.57
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
- Medium Bianco$22.93
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
- Medium Meat Lover's Special$29.57
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
- Medium Veggie$25.35
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Medium "The Don"$24.74
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
- Medium Hawaiian$24.74
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
- Medium Margherita$24.74
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Large Pizzas
- Large Pie$22.93
Cheese only
- Large Giovanni's Special$36.21
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
- Large Bianco$26.55
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
- Large Meat Lover's Special$36.21
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
- Large Veggie$31.38
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Large "The Don"$30.18
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
- Large Hawaiian$30.18
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
- Large Margherita$30.18
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
Sicilian Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Gluten Free Pizzas
- Gluten Free Pie$13.27
Cheese only
- Gluten Free Bianco$16.89
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
- Gluten Free Giovanni's$19.31
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, ham, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions
- Gluten Free Hawaiian$16.89
Topped with bacon, ham, and pineapple
- Gluten Free Margherita$16.89
Topped with marinara sauce and a hint of garlic, oilve oil, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan cheese
- Gluten Free Meat Lovers$19.31
Includes; pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
- Gluten Free "The Don"$16.89
Fresh mushrooms, onions, sliced, marinated tomatoes, and cheese
- Gluten Free Veggie$18.10
Includes; broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$13.27
Made from our own pizza dough, stuffed with ricota and mozzarella cheese, oven-baked, and served with tomato sauce
- Special Calzone$19.31
Pepperoni, mushrooms, ham, green peppers, onions, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce
- Vegetarian Calzone$19.31
Broccoli, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives, rictotta, and mozzarella cheese, served with tomato sauce
ITALIAN KITCHEN
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.86
Lightly breaded served with tomato sauce
- Garlic Knots with Sauce$6.03
Baked and tossed with garlic and italian spices, served with tomato sauce
- Fried Calamari$14.48
Delicately fried squid with a zesty marinara sauce
- Mussels Marinara or Fra Diavolo$14.48
Cooked in our zesty, or spice homemade marinara sauce
- Garlic Cheese Bread$7.23
Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Stuffed Slice$8.44
Italian served with tomato sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta$13.27
Toasted italian bread with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oil
- Pizza Bruschetta$13.27
Crispy pizza dough topped with fresh diced tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese with a touch of garlic and oiI
- Chicken Fingers$10.86
Served with honey mustard sauce
- Caprese Salad$13.27
Tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil, balsamic reduction, and topped with fresh basil
- Chicken Wings, 6 Wings$13.27
- Chicken Wings, 12 Wings$20.52
Salads
- Small House Salad$6.75
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.
- Large House Salad$9.65
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers.
- Small Caesar Salad$6.75
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$9.65
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
- Small Chicken Caesar Salad$12.06
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
- Large Chicken Caesar Salad$14.48
Crisp romaine lettuce with our own Caesar dressing
- Small Greek Salad$12.06
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
- Large Greek Salad$14.48
Feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and kalamata olives on a bed of fresh greens
- Warm Chicken Salad$16.89
Sliced, grilled chicken breast with shitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, and balsamic vinegar served on a bed of fresh greens
- Antipasto Salad$16.89
A selection of fine italian meats and cheese on a bed of fresh greens
- Chopped Salad$16.89
Blackened chicken, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, jalapenos, cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, topped with balsamic glaze
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce with Pasta$19.31
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Marinara Sauce with Pasta$19.31
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Meat Sauce with Pasta$21.72
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Garlic and Oil with Pasta$19.31
Served with salad and garlic bread
- Broccoli in Garlic and Oil with Pasta$20.52
Served with salad and garlic bread