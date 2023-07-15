Old Louisville Tavern 1532 S 4th St
Food
Starters
Pretzels and Beer Cheese
Pretzels with house made beer cheese
Frickle Spears
served with chipotle ranch
Hand Breaded Tenders
Choice honey mustard, ranch, BBQ
"A" Street Buffalo Wings
Ranch or Blue cheese
Stacked Chipotle Quesadilla
Ghost pepper cheese, cheddar, bacon
Portobello Mushroom Fries
served with chipotle ranch and horseradish sauce
Spinach Queso Dip
served with warm tortilla chips
Drunken Cheese Fries
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Soup and Salads
Tomato Crock
cracker crumbs and melted cheddar
French Onion Soup
garlic croutons and swiss cheese
Joe's Classic Caesar Salad
parmesan, croutons, house caesar
Tavern Salad
bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
The Wedge
bacon, tomato, croutons, blue cheese dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Cheedar, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, ranch
Asian Chicken Salad
Peanut dressing, carrots, cucumbers, chow mein noodles
Sandwiches
Old Louisville Dip
roast beef, caramalized onions, swiss cheese
Tavern Club
Ham, turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich
Cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce
Ville'y Cheesesteak
Peppers, mushrooms, onions
OLT Chicken Sandwich
arugula, tomato, onion, house vinaigrette
Crispy Crab Cake
Texas toast, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Double Decker Grilled Cheese
American, provolone, cheddar, onions, pickles, bacon
Black Jack Melt
chipotle bacon mayo, lettuce, onion, serrano peppers
Soy Glazed Ahi Tuna
Arugula, tomato, peanut mayo, cucumbers
Grilled Pastrami Reuben
Russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese
Grilled Portobello on a Bun
Provolone, arugula, caramelized onions, house vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo, ranch, lettuce
Kickin' Chicken
Chipotle Bacon mayo, pepperjack, bacon, lettuce
Burgers
Tavern Sliders
White onions, steamed buns, ketchup, lettuce, pickles
Knocker Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, choice of cheese
Rye Patty Melt
swiss cheese, caramelized onions, russian dressing
Spicy Chipotle Burger
poblano peppers, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, chipotle bacon mayo
Terrell's Turkey Burger
white onions, tomato, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
Black and Blue Burger
mayo, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles
BBQ Bacon Burger
lettuce, mayo, BBQ, bacon, pickles
Fancy Pants
white truffle oil, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, dijonaise, wild mushrooms
Scotty Stack
American, cheddar, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Beyond Veggie Burger
caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, provolone cheese
Entrees
Chicken "Dan"fredo
Chicken, bacon, parmesan cream sauce tossed with macaroni
Railroad Smoker Mac N' Cheese
Balckened Chicken, chorizo, spicy ghost pepper cream sauce
Veggie Mac N' Cheese
Spinach, caramelized onion, tomato, cheddar cheese cream sauce topped with fried portobellos
OLT Pasta
Chicken, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, in parmesan cream sauce tossed with bowitie pasta
Spicy Chipotle Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp, white onions, poblanos, tomato, in spicy cream sauce with bowtie pasta
Beer Battered Fish N' Chips
Cod, fries, hush puppies, tartar sauce and cole slaw
Steak Frites
Seared Sirloin, garlic herb butter, fries, frites sauce
Chicken Tender Basket
Double order tenders, fries, hush puppies, BBQ and honey mustard