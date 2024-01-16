HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Peachtree City Peachtree City
Start, Snack, Share
- Creamy Tomato Bisque
parmesan cheese, basil$6.95
- Hummus Duo
Classic & Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Za'atar Seasoning, Grilled Lemon, Marinated Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Celery Sticks, Grilled Pita Points$12.95
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Sriracha Remoulade, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Basil Tomato Jam$11.95
- Pimento Cheese
Classic Pimento Cheese, Pickled Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Tavern Chips$12.95
- Wicked Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Chile Garlic Sauce, Furikake, Tavern Chips, Scallions, Tobacco Onions$15.95
- Spinach Parmesan Dip
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Tavern Chips$12.95
- Classic Chicken Wings
Choice of Sauce: Mild, Hot, Lemon Pepper, Garlic-Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Peach, Spicy Caribbean Jerk or House BBQ. All flats or drums +4$16.95
- Blue Cheese Chips
Blue Cheese Fondue, Sour Cream, Chives, Tavern Chips$11.95
- Spicy Fried Cauliflower
Ginger Ale Tempura Batter, Sweet Chili Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Sauce Powder$12.95
- Soft Pretzels
Beer Cheese$9.95
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu Beef, HOBNOB Spice Blend, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan$12.95
- Blackened Salmon Tacos (2)
Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Flour Tortillas.$10.95
- Taco of the Day
Ask your server for details!$9.95
- Shrimp Tacos (2)
Blackened Shrimp, Chipotle Coleslaw, Avocado Crema, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas.$9.95
- Ladies Night Board$15.00
Salads
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Blue Cheese$12.95
- Caesar Salad
Parmesan Bread Crumbs, Lemon Parmesan Dressing$13.95
- Seasonal Salad
Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Pineapple, Pumpkin Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette$14.95
- Hob-Cob Salad
Romaine, Arugula, Diced Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Marinated Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing Swap out the diced chicken for any other protein. +3$17.95
Sandwiches
- The Cuban
Pineapple mojo pork, black forest ham, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, melty Swiss, griddled Cuban bun, French fries.$16.95
- Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Lemon garlic marinated chicken breast, provolone, tomato, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough bread, French fries.$15.95
- Short Rib Royale
12-hour braised beef short rib, pickled veggies, provolone, ciabatta roll, French fries.$19.95
- The Reuben
House sliced corned beef, not so secret house sauce, sauerkraut, melty Swiss, marbled rye bread, French fries.$18.95
- Big Catch Po Boy
Beer Battered Haddock, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Buttered, Toasted Long Roll$16.95
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk pickle brined fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, dill pickles, brioche bun, French fries.$15.95
- Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, House Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun$16.95
- Salmon BLT
Seasoned and Seared Salmon Fillet, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Sriracha Remoulade, Toasted Sourdough Bread$18.95
Burgers
- Wise Guy
Caramelized Onions, Tomato Jam, Bacon Strips, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions$17.95
- Americana
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Not-So-Secret Sauce. Add bacon +2.$15.95
- Southwest Chorizo
House-Blended Chorizo Single Patty, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Queso, Sliced Tomato, Chipotle Aioli$16.95
- Black Bean Veggie
Spicy Black Bean Single Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Jalapeno Queso, Chive Aioli$15.95
- Big Time Wagyu
Double Wagyu Smash Patties, Truffled Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere, Pancetta, Truffle Aioli, Fresh Herbs, Sesame Brioche$22.95
- My Hometown
Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg, Pickles, Bacon, Garlic Aioli$18.95
- Old Kentucky
Bourbon Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese$17.95
Tavern Specialties
- Tavern Salmon
Cast-Iron Seared Salmon Fillet, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli$24.95
- Bourbon Peach Pork Chop
Grilled Pork Chop, Bourbon Peach Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens$21.95
- 12-Hour Porter Braised Boneless Short Rib
Mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, horseradish cream.$24.95
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, chipotle coleslaw, French fries.$21.95
- Low Country Shrimp & Grits
Spicy Andouille sausage, roasted tomato cream, chipotle, scallions, cheese grits.$19.95
- Mac & Cheese
Provolone, sharp cheddar, gruyere cheeses, buttered bread crumbs. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon* (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna* +11, steak* (4oz) +11.$10.95
- Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Honey mustard, sweet BBQ sauce, French fries.$15.95
- Chicken & Waffles
House-made Belgian Style Waffle, Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken, Hot Honey, Syrup,Cinnamon Butter$16.95
- Mother Nature Bowl
Spring Mix, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Basil Dressing. Add: Shrimp... 7 • Grilled Chicken* 6 • Salmon*{40z}... 7 • Seared Sesame Tuna* . • 1 1$16.95
- Steak Frites
9 oz. Center Cut Sirloin, Parmesan Truffle Fries, House Steak Sauce$29.95
Sides
Premium Sides
Desserts
Kids
NA Beverage Menu
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Game Day To-Go Menu
Game Day
- Southern Belle Pimento Cheese
Includes house-made potato chips.$25.00
- Edamame Hummus
Includes grilled pita, carrots, celery.$25.00
- Spinach Parmesan Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, white truffle oil, tavern potato chips.$25.00
- Soft Pretzels
Includes warm beer cheese.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Chicken Wings
Select 1 or 2 sauces: Mild, hot, lemon pepper, honey ginger sriracha, spicy Caribbean, bourbon peach, garlic parmesan, or barbecue. Includes: ranch and blue cheese dressing, celery, carrots.$40.00
- Summer Salad
Acorn squash, arugula, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette.Half Pan: Serves 6-10$45.00
- Caesar Salad
Parmesan bread crumbs, lemon parmesan dressing. Half Pan: Serves 6-10$45.00
- Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Served with honey mustard and barbecue dipping sauce.$85.00
- Taco Station
Flour tortillas, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, shredded cheese, avocado cream, and lettuce. Serves up to 6.$25.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu beef, HOBNOB spice blend, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.$30.00
- Mac & Cheese$25.00
- Collard Greens$25.00
- Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes$25.00
Super Sunday Meals To Go
Options
- Option 1
Serves 4-6 Includes Hummus, Pimento Cheese Dip, 20 Chicken Wings (with celery and carrots), 1lb of Pulled pork (with slider buns & slaw), Tavern Chips, Macaroni & Cheese, 1 Gallon of Iced Tea (sweet or unsweet).$95.00
- Option 2
Serves 8-10 Includes Hummus, Pimento Cheese Dip, 50 Chicken Wings (with celery & carrots), 1.5lb of Pulled Pork (with slider buns & slaw), Tavern Chips, Macaroni & Cheese, 1 Gallon of Iced Tea (sweet or unsweet)$165.00