$9.49

pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing

$9.49

turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

Baked Potato w/ Bacon

$4.50+

$6.00

Four HeadWest Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Delivery Special

$22.25

Pick Any Two HeadWest Subs, Any Two bags Of Kettle Brand Chips and A 2 Liter Of A Coca Cola Product

$4.20

Grab Some Boulder Canyon Chips And One 2 Liter Of a Coca Cola Product

$6.00

Select Any Four Bottles Of Jones Soda. Mix It Up or Pick Four Of The Same

1/2 Dozen ChocChip Cookies

$8.50

Six Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.

Dozen ChocChip Cookies

$15.00

Twelve Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

FOOD

Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Numbers Are Served With The Basics Unless Otherwise Specified Hellmann's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Italian Dressing
$8.49
$9.49
$8.49
$9.49
$8.49
$8.49
$8.49
$8.24
$10.24

Specialty Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Letters Are Served With Their Very Own Special Toppings Unless Otherwise Specified
$9.49

pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island

$8.49

meatballs, provolone, onions

$9.29

Vegetarian Meatballs with marinara, onions and a lightly smoked provolone cheese

$8.49

pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers

CC. Vegetarian Pizza Sub

$9.59
$8.49

Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

$8.49

provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper

$9.49

turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

$9.49

pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing

GG. Vegetarian Italian

$10.79
$9.49

vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

$9.49

vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar

$9.49

grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone

$10.55
$9.49

Grilled chicken strips, marinara, provolone

$10.55
$8.49

Hellmann's mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

$7.25

Skippy brand creamy peanut butter paired with Welch's grape jelly

$7.25

Four Slices of provolone with Four Slices of cheddar

O. Chicken Pesto

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese

OO. Vegetarian Chicken Pesto

$10.55

Half Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Numbers Are Served With The Basics Unless Otherwise Specified Hellmann's Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Italian Dressing
$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$5.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$5.49

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Half #7 Griller

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$4.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

$5.74

mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, salt, pepper & Italian dressing

Specialty Half Subs

All HeadWest Subs With Letters Are Served With Their Very Own Special Toppings Unless Otherwise Specified
$5.49

pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island

$4.74

meatballs, provolone, onions

Half BB Vegetarian Meatball

$4.99
$4.74

pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers

Half CC. Vegetarian Pizza

$4.74
$4.74

Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce

$4.74

provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper

$5.49

turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

$5.49

pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing

Half GG. Vegetarian Italian

$5.49
$4.99

vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone

$4.99

vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar

$4.99

Grilled Chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone

$4.99
$4.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, marinara, provolone

$4.99
$4.74

Hellmann's, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

$4.20

Skippy Brand creamy peanut butter and Welches grape jelly

$4.20

Provolone cheese and Cheddar cheese

Half O. Chicken Pesto

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese

Half OO. Vegetarian Chicken Pesto

$4.99

Pick 2

You Get Two Choices. Pick Either A 1/2 Sub, Small Salad or Soup.

$8.99

$8.99

$8.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.50

Soup

Try Some Of Our Fantastic Soup. You Won't Be Disappointed With Any Of Our Selection. Our Soup Selection Changes Seasonally

Mexican Street Corn Soup (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Baked Potato w/ Bacon

$4.50+

Tomato Ravioli (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Broccoli Cheese (Vegetarian)

$4.50+

Smokey Poblano & Cheese (Vegetarian)

$4.50+Out of stock

Salad

Our Salads Are Some Of The Freshest Salads Around. We Hand Cut Our Lettuce Daily.
$6.00+
$6.25+
$6.25+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.50+
$6.25+

Potato Chips

$1.75
$1.75Out of stock
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75

Bakery

HeadWest Baked Goods. Nothing But The Finest Products Available.
$2.75
$2.25

PeanutButter Cookie

$2.25
$2.25

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.25
$2.00
$2.00
$2.00
$1.00
$1.00
$1.00

Kids Combo

A Special HeadWest Pack For The Kids. Any Half Sub, A Bag Of Kettle Brand Chips And A Jones Soda
$6.75

DRINKS

Jones Soda

Jones Key Lime Pie

$1.75

Jones Grape Soda

$1.75

Jones Turkey and Gravy

$1.75
Jones Sugar Cookie

$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75Out of stock

20oz Soda

$2.50
$2.50
$2.50
$2.50
$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75
$2.75

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Vitamin Water Ice

$2.75Out of stock

$3.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.50
$3.50

2Liter Cherry Coke

$3.50Out of stock
$3.50

Deli Meat And Cheese

MEAT

Meatballs 1/4 Pound

$4.00

Meatballs 1/2 Pound

$7.00

Chicken Salad Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Tuna Salad Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Ham Per 1/2 Pound

$7.00

RoastBeef Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Pastrami Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Veggie Turkey Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Veggie Ham Per 1/2 Pound

$8.00

Hummus Per 1/2 Pound

$6.00

CHEESE

Provolone 1/2 Pound

$6.00

Cheddar 1/2 Pound

$6.50

Pepperjack 1/2 Pound

$7.00