Grünauer - Freight House 101 West 22nd Street
Dinner
First Courses
Cup Tagesuppe
Today's soup
Bowl Tagesuppe
Frittatensuppe
Traditional Viennese beef consommé with julienne vegetables and savory crepes
Schwarzkohlsalat
Baby kale, escarole, apples, walnuts, bacon vinaigrette, sour cream, and goat cheese
Wiener Gemischter Salat
Assortment of mixed greens, cucumber, celeriac, cabbage, and carrot salads
Rohnensalat
Roasted beets, arugula, oranges, spicy walnuts, apricot, sweet gorgonzola, and orange marmalade dressing
Speck und Melone
Thinly sliced, lightly smoked alto adige ham, cantaloupe, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese
Gebeizter Lachs
Salt-cured Canadian salmon with buckwheat crepes, arugula, and a dill mustard sauce
Champignon Törtchen
crimini mushroom and comté cheese baked in puff pastry, sauce mornay, friseé salad
Würstlteller
Leberpastete
gluten in the rye, dairy
Appetizer Special
Hausbrot Single
Fresh bread baked daily. Single or an assortment of 4 with European style butter and topfenaufstrich-flavored hemme bros. Quark cheese spread
Hausbrot Basket
gluten, sometimes nuts, sometimes meat, dairy, eggs
Blattsalate
Entrees
Slow-braised Vanillerostbraten
gluten, onion,
Chicken Gröstl
Gemüsegröstl with chicken paillard
Vanillerostbraten
gluten, onion
Mowi Lachs
dairy
Bauernschmaus
dairy, pork
Cordon Bleu
pork, dairy, gluten, onion, egg
Pork Schnitzel
gluten, egg, pork
Veal Schnitzel
gluten, dairy, egg, baby cow
Schwammerlgulasch
gluten, dairy, egg
Gemüsegröstl
remove cheese and butter for vegan/dairy-free version
Schweinsbraten
pork, gluten, dairy
Hungarian Gulasch
Sides
Creamed Spinach
Heirloom Tomatoes
Knödel
Käsespätzle
Parsley Potatoes
Pommes Frites
Red Cabbage
Salad Duo
Sauerkraut
Sautéed Baby Kale
Side Jäger Sauce
Side Paprika Sauce
Side Pork Sauce
Side Toasted Rye
Spätzle
Vegetables
Viennese Potato Salad
Cucumber Salad
Kids Meals
Gluten-Free
Firsts
Mains
Wine
BTG
GL Schlinkhaus Riesling
GL Sicera Odette Cider
Natural pear cider normandie, france
GL Natural White Glass
Rotating selection of
GL Rosé
Rotating selection of rosé
GL Müller Sparkling Rosé
Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass
GL Albert Bichot Chardonnay
Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes
GL Von Winning Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus
GL Ott Grüner
Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity
GL Gobelsburg Riesling
Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey
GL Glatzer Zweigelt
Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes
GL Sattler St Laurent
St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic
GL Mombaruzzo PN
Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco
GL Cailloux Cabernet
Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins
GL Prieler Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice
GL Meinklang Red
Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes
Reserve
Albert Bichot '13 Chardonnay
Chardonnay chassagne montrachet 1er burgundy, fr
Alzinger '17 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner - smaragd - wachau, at
Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay
Marsannay, burgundy, fr
Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner
Nick's pick. Grüner veltliner Spiegel 1er - wagram, at
Bernhard Ott '15 Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltiner stein 1er wagram, at
Bernhard Ott '18 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner - ried Rosenberg 1er- wagram, at
Brundlymayer '14, '16 Riesling
