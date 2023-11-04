Okro Stew (served with fufu)

$14.49

Our Afro fusion Okra stew is made with okra, tomatoes and onions; stewed slowly with fresh garlic, a pinch of ginger and Cameroon pepper, for a spicy comfort food. To create this delicious fusion of African and African diaspora cuisines, we cook our okra using a special technique that makes it delicious and flavorful but eliminates the slimy texture.