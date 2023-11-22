Goodfellas Grill and Bar
Appetizers
- Beef Quesadilla$11.99
Served with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños on the side.
- Cheese Fries$8.99
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon with ranch dressing on the side.
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños on the side.
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Served with sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños on the side.
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
Hand breaded and served with horseradish cream sauce.
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Hand breaded dill chips served with chipotle mayo.
- Island Shrimp$9.99
Grilled shrimp with pineapple salsa on a bed of lettuce with coconut curry sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Breaded mozzarella fried and served with marinara sauce.
- Pimento Cheese Fritters$9.99
House-made pimento cheese rolled in panko bread crumbs and fried until golden.
- Pretzels with Cheese Dip$7.99
Soft pretzel twists served with nacho cheese dip.
Wings
Salads and Soup
- House Salad SIDE$3.99
Salad mix topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- House Salad ENTREE$6.99
Salad mix topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Goodfellas Salad$9.99
Salad mix, red onions, tomatoes, boiled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, and croutons.
- Cranberry Feta Salad$9.99
Salad mix topped with dried cranberries, feta cheese, and walnuts.
Sandwiches
- Beef Philly$11.99
Sauteed red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese.
- Beef Philly Wrap$11.99
Sauteed red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese served in a tortilla wrap.
- BLT on Texas Toast$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo served on Texas Toast.
- BLT Wrap$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo served in a tortilla wrap.
- Buffalo Chicken$11.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato served in a tortilla wrap.
- Chicken Philly$11.99
Sauteed red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese with grilled chicken.
- Chicken Philly Wrap$11.99
Sauteed red peppers, onions, and provolone cheese with grilled chicken served in a tortilla wrap.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
House-made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on Texas Toast.
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
House-made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served in a tortilla wrap.
- Chipotle Shrimp Wrap$12.99
Grilled shrimp with red onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo served in a tortilla wrap.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a brioche bun.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served in a tortilla wrap.
Burgers
- Goodburger$10.99
Hand patted 8 oz beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
- PB&J Burger$12.99
A combination of peanut butter, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and pepper jelly.
- The Ringer Burger$12.99
Onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, and Carolina Gold BBQ sauce.
- The Southern Pride Burger$12.99
House-made pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Entrees
- Beef Tips$16.99
Prime beef with gravy. Served with two sides.
- Chicken Strips$12.99
Hand breaded chicken, deep fried. Served with two sides.
- Fish & Chips$11.99
Hand breaded filets served with fries. Tartar sauce on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.99
Grilled, marinated chicken breasts. Served with two sides.
- Smothered Chicken$16.99
Grilled breasts with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with two sides.
- Grilled Salmon$17.99
8 oz salmon filet with Peter Paul sauce. Served with two sides.
- Hamburger Steak$14.99
10 oz hand patted beef, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms.
- Pineapple Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with house-made pineapple salsa. Served with two sides.
- Shrimp Plate$12.99
Hand breaded fried shrimp or grilled shirmp, your choice. Served with two sides.
- Ribeye$25.99
12 choice ribeye. Served with two side items.
Sides
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Cole Slaw$2.99
- Collards$2.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Fried Okra$2.99
- Green Beans$2.99
- Large Fries$4.99
- Large Wing Chips$4.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Rice Pilaf$2.99
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Wing Chips$2.99
- Side Salad$3.99
Salad mix with tomatoes, cheese, and croutons.