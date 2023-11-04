Halisi Africa Boutique & Café 62517 Railroad Sq
Food Menu
Afro-fusion Bowls
- Swahili Bowl$9.31
Your choice of protein topped with Creamy coconut curry sauce, sweet plantains, savory Pilau rice (w/coconut milk, & spices of cumin, cinnamon & cardamom)
- Selassie Bowl$9.31
Your choice of protein topped with smoky, spicy Ethiopian Berbere sauce, Ethiopian inspired 'gomen' collard greens and perfectly seasoned rice.
- Sankofa Bowl$9.31
Your choice of protein topped with Spicy, nutty suya sauce, Roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes, Afro-fusion spicy jollof rice (peanut free - made with almond or sunflower butter)
- Sahara Bowl$9.31Out of stock
Your choice of protein topped with Savory lemon garlic tagine sauce with olives, carrots & sautéed onions, served with perfectly seasoned couscous.
Sides
- Jollof Rice$5.69
West African inspired spicy rice with tomato base onions, and chili peppers
- Seasoned Rice$3.62
Long grain white rice, perfectly seasoned with a slight kick
- Pilau Rice$5.69
East African inspired rice with flavors of cinnamon, cardamom and cumin in a creamy coconut sauce
- Fufu$5.18
West African inspired "swallow" made of cassava and plantain mashed into a dough to be eaten with one of our Afro-fusion stews
- ndizi (plantains)$5.21
Delicious, sweet, savory plantain
- Chapati$5.18
East African inspired, delicious flaky bread
Afro-fusion Stew
- Egusi Stew (served with fufu)$14.49
Our Afro fusion Egusi stew is made with the toasted and ground seeds of the Egusi melon, simmered in a stew of tomatoes, sweet peppers, onions, garlic and spices, including a pinch of Cameroon (habenero) pepper.
- Okro Stew (served with fufu)$14.49
Our Afro fusion Okra stew is made with okra, tomatoes and onions; stewed slowly with fresh garlic, a pinch of ginger and Cameroon pepper, for a spicy comfort food. To create this delicious fusion of African and African diaspora cuisines, we cook our okra using a special technique that makes it delicious and flavorful but eliminates the slimy texture.
Signature Entrees
- Moroccan Lamb Tajine$21.00
Tender & juicy grilled lamb with savory Moroccan seasoning. Comes with couscous or your choice of rice (jollof, seasoned rice or pilau) and one side such as fufu, collard greens, plantains or chapati.
- Ethiopian Inspired Oxtail$24.00
Oxtails slow cooked in Ethiopian spicy berbere sauce until perfectly tender, served with your choice of rice and one side such as fufu, Ethiopian collard greens (gomen), chapati.
- Kenyan Curry Goat$22.00
Goat slow cooked until very tender in an East African coconut curry sauce. Served with rice and your choice of sides such as fufu, Ethiopian collard greens, chapati, jollof rice or pilau rice.
- Senegalese Salmon$20.00
Grilled Salmon smothered in a spicy Suya sauce
Beverages
Cold Drinks
- South Africa Tropical Fruit Medley$3.86
100% fruit juice infused into an organic Kenyan tea with organic pineapple.
- South Africa Passionfruit Infusion$3.36
100% fruit juice infused into an organic Kenyan tea.
- Egyptian Mango Infusion$3.36
100% fruit juice infused into an organic Kenyan tea.
- Egyptian Guava Infusion$3.36
100% fruit juice infused into an organic Kenyan tea.
- Bissap Tea$3.36Out of stock
Ghanaian hibiscus tea made with fresh ginger & chai spices of cinnamon, clove, cardamom & star anise.
- Baobab Tea$3.36
African baobab fruit tea with fresh mint & ginger.
- Organic Sweet Tea$2.75
- Dine in Water
- Bottled water$1.00