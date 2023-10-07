Green Turtle Inn / NEST BBQ • Online Order cut-off 75 minutes before closing time.
Lunch
Lunch - Soups
Small Plates Lunch
Buffalo Shrimp
Flash Fried Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese
Turtle Tots
Tater Tots, Parmesan Cheese, Herbs and Truffle Oil.
Fish Dip
Creamy Fish Dip, Creole Mustard, Capers, Red Onions and Crackers.
Lobster Mac N Cheese
Signature Blended Cheese Sauce, Lobster, Truffle Bread Crumbs.
Conch Fritters
Remoulade Sauce and Lemon Wedges.
Baked Crab Dip
A Unique Blend of Crab, Cream Cheese and Old Bay Baked and Served with Crackers.
Salads -Lunch
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedges, Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, House Made Blue Cheese.
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Hard Boiled Egg, Chopped Bacon, Grape Tomato and Strawberry Vinaigrette.
Green Turtle Salad
Mixed Greens, Spinach, Dried Mango, Cashews, Cranberries, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Mango Salad Dressing.
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, Sliced Golden Beet, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Potato Salad and House Made Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, House Made Croutons, Parmesan and Anchovy.
Lunch Sides
Sandwiches
The Angus Burger
Cooked to order, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Bacon Wrapped Love Sandwich
"Guy's favorite". Meatloaf, kaiser roll, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, meatloaf glaze, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Barney's Fish Sandwich
Our catch blackened, grilled or fried, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, vidalia onion tartar sauce, and kaiser roll
Shrimp Po Boy
Flash fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and remoulade
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Flash fried chicken breast regular or spicy buffalo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Fish N Chips
Fried mahi mahi with skin-on French fries and tartar sauce
Jasmine Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice, black beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro. Choice of shrimp, chicken, fish, or vegetarian
Dinner
From the Garden
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedges, applewood smoked bacon, crumbled blue, diced tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Traditional Greek Salad
Chopped romaine, sliced red beets, pepperoncini, tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese with house made dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes with a strawberry vinaigrette
Green Turtle Salad
Mixed baby greens, spinach, dried mango, cashews, cranberries, cucumbers, and tomatoes with a mango salad dressing
Chopped Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, house made croutons, shaved Parmesan, anchovy
Starters
Skillet Cornbread
Oven-baked cornbread, house made maple pecan butter
Loaded Potato Skins
Chopped applewood bacon, Cheddar cheese, green onions and sour cream
Conch Fritters
Remoulade dipping sauce, lemon wedges
Lamb Chop Trio
Rosemary demi and mashed potatoes
Baked Brie
Sliced green apple, honey drizzle, crackers, pecan halves
Fish Dip
Creamy house made fish dip, creole mustard, capers, red onions, crackers
Flash Fried Calamari
Spicy marinara, Italian peppers, lemon
1/2 Pound Peel & Eat Key West Pinks
Served hot or chilled with traditional cocktail sauce or drawn butter
1lb Peel & Eat Key West Pinks
Served hot or chilled with traditional cocktail sauce or drawn butter
Customer Catch Appetizer
House Specialties
Bacon-Wrapped Love
Chef's signature meatloaf stuffed with mushrooms, wrapped in thick cut applewood bacon, topped with meatloaf glaze, served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, chef's vegetable blend
Southern Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, perched on a bowl of creamy grits
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi
Key lime butter sauce, jasmine rice and chef's vegetable blend
House Smoked Back Ribs
Sweet Memphis BBQ sauce and fries
Chef "Big Jean's" Famous Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, creamy garlic sauce tossed with pasta
Entrees
"Genuine" Blackened American Red Snapper
Andouille Cajun cream sauce, jasmine rice and chef's vegetable blend
12-Ounce Classic Cut Sirloin
Compound garlic butter, mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend
14-Ounce Black and Blue Ribeye
Demi, blue cheese compound butter served with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend
8-Ounce USDA Prime Filet Ala Bearnaise
Mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Grilled Wahoo
Puttanesca sauce, quinoa rice and chef's vegetable blend
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Truffle oil, seasoned breadcrumbs and shaved Parmesan cheese
Local Yellowtail Snapper
Seared, mango-avocado salsa, quinoa rice and chef's vegetable blend
Maryland Style Crab Cakes
Oven broiled with chef's vegetable blend
Pan Seared Pork Chop
Pan seared with a pork demi, truffle oil breadcrumbs, with mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable blend. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditi
Short Ribs -Slow Cooked
Mashed potatoes with a demi and chef's vegetable blend
Stuffed Baked Shrimp
Crabmeat stuffed, sherried old bay bechamel, quinoa rice, chef's vegetable blend
Vegetarian Farmhouse Pasta
Linguini Pasta, Mushrooms, Garlic
Desserts
Turtle Sunday
Triple chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream caramel and chocolate sauces pecans, whipped topping, and cherry
Key Lime Pie
Best in the Keys! Macadamia Nut Rice Crispy Crust
Cheesecake
Homemade. Ask your server for todays selection
Crème Brulee
Our newest temptation! Ask your server for todays selection
Bread Pudding
Always changing. Served warm with vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Lava Cake
Sponge cake stuffed with melted chocolate served with vanilla ice cream
Whole Key Lime Pie
Carrot Cake
NEST Online Ordering
Nest Online Food Ordering
Burnt Pork Ends
Tossed in Memphis sweet BBQ sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
With celery sticks & blue cheese dip
Bang-Bang Shrimp
With house made slaw & grilled lime
Colossal German Pretzel
Served warm with beer cheese dip
Loaded Tots
Pulled pork, Jack cheese, Memphis sweet BBQ sauce & scallions
Fried Pickle Chips
With spicy ranch dipping sauce
Fried Corn Fritters
Topped with powdered sugar
Popcorn Chicken
With your choice of dipping sauce
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
With spicy ranch dipping sauce
Hush Puppies
Nest Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, red onion, cucumbers
6pc Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
12pc Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
18pc Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
24pc Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
6pc Smoked Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
12pcs Smoked Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
18pc Smoked Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
24pc Smoked Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce with celery sticks & blue cheese dip
Double Smash Burger
American cheese on a seeded bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Sweet pickle chips, Memphis BBQ sauce and diced onions
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Smoked mozzarella, crispy onions, and spicy BBQ sauce
1/4 Lb Chili Dog
Cheddar cheese & chopped onions
Popcorn Chicken & Fries
With your choice of sauce
Hot Dog & Tots
Kids Mac-N-Cheese
Half Rack Ribs
Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked
Full Rack Pork Back Ribs
Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked
One Meat Combo Plates
Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket
Two Meat Combo Plates
Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket
Three Meat Combo Plates
Pulled pork, 1/4 chicken, beef brisket
Twin Rib Combo
½ rack baby back ribs and ½ rack spareribs
Half Bird Smoked Chicken
Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked
Full Bird Smoked Chicken
Mama's dry rubbed and slow-smoked
Slow-Smoked Kielbasa
Mac N Cheese
Creamy Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Mama's Potato Salad
Mama's Baked Beans
Crinkle Cut Fries
Tater Tots
Cornbread
N/ Side House Salad
N/Side Caesar
Carrot Cake
With cream cheese icing
Brownie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Per Pound Beef Brisket
Mama's dry rub