Riesling zobinger heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at
Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir- kamptal, at
Brundlymayer Brut Rosé
Sparkling of pinot noir/st. Laurent/ zweigelt- kamptal, at 375 ml
Brundlymayer Sparkling
Sparkling cuvee- kamptal, at
Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend
Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti
Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it
Chateau De Brane Margaux '15
Bordeaux, fr
Failla Pinot Noir
Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca
FX Pichler '17 Riesling
Riesling smaragd durnsteiner wachau, at
Gobelsburg "Tradition" '17 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '16 Riesling
Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '18 Grüner Veltliner
Gobelsburg '18 grüner veltliner Renner kamptal, at
Gobelsburg '19 Grüner Veltliner
Nick's pick. Gruner veltliner - lamm 1er kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent
Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir kamptal, at
Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch
Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch
Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare
Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler
Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Theodora" Grüner Veltliner
Natural wine. Gruner veltliner burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Timotheus" Grüner Veltliner
Natural wine. Gruner veltliner blend- burgenland, at
Hiedler '19 Riesling
Riesling ried gaisberg 1er kamptal, at
Hiedler '20 Riesling
Riesling ried heiligenstein 1er kamptal, at
Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner ried kammern gaisberg-kamptal, at
Hirsch '19 Grüner Veltliner
Gruner veltliner ried lamm 1er kamptal, at
Hirtzberger '17 Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner spitz/donau smaragd wachau, at
Hirtzberger '18 Riesling
Riesling steinporz smaragd-wachau, at
Jean Laurent Blanc de Noir
Blanc De noir -champagne, fr
Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Neumeister Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc -steiermark, at
Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at
Stadt Krems '12 Riesling
Riesling - grillenparz reserve kremstal, at
TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer
Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At
Wines by the Bottle
Bart "Les Finottes" Marsannay
Marsannay, burgundy, fr
Brundlymayer '17 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir- kamptal, at
C.Preisinger "Kalkundkiesel" Pinot Noir/ Bläufrankisch
Pinot noir/blaufrankisch blend, burgenland, at. Biodynamically grown on a mix of chalk limestone (kalk) and gravel (kiesel). A fresh red with black plums and strawberry on the palate and a delicate finish
C.Preisinger "Putza Libre" Zweigelt/St Laurent/Pinot Noir
Zweigelt/st. Laurent/pinot noir blend, burgenland, at. Beaujolais-style bright natural red served with the slightest chill. Fruit forward with delicate tannins make this a great glou-glou
Castello Di Cacchiano Chianti
Nick's pick. Chianti classico riserva tuscany, it
Chateau De Brane Margaux '15
Bordeaux, fr
Division Gamay
Division Pinot Noir
Du Mortier Cabernet Franc
Cab franc, Loire valley, fr. Full and round red with berry fruit, a great mineral backbone, and a finish of sweet spice
Ernst Triebaumer Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, burgenland, at. Easy drinking with cassis, blackberry, and herbal spices. Subtle tannins with a lingering feel of cedar
