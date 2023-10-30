Popular Items

PICK 3
PICK 3
$12.59
CALI CHICKEN BOWL
CALI CHICKEN BOWL
$10.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]

GYRO PITA
GYRO PITA
$8.99

Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips