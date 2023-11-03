Greek City Cafe Largo Largo
PITAS
- GYRO PITA$8.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
- CHICKEN PITA$8.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
- FALAFEL PITA$8.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Greek City dressing. Served with homemade chips
- SHRIMP PITA$10.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of aioli. Served with homemade chips
- PITA DILLAS$9.29
Melted mozzarella with your choice of one: gyro, chicken or falafel. Served with homemade chips
- STEAK PITA PANINI$10.29
Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips
- COMBO PITA$9.99
Half chicken, Half gyro...ALL DELICIOUS! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Tzatziki sauce.
WRAPS
- FETA WRAP$8.99
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
- SALMON AIOLI WRAP$11.99
Feta, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, rice, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips
- VEGGIE WRAP$8.69
Sauteed spinach, onions, olives, chickpeas, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus. Served with homemade chips
- FETA DILL FALAFEL$8.99
Feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus, side of feta dill sauce. Served with homemade chips
SOUPS/SALADS
- GREEK SALAD$9.99
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
- STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD$9.99
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, cranberries, feta, homemade raspberry dressing [GF]
- CALIFORNIA GREEK SALAD$9.99
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette [GF]
- LENTIL SOUP$5.49
- AVGO SOUP$5.49
PICK 2/PICK 3
RICE BOWLS
- CALI CHICKEN BOWL$11.29
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
- SANTORINI BOWL$14.29
Grilled salmon or shrimp, olives, tomatoes, spinach, feta [GF]
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN BOWL$11.29
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta, avgolemono sauce
- GREEK POWER$11.29
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce
- ULTIMATE VEGGIE BOWL$10.69
Lentils, green peppers, onions, chick peas, tomatoes, feta, half avocado [GF]
- PHILLY STEAK BOWL$12.29
Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, pepperoncini, aioli sauce [GF]
GOOD STUFF
- GREEK NACHOS$8.79
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of gyro or chocken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives, and feta dill sauce.
- PIZZA NIKO$10.99
Chicken, basil pesto, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
- GRECIAN PIZZA$10.29
Gyro meat, feta dill sauce, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
- FETA BURGER$9.79
Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, side of Greek City dressing
- SPANAKOPITA$7.39
Our delicious family recipe. Greek spinach feta pie wrapped in flaky phyllo dough, side of avgolemono sauce.
- DOLMADES$7.39Out of stock
(4) Grape leaves stuffed with rice and ground beef. A homemade Favorite.
- RUSTIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.19
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
KIDS
SIDES
- 1/2 AVOCADO$1.99
- 12OZ ITEM
Take home a 12oz container of some of your favorites!
- BOTTLED ITEMS$5.49
Take home a bottle of your favorite homemade items.
- 1 BURGER PATTY$5.99
- CHICKEN$4.59
- CHIPS$1.09
- FALAFEL$4.59
- FETA FRIES$4.99
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
- FRENCH FRIES$3.99
- GYRO MEAT$4.79
- HALF SPANAKOPITA$4.29
- HUMMUS & PITA$5.89
- PITA BREAD$1.99
- POTATO SALAD$2.99
[GF]
- RICE$3.79
[GF]
- SALMON$6.29
- SHRIMP$5.49
- side CALI GREEK$6.39
[GF]
- side GREEK SALAD$6.39
[GF]
- side STRAWBERRY WALNUT$6.39
[GF]
- STEAK$6.29
- TZATZIKI & PITA$5.89