Failla Pinot Noir
Pinot noir - Sonoma coast, ca
Glatzer "Rebencuvée" Zweigelt Bottle
Zweigelt carnuntum, Austria rich and full with currant & chocolate notes
Glatzer Reserve Zweigelt-Dornenvogel
Zweigelt-dornenvogel, caruntum, at.. Do you like pinot noir? This is a sturdy pinot noir with salt and pepper hair, a sour cherry attitude, and a soft leather vest that actually works for him
Gobelsburg Reserve '17 St Laurent
Nick's pick. St.laurent kamptal, at
Gobelsburg Reserve '18 Pinot Noir
Pinot noir kamptal, at
Grape Abduction Blaufränkisch
Gut Oggau "Antanasius" Zweigelt/Blaufränkisch
Zweigelt / Blaufrankisch blend - burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Bertholdi" Blaufränkisch
Natural wine. Blaufrankisch burgenland, at. Rare
Gut Oggau "Joschuari" '18 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Gut Oggau "Josephine" Blaufränkisch/Roesler
Blaufrankisch/roesler burgenland, at
Heidi Schrock Blaufränkisch
Hess Cabernet
Les Cailloux Cabernet Bottle
Cabernet blend bordeaux, france. Relatively dry and bold with balanced tannins
Maison Noir "In Sheeps Clothing" Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet sauvignon, Columbia valley, Washington you can't help but order a cabernet when you are at an Austrian restaurant with a great bottle list. A description does not matter
Meinklang Red Blend Bottle
Natural red blend burgenland, austria. Balanced with earthy and cherry notes
Meinklang St Laurent
St. Laurent blend, burgenland, at. A natural st.laurent dominant blend that has spirit. Bright notes of pomegranate and cherry on the palate with very low tannins make this wine a crowd pleaser. 100% covered by insurance
Mombaruzzo Pinot Noir Bottle
Pinot noir piemonte, italy. Straightforward with dark cherry and tobacco
Moric Lutzmannsburg Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Moric Neckenmarkt Alte Reben '15 Blaufränkisch
Blaufrankisch burgenland, at
Paul Achs Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, neusiedlersee, at. Austria's signature red varietal that has a bit of age on it ('15). Full-bodied with notes of dark fruit, black pepper and earthy minerals
Prieler '17 Blaufränkisch
Blaufränkisch dac leithaberg - burgenland, at
Prieler Blaufränkisch Bottle
Blaufränkisch neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria medium-bodied with berry and hints of spice
Sattler Reserve St Laurent
St. Laurent, burgenland, at. A classic Austrian wine you could call an offspring of pinot noir. Similar in structure and silkiness with a distinct spice and dark fruit
Sattler St Laurent Bottle
St. Laurent neusiedlersee, burgenland, Austria bright and aromatic Austrian classic
TLZ Rot No.7" Zweigelt/Blauer
Nick's pick. Natural wine. Zweigelt/blauer wildbacher steiermark. At
Wallner Reserve Bläufrankisch
Blaufrankisch, eisenberg, at. A regionally authentic wine from a classic producer that is never flashy. The iron-rich eisenberg soil provides a vivid mineral spice along with cherries and balanced tannins
Albert Bichot Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay mâconnais, France balanced with lemon, apricot, and vanilla notes
Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn
Bernhard Ott Riesling-Feuersbrunn
Riesling-feuersbrunn, wagram, at. Austrian Rieslings tend to live in the shadow of grüner veltliner, but they are some of the best wines in the world. They are drier in style and the wagram demands standards that result in only the best. We are practically
Brundlmayer Loiserberg Grüner Veltliner
Christina Grüner Veltliner
