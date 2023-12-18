Harlow On The Fly 1483 NE Alberta St.
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Pesto Garden Hash$14.00
choice of protein & choice of grain, scrambled with seasonal vegetables, roasted yams, potatoes, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms & kale with a walnut basil pesto, topped with roasted walnuts
- Avocado Bagel$10.00
mashed avocado, Mama Lil’s sweet peppers, sprouts, & za’atar served on a GF New Cascadia everything bagel
- Powerhouse Parfait$9.00
Harlow's granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, coconut, walnuts, cinnamon, salt, maple syrup, agave, cranberry, ginger) coconut yogurt, fresh fruit, goji berries
Plates & Bowls
- Mighty Bowl$10.00
brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed greens, & choice of sauce
- Urban Bowl$14.00
mixed salad greens, steamed kale, olive oil, sea vegetables, avocado, carrots, scallions, sunflower seeds & za’atar with choice of sauce
- Betty Bowl$14.25
brown rice or quinoa, daily beans, steamed kale, roasted vegetables, sea vegetables & za’atar with choice of sauce
- Chipotle Chili Bowl$13.75
brown rice or quinoa, chipotle black bean chili, steamed kale, guacamole, scallions, cilantro, house chimichurri & jalapeno cashew sauce
- Hawthorne Mac$14.00
gluten free organic pasta, kale, Daiya cheese, garlic, rice milk, almond parmesan & house spice blend
Soups, Sandwiches & Greens
- Antioxidant Salad$14.00
Garden lettuces, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, red cabbage, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and raisins tossed in our lemon ginger vinaigrette and topped with almond parmesan
- Harlow Chopped Salad$14.00
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
- On the Fly Greek Salad$14.00
Olives, sundried tomatoes, vegan feta, parsley, cucumber, and za'atar croutons on top of romaine lettuce with "creamy" Italian dressing
- On the Fly Soup$12.00
Kombu broth, tofu, spinach, rice/quinoa noodles, cilantro, green onion & garlic
Sides & Additions
- Avocado Side$2.00
- Beans Side$2.50
- Everything Bagel$5.00
- Guacamole Side$4.00
- Jackfruit$5.75
- Kimchi Side$2.00
- Mushroom Scallion Biscuit$5.25
housemade gluten-free biscuit with mushrooms, herbs, scallions, poppy seeds and Daiya Mozzarella
- Pesto Side$2.00
- Quinoa Side$4.00
- Brown Rice Side$4.00
- Roasted Vegetables$5.75
- Sauce$2.00
- Sea Veg side$1.50
- Side Salad$5.00
- Steamed Kale$4.50
- Tempeh$5.75
Desserts
Kids Menu
Beverage Menu
Smoothies (16oz)
- Daily Detox$8.75
Cucumber-lemon-ginger-orange juice blended with mango, pineapple, spinach, and dates.
- Gilt$8.75
carrot/ginger juice, mango, pineapple, turmeric powder, topped w/bee pollen
- Hercules$8.50
banana, spinach, almond butter, Epic protein, cacao nibs
- Pink Flamango$7.75
strawberry, mango, banana
- Stumblebee$7.75
banana, coffee, peanut butter, cacao nibs, cocoa powder
- Superberry$8.75
strawberry, marionberry, banana, peanut butter, Epic protein, topped w/hemp seeds
Juice (16oz)
- Melody$8.00
lemon, ginger, kale, spinach, cucumber, apple
- Orange Juice$6.50
Columbia Gorge Organic orange juice
- Rising$8.00
beet, orange, carrot, apple, ginger
- Ruby$7.50
beet, grapefruit, carrot, ginger
- Sweet Greens$8.00
lime, mint, parsley, kale, cucumber, celery, apple
- The Rita$8.00
lime, mint, parsley, kale, spinach, celery, cucumber
- Single Ingredient Juice$7.00
Beverages
- Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate$6.00
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.25
- Ginger Soda$5.50
housemade pineapple/ginger soda & agave syrup served over ice
- Harlow Mushroom Steamer$6.00
Water Ave. coffee, Harlow's Mighty Mushroom blend, coconut oil & cardamom agave syrup steamed with almond milk - topped with cinnamon
- Hot Coffee$3.25
Harlow blend medium roast drip coffee
- Hot tea$3.75
16 oz. hot tea of your choice
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Mizuba matcha powder, honey syrup & choice of milk
- Moondrop Mocha$6.00
Water Ave. coffee, bitterweet chocolate & agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
- Turmeric Latte$6.00
turmeric spiced honey & coconut milk - topped with bee pollen
- Wellness Toddy$5.00
lemon/ginger juice, honey, echinacea, cayenne
- Marnie Palmer$5.50
Smith Tea mixed with Honey Lemonade.
- Matcha Lemonade$6.00
Mizuba Matcha shaken with honey lemonade and served over ice
Health Elixirs
- Lemonade$5.00
housemade honey lemonade
- Super Greens Lemonade$7.25
housemade honey lemonade topped with cucumber/spinach/kale juice & chlorella
- Wellness Shot$4.50
2 oz. shot of ginger/lemon juice, cayenne & echinacea - served with an apple slice
- Vital Broth$7.00
A 12 oz. cup of kombu broth steeped with vegetables, herbs and spices. Served hot.