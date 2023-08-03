Head West Sub Stop 6th Street
SpEcIaLs
FOUR BAKED GOODS SPECIAL
Four HeadWest Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies
Delivery Special
Pick Any Two HeadWest Subs, Any Two bags Of Kettle Brand Chips and A 2 Liter Of A Coca Cola Product
ADD 2 Chips & 2 Liter
Grab Some Boulder Canyon Chips And One 2 Liter Of a Coca Cola Product
Four Pack Of Jones Soda
Select Any Four Bottles Of Jones Soda. Mix It Up or Pick Four Of The Same
1/2 Dozen ChocChip Cookies
Six Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.
Dozen ChocChip Cookies
Twelve Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
FOOD
Subs
Specialty Subs
A. Reuben
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
B. Meatball
meatballs, provolone, onions
BB.Vegetarian Meatball
Vegetarian Meatballs with marinara, onions and a lightly smoked provolone cheese
C. Pizza
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
CC. Vegetarian Pizza Sub
D. Hummus
Hummus, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce
E. Veggie
provolone, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, Italian dressing, salt & pepper
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
G. Italian
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
GG. Vegetarian Italian
H. Vegetarian Turkey
vegetarian turkey, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
I. Vegetarian Ham
vegetarian ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar
J. BBQ Chicken
grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet baby rays, provolone
JJ. Vegetarian BBQ Chicken
K. Chicken Marinara
Grilled chicken strips, marinara, provolone
KK. Vegetarian Chicken Marinara
L. BLT
Hellmann's mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato
M. PB & J
Skippy brand creamy peanut butter paired with Welch's grape jelly
N. Grilled Cheese
Four Slices of provolone with Four Slices of cheddar
O. Chicken Pesto
Grilled Chicken Strips served with a creamy housemade pesto sauce. Topped with Lettuce Tomato and Provolone Cheese
OO. Vegetarian Chicken Pesto