Ecker Roter Veltliner
Gelber muskateller, wagram, at. Order this wine and you can check another varietal off of your wine bingo card. Very fragrant with a pleasant floral quality, a great aperitif wine
Gobelsburg Riesling Bottle
Riesling kamptal, Austria dry and citrusy with notes of pear and honey
Michael Gindl "Flora" Blend
Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner
Michael Gindl "Little Buteo" Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner, weinviertal, at. A bright-eyed producer making biodynamic wine in the northern part of lower austria. This grüner, named after the raptors who fly above the vineyard, is especially bright and youthful with tropical fruits and a snappy fin
Natural White Bottle
Rotating selection of
Nikolaihof Neuberger
Neuberger, wachau, at. A classic Austrian varietal made from the crossing of roter veltliner (think unoaked chardonnay) and sylvaner (think quiet sauvignon blanc). Herbs and honeysuckle with a refreshing mineral finish. Do not sleep on this unfamiliar vari
Ott "Amberg" Grüner Veltliner Bottle
Grüner veltliner wachau, Austria green apple and pepper notes with crisp acidity
Prieler Chardonnay
Chardonnay, burgenland, at hey, we found an Austrian chardonnay and you want a chardonnay. So, go ahead and order the varietal you always do because this one is good
Prieler Pinot Blanc
Sicera Odette Cider Bottle
Natural pear cider normandie, france
Stadlmann Grüner Veltliner
Grüner veltliner, thermenregion, at. A light and bright example of Austria's flagship varietal. Great acidity to go with nearly anything on the menu. Drink this as you are looking over the reserve list
Strub Riesling Spätlese
Riesling spätlese, rheinhessen, de. This is the what you get if you want a sweeter Riesling because it is german
Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc pfalz, Germany tropical fruit notes with hints of bright citrus
Wieninger Gemischter Satz
Gemischter satz, wien, at. This Viennese wine staple is the all-star game of Austrian wine. It's a grab-bag of Austrian varietals, planted in the same vineyard, pressed/produced together. When you take good varietals, and put them together, you get a decen
C. Preisinger "Rosa Libre" Zweigelt Rosé
Rose of Zweigelt, burgenland, at all kinds of melon flavors with honeydew (including the rind), cantaloupe, and watermelon. Fresh berry on the palate with bracing minerality
Division Rosé of Gamay
Dobra Venice Sparkling Müller Thurgau
Fritz Müller Sparkling Rosé Bottle
Sparkling rosé rheinhessen, Germany dry with a fruity bouquet and hints of lemongrass
Gruet Blanc de Noir
Blanc De noir, albuquerque, nm. A white (blanc) sparkling made from red (noir) grapes. Elegant and focused with creamy vanilla and apple aromas
Heidi Schrock Pinot Blanc Pet Nat
Pinot Blanc pet nat, neusiedlersee, at. This natural pet Nat is undoubtedly delicious and you would be lucky to drink it. Good luck finding it anywhere else. It is special order and took 6 months to get here
Lonesta Sparkling Lambrusco
Dry sparkling lambrusco, emilia-romagna, it. Claimed to be one of the oldest styles of wine produced a millennia before cabernet, this refreshing light red sparkling is an easy fruit forward o.g
Meinklang "Prosa" Sparkling
Radikon "Sivi" Orange Pinot Grigio
Rosé Bottle
Rotating selection of rosé
Strohmeier "Lys Rod" Blauer Wildbacher Rosé
Rose of blauer wildbacher, styria, at this "Light red" natural rosé is made from a relative of the blaufränkisch grape. This is a very fruity and tangy rosé with bright acidity
Von Winning Rosé of Pinot Noir
Rose of pinot noir, pfalz, De opens with aromas of strawberry, white pepper, and stone. Flavors of watermelon, bruised apple, and tangerine on the palate
Cocktails
Biedermeier
Bourbon, sweet vermouth, angostura aromatic & orange bitters, orange wedge, and dark cherry juice, shaken and served over ice
Der Saftige
Lindeman's strawberry lambic, mint-infused mi Campo tequila, and key lime juice over ice
Der Schmutzige
Black pepper/mustard vodka with pickle brine, kraut juice, & beet juice, garnished with house-pickled vegetables, served up
Negrüni
Our proprietor's blend of builders gin, sweet vermouth, & aperitivo with a wide orange peel on a large cube of ice
Saarburger Gin & Tonic
Lingonberry-infused Ferdinand's saar dry gin, fever tree Indian tonic, and seasonal garnish, served over ice
Strandläufer
Coconut oil fat washed Edelbrand apricot schnapps, Plantation pineapple rum, ginger/honey/lime/white balsamic shrub, & citrus peel, served up
Tropischer G'Spritz
Bronson's tropical milk punch, grüner veltliner, sparkling water, fresh citrus garnish
Irish Coffee
Liquor
Liqueur
Amara Blood Orange Liqueur
Italy
Amaro Darna
Croatia
Amaro Dell'etna
Italy
Antico Amaro Noveis
Italy
Aperol
Italy
Becherovka
Czechia
Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
Italy
Branca Menta
Italy
Bärenjäger Honey
Germany
Bénédictine
France
Campari
Italy
Cioco Carciofo
Italy
Dente Di Leone Amaro
Italy
Drambuie
Scotland
Faccia Brutto Aperitivo
USA
Faccia Brutto Centerbe
USA
Fernet Branca
Italy
Five Farms Irish Cream
Ireland
Grand Marnier
France
J Rieger's Caffé Amaro
KCMO
Kapriol Herbal Liqueur
Italy
Luxardo Apricot
Italy
Luxardo Maraschino
Italy
Mata Hari Absinthe
Austria
Mondino
Germany
Rothman & Winter Orchard Pear
Austria
Rumtopf
(Berry-infused rum) housemade
Schladerer Edel-Kirsch
Germany
St. Agrestis Amaro
USA
Strega
Italy
Underberg
Montenegro
Rumtopf 2 oz
(Berry-infused rum) housemade
Rothman & Winter Orchard Pear 2oz
Austria
Becherovka 2oz
Czechia
Grand Marnier 2oz
France
Bénédictine 2oz
France
Faccia Brutto Centerbe 2oz
USA
Mata Hari Absinthe 2oz
Austria
Five Farms Irish Cream 2oz
Ireland
Borghetti Espresso Liqueur 2oz
Italy
Bärenjäger Honey 2oz
Germany
Schladerer Edel-Kirsch 2oz
Germany
Faccia Brutto Aperitivo 2oz
USA
Aperol 2oz
Italy
Mondino 2oz
Germany
Branca Menta 2oz
Italy
Fernet Branca 2oz
Italy
Kapriol Herbal Liqueur 2oz
Italy
Amaro Dell'etna 2oz
Italy
Cioco Carciofo 2oz
Italy
Campari 2oz
Italy
Amara Blood Orange Liqueur 2oz
Italy
Strega 2oz
Italy
Dente Di Leone Amaro 2oz
Italy
Luxardo Maraschino 2oz
Italy
Luxardo Apricot 2oz
Italy
J Rieger's Caffé Amaro 2oz
KCMO
Drambuie 2oz
Scotland
St. Agrestis Amaro 2oz
USA
Amaro Darna 2oz
Croatia
Antico Amaro Noveis 2oz
Italy
Schnapps/Brandy/EDV
Arton Prune Edv
France
Asbach Uralt 3Yr Brandy
Germany
Asbach Uralt 8Yr Brandy
Germany
Bauer's Apple & Pear Edv
Austria
Blume Apricot Edv
Austria
Camus vs Cognac
France
Camus Vsop Borderies Cognac
France
Edelbrand Apple Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Apricot Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Cherry Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Grape Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Pear Edv
Missouri
Edelbrand Plum Edv
Missouri
Freihof Apricot Edv
Austria
Lecomte Calvados
France
Marie Duffau Armagnac
France
Purkhart Williams Pear Edv
Austria
Reisetbauer Carrot Edv
Austria
Schladerer Cherry Edv
Germany
Fortified Wine
Ostinato Marsala
Italy
H&h Rainwater Madeira
Madeira
Noval Black Port
Portugal
