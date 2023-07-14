Food

Starters

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$10.00

Pretzels with house made beer cheese

Frickle Spears

$8.00

served with chipotle ranch

Hand Breaded Tenders

$13.00

Choice honey mustard, ranch, BBQ

"A" Street Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Ranch or Blue cheese

Stacked Chipotle Quesadilla

$12.00

Ghost pepper cheese, cheddar, bacon

Portobello Mushroom Fries

$10.00

served with chipotle ranch and horseradish sauce

Spinach Queso Dip

$11.00

served with warm tortilla chips

Drunken Cheese Fries

$10.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Soup and Salads

Tomato Crock

$7.00

cracker crumbs and melted cheddar

French Onion Soup

$8.00

garlic croutons and swiss cheese

Joe's Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

parmesan, croutons, house caesar

Tavern Salad

$8.00

bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles

The Wedge

$8.00

bacon, tomato, croutons, blue cheese dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Cheedar, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, ranch

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Peanut dressing, carrots, cucumbers, chow mein noodles

Sandwiches

Old Louisville Dip

$14.00

roast beef, caramalized onions, swiss cheese

Tavern Club

$13.00

Ham, turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce

Ville'y Cheesesteak

$14.00

Peppers, mushrooms, onions

OLT Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

arugula, tomato, onion, house vinaigrette

Crispy Crab Cake

$16.00

Texas toast, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

Double Decker Grilled Cheese

$13.00

American, provolone, cheddar, onions, pickles, bacon

Black Jack Melt

$14.00

chipotle bacon mayo, lettuce, onion, serrano peppers

Soy Glazed Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Arugula, tomato, peanut mayo, cucumbers

Grilled Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

Russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese

Grilled Portobello on a Bun

$13.00

Provolone, arugula, caramelized onions, house vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo, ranch, lettuce

Kickin' Chicken

$14.00

Chipotle Bacon mayo, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce

Burgers

Tavern Sliders

$14.00

White onions, steamed buns, ketchup, lettuce, pickles

Knocker Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, choice of cheese

Rye Patty Melt

$14.00

swiss cheese, caramelized onions, russian dressing

Spicy Chipotle Burger

$14.00

poblano peppers, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle bacon mayo

Terrell's Turkey Burger

$14.00

white onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

mayo, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

lettuce, mayo, BBQ, bacon, pickles

Fancy Pants

$17.00

white truffle oil, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, dijonaise, wild mushrooms

Scotty Stack

$15.00

American, cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Beyond Veggie Burger

$15.00

caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese

Entrees

Chicken "Dan"fredo

$17.00

Chicken, bacon, parmesan cream sauce tossed with macaroni

Railroad Smoker Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

Balckened Chicken, chorizo, spicy ghost pepper cream sauce

Veggie Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Spinach, caramelized onion, tomato, cheddar cheese cream sauce topped with fried portobellos

OLT Pasta

$17.00

Chicken, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, in parmesan cream sauce tossed with bowitie pasta

Spicy Chipotle Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp, white onions, poblanos, tomato, in spicy cream sauce with bowtie pasta

Beer Battered Fish N' Chips

$18.00

Cod, fries, hush puppies, tartar sauce and cole slaw

Steak Frites

$25.00

Seared Sirloin, garlic herb butter, fries, frites sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$18.00

Double order tenders, fries, hush puppies, BBQ and honey mustard

Sides

Basket of Fries

$7.00

1/2 Basket Fries

$4.00

Basket Parm Truffle Fries

$9.00

1/2 Basket Parm Truffle Fries

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Crock of Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Bacon Truffle Mac N' Cheese

$12.00

Cast Iron Green Beans

$7.00

House Made Cole Slaw

$6.00

Cast Iron Corn

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Side 4 Hush Puppies

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american or cheddar cheese

Kids Burger

$8.00

Lettuce and pickle, add cheese for $1

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Ranch or Honey Mustard

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken with green beans

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.50

Dessert

$7.50Out of stock

PB Thunder

Beverages

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Strawberry Loaded

$9.00

Blueberry Loaded

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Orange Loaded

$9.00

Raspberry Loaded

$9.00

OLT Old Fashioned

$13.00

Scott's Margarita

$12.00

Texas Two Step

$10.00

Dream Tini

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Staycation

$10.00

Hendricks Cooler

$12.00

Danhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$7.00

Blackberry Bourbon Bash

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Angel's Agave Mule

$11.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Espresso Tini

$13.00

Witches Tree

$13.00

John Daly

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Bloody

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Beer

Modelo

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Dogfish 120 Minute

$15.00

N/A Heineken

$4.50

Weinstephaner

$9.00

Heineken

$4.50

Abita Amber

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Montucky

$2.50

West 6th IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50Out of stock

Miller High Life

$2.50

PBR 24 oz.

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$2.50Out of stock

Bubbles

$5.00

Ciderboys Mimosa

$5.00

Stone Buena

$5.00

Gravely Pow Chord

$5.00

High Noon Pine

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

3 Floyds Gumball

$5.00

Solid Gold

$5.00

Gravely Doc's Hefe

$5.00

Bucket of Beer

$25.00

Dogfish Slight

$5.00

Truly

$4.00Out of stock

Brown Bag

$5.00

Wine

Edna Valley Merlot

$8.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet

$8.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL Edna Valley Merlot

$32.00

BTL Murphy Goode Cabernet

$32.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$36.00

Starborough Savignon Blanc

$8.00

Acrobat Pinot Grigio

$8.00

LaMarca Presseco

$7.00

La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00

$3 Mimosa

$3.00

La Crema Rose

$8.00

BTL Starborough Savignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Acrobat Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL LaMarca Presseco

$28.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$36.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Retail

Hoodie

$55.00

Tshirt

$15.00

Fleece

$40.00

Long Sleeve Tshirt

$25.00

Tavern Hat

$25.00

Pint of Sauce

$8.00