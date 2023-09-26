Main Menu

Creamy Tomato Bisque

parmesan cheese, basil

Edamame Hummus

Marinated cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, pita bread.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Siracha remoulade, goat cheese crumbles, basil, jalapeno tomato jam.

Pimento Cheese

House made pimento cheese, pickled banana peppers, dill pickles, tavern chips.

Wicked Tuna

Ahi tuna, avocado, chili garlic sauce, furikake, tavern chips, scallions, tobacco onions.

Spinach Parmesan Dip

Spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, white truffle oil, tavern chips.

Classic Chicken Wings

Choice of sauce: Mild, hot, lemon pepper, garlic-parmesan, mango habanero, bourbon peach, spicy Caribbean jerk, or house BBQ. All flats or drums +4.

Blue Cheese Chips

Blue cheese fondue, sour cream, chives, tavern chip

Spicy Fried Cauliflower

Ginger ale tempura batter, sweet chili sauce, buttermilk ranch, hot sauce powder.

Soft Pretzels

Beer cheese.

Wagyu Meatballs

Wagyu beef, HOBNOB spice blend, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Chipotle mayo, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, flour tortillas.

Roasted Pork Tacos

Braised pork shoulder, pepper vinegar slaw, salsa verde, cilantro, flour tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

Blackened shrimp, chipotle coleslaw, avocado crema, cilantro, flour tortillas.

Salads

Add: Shrimp (+7), Grilled Chicken (+6), Steak 4oz (+11), Salmon 4oz (+7), Seared Sesame Tuna (+11)
Wedge Salad

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon, blue cheese.

Caesar Salad

Parmesan bread crumbs, lemon parmesan dressing.

Summer Salad

Acorn squash, arugula, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

The Cuban

Pineapple mojo pork, black forest ham, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, melty Swiss, griddled Cuban bun, French fries.

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Lemon garlic marinated chicken breast, provolone, tomato, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough bread, French fries.

Short Rib Melt

12-hour braised beef short rib, pickled veggies, provolone, ciabatta roll, French fries.

The Reuben

House sliced corned beef, not so secret house sauce, sauerkraut, melty Swiss, marbled rye bread, French fries.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Beer battered haddock, lettuce, pickled onions, tartar sauce, brioche bun, French fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk pickle brined fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, dill pickles, brioche bun, French fries.

Burgers

Two 4oz. Beef patties made with a proprietary blend of short rib, brisket & chuck. Served with French fries.
Wise Guy's Burger

Caramelized onions, tomato jam, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, tobacco onions, brioche bun.

Americana Burger

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, not-so-secret sauce, Brioche Bun. Add bacon +2.

South of the Border Burger

Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pepper jack, pickled jalapenos, brioche bun.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

Spicy black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, not-so-secret sauce, fresh avocado slices, brioche bun.

Big Time Wagyu Burger

Double Wagyu smash patties, truffled mushrooms, cave-aged Gruyere, pancetta, truffle aioli, fresh herbs, sesame brioche.

Hometown Burger

Pimento Cheese, fried egg, pickles, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun.

Kentucky Burger

Bourbon caramelized onions and mushrooms, smoked gouda, brioche bun.

Vinings Specialties

Pecan Trout

Seared rainbow trout fillet, bacon pecan mustard, cast iron brussels sprouts, Romesco.

Bourbon Peach Pork Chop

Grilled prime pork, bourbon peach Gastrique, mashed potatoes, white gravy, collard greens.

Tarragon Chicken

All-natural Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast, Heritage Grain pilaf with feta & dried cranberries, lemon tarragon jus.

Tavern Specialties

Tamarind Salmon

Citrus tamarind glazed salmon filet, Heritage Grain pilaf, broccoli.

12-Hour Porter Braised Boneless Short Rib

Mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, horseradish cream.

Fish & Chips

Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, chipotle coleslaw, French fries.

Low Country Shrimp & Grits

Spicy Andouille sausage, roasted tomato cream, chipotle, scallions, cheese grits.

Mac & Cheese

Provolone, sharp cheddar, gruyere cheeses, buttered bread crumbs. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna +11, steak (4oz) +11.

Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Honey mustard, sweet BBQ sauce, French fries.

Cauliflower Steak

Seared cauliflower steak, Heritage Grain pilaf with feta & dried cranberries, Romesco, toasted pumpkin seeds, pickled red onion.

Chicken & Waffles

House-made Belgian style waffle, buttermilk pickle juice brined fried chicken, hot honey, maple syrup, cinnamon butter.

Mother Nature Bowl

Spring mix, quinoa, dried cranberries, cucumber, pickled onions, avocado, feta cheese, basil dressing. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna +11, steak (4oz) +11.

Steak Frites

10oz. Center cut sirloin, red wine reduction, parmesan truffle fries.

Sides

French Fries

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Cider Braised Collard Greens

Premium Sides

Small Wedge Salad

Mac & Cheese Side

Cast Iron Brussels Sprouts

With honey dijon.

Sweet Potato Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Heritage Grain Pilaf

With feta & dried cranberries.

Desserts

Add ice cream +3
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Contains nuts.

Oreo Cheesecake

Double Chocolate Torte

Gluten Free

Key Lime Pie

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Kids

Kids eat free (under 12) if you are a loyalty member (1 child per adult with purchase of entrée Sun-Thurs 5-7pm)

Kids Chicken Tenders

Served with French fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Angus Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

Grilled Chicken

Served with mashed potatoes.

Grilled Cheese

Served with French fries.

NA Beverage Menu

Club Soda

Coffee

Coke

Coke Zero

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Hot Tea

Lemonade

Milk

No Bev

Orange Juice

Sprite

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Water