Noval 10Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Presidential 20 Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Presidential 40Yr Tawny Port
Portugal
Alvear Amontillado Sherry
Spain
Alvear Cream Sherry
Spain
Alvear Fino Sherry
Spain
Rum
Plantation 5Yr
Barbados
Plantation Pineapple
Barbados
Plantation Xo
Barbados
Diamond Reserve White
Guyana
Sailor Jerry Spiced
Virgin islands
Diamond Reserve Dark
Guyana
Zafra
Plantation 5Yr 2oz
Barbados
Plantation Pineapple 2oz
Barbados
Plantation Xo 2oz
Barbados
Diamond Reserve White 2oz
Guyana
Sailor Jerry Spiced 2oz
Virgin islands
Diamond Reserve Dark 2oz
Guyana
Vodka
Gin
Ferdinand's Saar
Germany
Reisetbauer Blue
Austria
Broker's
England
Tanqueray
England
Sipsmith
England
Citadelle
France
Lifted Spirits Bright
KCMO
Builder's
KCMO
Builder's Barrel Finished
Hendrick's
Scotland
Ransom Old Tom
USA
Tom's Town Garden Party
KCMO
Empress Indigo
Canada
Ferdinand's Saar 2oz
Germany
Reisetbauer Blue 2oz
Austria
Broker's 2oz
England
Tanqueray 2oz
England
Sipsmith 2oz
England
Citadelle 2oz
France
Lifted Spirits Bright 2oz
KCMO
Builder's 2oz
KCMO
Builder's Barrel Finished 2oz
Hendrick's 2oz
Scotland
Ransom Old Tom 2oz
USA
Tom's Town Garden Party 2oz
KCMO
Empress Indigo 2oz
Canada
Tequila & Mezcal
Whiskey
Arran 10Yr
Scotland
Arran Port Cask
Scotland
Arran Sauternes Barrel
Scotland
Bardstown Estate Bourbon
USA
Basil Hayden's Bourbon
USA
Compass Box the Spaniard
Scotland
Dickel Rye
USA
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon
USA
Glenlivet 12Yr
SCT - speyside
High West American Prairie Bourbon
Us
J Rieger's KC Whiskey
KCMO
Jameson
Ireland
Laprhoaig
Scotland
Lifted Spirits Wheat Whiskey
KCMO
Maker's Mark Bourbon
USA
Michter's Rye
USA
Nikka Coffey Grain
Japan
Old Overholt Rye
USA
Pendleton
Canada
The Famous Grouse
Scotland
Union Horse Rivalist Single Malt
USA
Union Horse Rye
Barrel strength USA
West Cork 8Yr
Ireland
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
USA
High West Cask Strength
Pendleton 2oz
Canada
Jameson 2oz
Ireland
Nikka Coffey Grain 2oz
Japan
The Famous Grouse 2oz
Scotland
Glenlivet 12Yr 2oz
SCT - speyside
Arran 10Yr 2oz
Scotland
Arran Port Cask 2oz
Scotland
Arran Sauternes Barrel 2oz
Scotland
Laprhoaig 2oz
Scotland
Compass Box the Spaniard 2oz
Scotland
West Cork 8Yr 2oz
Ireland
Union Horse Rivalist Single Malt 2oz
USA
J Rieger's KC Whiskey 2oz
KCMO
Lifted Spirits Wheat Whiskey 2oz
KCMO
Bardstown Estate Bourbon 2oz
USA
Basil Hayden's Bourbon 2oz
USA
Maker's Mark Bourbon 2oz
USA
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon 2oz
USA
High West American Prairie Bourbon 2oz
Us
Old Overholt Rye 2oz
USA
Dickel Rye 2oz
USA
Woodford Reserve Bourbon 2oz
USA
Michter's Rye 2oz
USA
Union Horse Rye 2oz
Barrel strength USA
Wells
Alkoholfrei
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Acqua Panna
Almdudler
Almdudler Mit Zitrone
Sparkling Austrian herbal soft drink with fresh squeezed lemon and old-fashioned bitters
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Refill
CBD Sparkling
Sparkling cbd beverage with ice and lemon
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke
Fever Tree Tonic
NA Fritz Müller
De\-alcoholized and carbonated white wine from müller-thurgau grapes
Ginger Beer
HI D8 Sparkling
Honest Booch
Locally made, small batch kombucha
Hot Chocolate
KCBC Hop Spritz
Flavored sparkling water with hops
Lemonade
Lemonade Refill
Pellegrino
Phony Negroni
Carbonated, na mimic of the bitter, citrusy classic cocktail
Rishi Hot Tea
Rishi Iced Tea
Rishi Sparkling Tea
Dandelion, ginger and other botanicals in a sparkling tea "The hangover destroyer"