Lunch

Lunch - Soups

Turtle Chowder

$11.00

Inn specialty/pepper sherry

Conch Chowder

$11.00

Traditional red chowder/pepper sherry

Small Plates Lunch

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Flash Fried Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese

Turtle Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots, Parmesan Cheese, Herbs and Truffle Oil.

Fish Dip

$18.00

Creamy Fish Dip, Creole Mustard, Capers, Red Onions and Crackers.

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$51.00

Signature Blended Cheese Sauce, Lobster, Truffle Bread Crumbs.

Conch Fritters

$17.00

Remoulade Sauce and Lemon Wedges.

Baked Crab Dip

$24.00

A Unique Blend of Crab, Cream Cheese and Old Bay Baked and Served with Crackers.

Salads -Lunch

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg Wedges, Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, House Made Blue Cheese.

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Chopped Bacon, Grape Tomato and Strawberry Vinaigrette.

Green Turtle Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Spinach, Dried Mango, Cashews, Cranberries, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Mango Salad Dressing.

Greek Salad

$17.00

Chopped Romaine, Sliced Golden Beet, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Potato Salad and House Made Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Hearts, House Made Croutons, Parmesan and Anchovy.

Lunch Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Protein A la Carte

Sandwiches

The Angus Burger

$16.00

Cooked to order, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Bacon Wrapped Love Sandwich

$14.00

"Guy's favorite". Meatloaf, kaiser roll, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, meatloaf glaze, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Barney's Fish Sandwich

$24.00

Our catch blackened, grilled or fried, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion tartar sauce, and kaiser roll

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Flash fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and remoulade

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Flash fried chicken breast regular or spicy buffalo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Fried mahi mahi with skin-on French fries and tartar sauce

Jasmine Rice Bowl

$17.00

Jasmine rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro. Choice of shrimp, chicken, fish, or vegetarian

Dinner

From the Garden

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce wedges, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue, diced tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Traditional Greek Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine, sliced red beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese with house made dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes with a strawberry vinaigrette

Green Turtle Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby greens, spinach, dried mango, cashews, cranberries, cucumbers, and tomatoes with a mango salad dressing

Chopped Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, house made croutons, shaved Parmesan, anchovy

Soups

Conch Chowder

$11.00

Turtle Chowder

$11.00

Guy's favorite

Starters

Skillet Cornbread

$11.00

Oven-baked cornbread, house made maple pecan butter

Loaded Potato Skins

$14.00

Chopped applewood bacon, Cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream

Conch Fritters

$17.00

Remoulade dipping sauce, lemon wedges

Lamb Chop Trio

$23.00

Rosemary demi and mashed potatoes

Baked Brie

$17.00

Sliced green apple, honey drizzle, crackers, pecan halves

Fish Dip

$18.00

Creamy house made fish dip, creole mustard, capers, red onions, crackers

Flash Fried Calamari

$18.00

Spicy marinara, Italian peppers, lemon

1/2 Pound Peel & Eat Key West Pinks

$19.00

Served hot or chilled with traditional cocktail sauce or drawn butter

1lb Peel & Eat Key West Pinks

$33.00

Served hot or chilled with traditional cocktail sauce or drawn butter

Customer Catch Appetizer

$20.00

House Specialties

Bacon-Wrapped Love

$28.00

Chef's signature meatloaf stuffed with mushrooms, wrapped in thick cut applewood bacon, topped with meatloaf glaze, served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, chef's vegetable blend

Southern Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, perched on a bowl of creamy grits

Pan Seared Mahi Mahi

$36.00

Key lime butter sauce, jasmine rice and chef's vegetable blend

House Smoked Back Ribs

$38.00

Sweet Memphis BBQ sauce and fries

Chef "Big Jean's" Famous Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Sautéed shrimp, creamy garlic sauce tossed with pasta

Entrees

"Genuine" Blackened American Red Snapper

$46.00

Andouille Cajun cream sauce, jasmine rice and chef's vegetable blend

12-Ounce Classic Cut Sirloin

$40.00

Compound garlic butter, mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend

14-Ounce Black and Blue Ribeye

$55.00

Demi, blue cheese compound butter served with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend

8-Ounce USDA Prime Filet Ala Bearnaise

$55.00

Mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Grilled Wahoo

$33.00

Puttanesca sauce, quinoa rice and chef's vegetable blend

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$51.00

Truffle oil, seasoned breadcrumbs and shaved Parmesan cheese

Local Yellowtail Snapper

$41.00

Seared, mango-avocado salsa, quinoa rice and chef's vegetable blend

Maryland Style Crab Cakes

$41.00

Oven broiled with chef's vegetable blend

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$34.00

Pan seared with a pork demi, truffle oil breadcrumbs, with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditi

Short Ribs -Slow Cooked

$40.00

Mashed potatoes with a demi and chef's vegetable blend

Stuffed Baked Shrimp

$38.00

Crabmeat stuffed, sherried old bay bechamel, quinoa rice, chef's vegetable blend

Vegetarian Farmhouse Pasta

$29.00

Linguini Pasta, Mushrooms, Garlic

A La Carte

Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Protein A la Carte

Desserts

Turtle Sunday

$14.00

Triple chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream caramel and chocolate sauces pecans, whipped topping, and cherry

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Best in the Keys! Macadamia Nut Rice Crispy Crust

Cheesecake

$11.00

Homemade. Ask your server for todays selection

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Our newest temptation! Ask your server for todays selection

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Always changing. Served warm with vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$11.00

Sponge cake stuffed with melted chocolate served with vanilla ice cream

Whole Key Lime Pie

$39.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

NEST Online Ordering

Nest Online Food Ordering

Burnt Pork Ends

$10.00

Tossed in Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

With celery sticks & blue cheese dip

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$14.00

With house made slaw & grilled lime

Colossal German Pretzel

$14.00

Served warm with beer cheese dip

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Pulled pork, Jack cheese, Memphis sweet BBQ sauce & scallions

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

With spicy ranch dipping sauce

Fried Corn Fritters

$10.00

Topped with powdered sugar

Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

With your choice of dipping sauce

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$15.00

With spicy ranch dipping sauce

Hush Puppies

$12.00

Nest Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, red onion, cucumbers

6pc Wings

$11.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

12pc Wings

$15.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

18pc Wings

$19.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

24pc Wings

$22.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

6pc Smoked Wings

$11.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

12pcs Smoked Wings

$15.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

18pc Smoked Wings

$19.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

24pc Smoked Wings

$22.95

Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip

Double Smash Burger

$13.00

American cheese on a seeded bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet pickle chips, Memphis BBQ sauce and diced onions

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked mozzarella, crispy onions, and spicy BBQ sauce

1/4 Lb Chili Dog

$9.00

Cheddar cheese & chopped onions

Popcorn Chicken & Fries

$9.00

With your choice of sauce

Hot Dog & Tots

$8.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Half Rack Ribs

$19.00

Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked

Full Rack Pork Back Ribs

$38.00

Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked

One Meat Combo Plates

$13.00

Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket

Two Meat Combo Plates

$17.00

Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket

Three Meat Combo Plates

$21.00

Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket

Twin Rib Combo

$38.00

½ rack baby back ribs and ½ rack spareribs

Half Bird Smoked Chicken

$16.00

Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked

Full Bird Smoked Chicken

$22.00

Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked

Slow-Smoked Kielbasa

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Mama's Potato Salad

$5.00

Mama's Baked Beans

$5.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

N/ Side House Salad

$5.00

N/Side Caesar

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

With cream cheese icing

Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

Per Pound Beef Brisket

$19.00

Mama's dry rub

Per Pound Pulled Pork

$15.00

RETAIL

Merch

PINT GLASS

$9.99

GT 20 oz. PINT GLASS

$11.99

GT MUG

$10.99
SHOT GLASS

$3.99

1BARBADOS CAMP BLUE

$89.00

1BARBADOS CAMP CREAM

$89.00

1BLACK COTTON S/S

$24.00

1BLACK NEST VNECK S/S

$21.00

1EVERGREEN S/S

$24.00

1GALAP BLUE S/S

$24.00

1LADIES DARK GREY S/S

$32.00

1SOUP CAN VNECK S/S

$24.00

1TIE DYE S/S

$35.00

1WHITE COTTON S/S

$24.00

2DISTRESSED NAVY COTTON L/S

$22.00

2FOREST GREEN PERFORMANCE L/S

$42.00

2ROYAL BLUE PERFORMANCE L/S

$42.00

2SAPHIRE BLUE COTTON L/S

$35.00

2WHITE COTTON L/S

$35.00

3SWEATSHIRT ASH

$49.00

3SWEATSHIRT GREEN

$49.00

BRACELET

$8.00

KEY CHAIN

$9.99

POSTCARD

$1.99

NEST TEE SHIRT

$23.99

NEST HOODIE

$48.99

NEST TANK

$35.99

GT HAT

$21.99

GT HAT MESH

$27.00

GT VISOR

$21.99

SALT SCRUB

$22.95

SALT SCRUB-TRAVEL

$14.99

5X7 TURTLE PHOTO

$20.00

8X10 TURTLES PHOTO

$36.00

NOTE CARDS

$10.00

NEST KOOZIES

$2.99

NEST TRUCKER HAT

$29.99