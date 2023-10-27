Head West Sub Stop Decatur
SpEcIaLs
Four HeadWest Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies
Pick Any Two HeadWest Subs, Any Two bags Of Kettle Brand Chips and A 2 Liter Of A Coca Cola Product
Grab Some Boulder Canyon Chips And One 2 Liter Of a Coca Cola Product
Select Any Four Bottles Of Jones Soda. Mix It Up or Pick Four Of The Same
Six Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.
Twelve Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
FOOD
Subs
Specialty Subs
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
meatballs, provolone, onions
Vegetarian Meatballs with marinara, onions and a lightly smoked provolone cheese
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce
provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar
grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone
Grilled chicken strips, marinara, provolone
Hellmann's mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Skippy brand creamy peanut butter paired with Welch's grape jelly
Four Slices of provolone with Four Slices of cheddar
Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese
Half Subs
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing
Specialty Half Subs
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
meatballs, provolone, onions
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce
provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar
Grilled Chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone
Grilled Chicken Strips, marinara, provolone
Hellmann's, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Skippy Brand creamy peanut butter and Welches grape jelly
Provolone cheese and Cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese