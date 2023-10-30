Greek City Cafe Spring Hill Spring Hill
PITAS
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, Tzatziki. Served with homemade chips
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Greek City dressing. Served with homemade chips
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of aioli. Served with homemade chips
Melted mozzarella with your choice of one: gyro, chicken or falafel. Served with homemade chips
Half chicken, Half gyro...ALL DELICIOUS! Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and Tzatziki sauce.
WRAPS
Feta, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, side of Tzatziki sauce. Served with homemade chips
Feta, tomatoes, green peppers, spinach, rice, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips
Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, side of aioli sauce. Served with homemade chips
Sauteed spinach, onions, olives, chickpeas, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus. Served with homemade chips
Feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olive hummus, side of feta dill sauce. Served with homemade chips
SOUPS/SALADS
(Our legendary) Mixed greens, feta, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, pepperoncinis, onions, olives, potato salad, famous Greek dressing [GF]
Mixed greens, strawberries, walnuts, cranberries, feta, homemade raspberry dressing [GF]
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta, pecans, balsamic vinaigrette [GF]
PICK 2/PICK 3
RICE BOWLS
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, green peppers, chickpeas, feta, balsamic glaze [GF]
Grilled salmon or shrimp, olives, tomatoes, spinach, feta [GF]
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, olives, feta, avgolemono sauce
Combination gyro and chicken, tomatoes, feta, tzatziki sauce
Lentils, green peppers, onions, chick peas, tomatoes, feta, half avocado [GF]
Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, pepperoncini, aioli sauce [GF]
GOOD STUFF
Our homemade chips topped with your choice of gyro or chocken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, feta, olives, and feta dill sauce.
Chicken, basil pesto, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Gyro meat, feta dill sauce, onions, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Green peppers, onions, mozzarella, side of aioli sauce
Black Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta, side of Greek City dressing
Our delicious family recipe. Greek spinach feta pie wrapped in flaky phyllo dough, side of avgolemono sauce.
(4) Grape leaves stuffed with rice and ground beef. A homemade Favorite.
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, aioli sauce
KIDS
SIDES
Take home a 12oz container of some of your favorites!
Take home a bottle of your favorite homemade items.
Freshly cooked French fries tossed with greek herbs, feta cheese and our signature Feta Dill sauce.
[GF]
[GF]
[GF]
[GF]
[GF]