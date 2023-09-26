HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Vinings 4300 PACES FERRY ROAD SE SUITE 250
Start, Snack, Share
Creamy Tomato Bisque
parmesan cheese, basil
Edamame Hummus
Marinated cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, pita bread.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Siracha remoulade, goat cheese crumbles, basil, jalapeno tomato jam.
Pimento Cheese
House made pimento cheese, pickled banana peppers, dill pickles, tavern chips.
Wicked Tuna
Ahi tuna, avocado, chili garlic sauce, furikake, tavern chips, scallions, tobacco onions.
Spinach Parmesan Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, white truffle oil, tavern chips.
Classic Chicken Wings
Choice of sauce: Mild, hot, lemon pepper, garlic-parmesan, mango habanero, bourbon peach, spicy Caribbean jerk, or house BBQ. All flats or drums +4.
Blue Cheese Chips
Blue cheese fondue, sour cream, chives, tavern chip
Spicy Fried Cauliflower
Ginger ale tempura batter, sweet chili sauce, buttermilk ranch, hot sauce powder.
Soft Pretzels
Beer cheese.
Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu beef, HOBNOB spice blend, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.
Blackened Salmon Tacos
Chipotle mayo, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, flour tortillas.
Roasted Pork Tacos
Braised pork shoulder, pepper vinegar slaw, salsa verde, cilantro, flour tortillas.
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, chipotle coleslaw, avocado crema, cilantro, flour tortillas.
Salads
Sandwiches
The Cuban
Pineapple mojo pork, black forest ham, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, melty Swiss, griddled Cuban bun, French fries.
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Lemon garlic marinated chicken breast, provolone, tomato, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough bread, French fries.
Short Rib Melt
12-hour braised beef short rib, pickled veggies, provolone, ciabatta roll, French fries.
The Reuben
House sliced corned beef, not so secret house sauce, sauerkraut, melty Swiss, marbled rye bread, French fries.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Beer battered haddock, lettuce, pickled onions, tartar sauce, brioche bun, French fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk pickle brined fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, dill pickles, brioche bun, French fries.
Burgers
Wise Guy's Burger
Caramelized onions, tomato jam, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, tobacco onions, brioche bun.
Americana Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, not-so-secret sauce, Brioche Bun. Add bacon +2.
South of the Border Burger
Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream, spicy pepper jack, pickled jalapenos, brioche bun.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
Spicy black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, not-so-secret sauce, fresh avocado slices, brioche bun.
Big Time Wagyu Burger
Double Wagyu smash patties, truffled mushrooms, cave-aged Gruyere, pancetta, truffle aioli, fresh herbs, sesame brioche.
Hometown Burger
Pimento Cheese, fried egg, pickles, bacon, garlic aioli, brioche bun.
Kentucky Burger
Bourbon caramelized onions and mushrooms, smoked gouda, brioche bun.
Vinings Specialties
Pecan Trout
Seared rainbow trout fillet, bacon pecan mustard, cast iron brussels sprouts, Romesco.
Bourbon Peach Pork Chop
Grilled prime pork, bourbon peach Gastrique, mashed potatoes, white gravy, collard greens.
Tarragon Chicken
All-natural Springer Mountain Farms chicken breast, Heritage Grain pilaf with feta & dried cranberries, lemon tarragon jus.
Tavern Specialties
Tamarind Salmon
Citrus tamarind glazed salmon filet, Heritage Grain pilaf, broccoli.
12-Hour Porter Braised Boneless Short Rib
Mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, horseradish cream.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, chipotle coleslaw, French fries.
Low Country Shrimp & Grits
Spicy Andouille sausage, roasted tomato cream, chipotle, scallions, cheese grits.
Mac & Cheese
Provolone, sharp cheddar, gruyere cheeses, buttered bread crumbs. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna +11, steak (4oz) +11.
Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Honey mustard, sweet BBQ sauce, French fries.
Cauliflower Steak
Seared cauliflower steak, Heritage Grain pilaf with feta & dried cranberries, Romesco, toasted pumpkin seeds, pickled red onion.
Chicken & Waffles
House-made Belgian style waffle, buttermilk pickle juice brined fried chicken, hot honey, maple syrup, cinnamon butter.
Mother Nature Bowl
Spring mix, quinoa, dried cranberries, cucumber, pickled onions, avocado, feta cheese, basil dressing. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna +11, steak (4oz) +11.
Steak Frites
10oz. Center cut sirloin, red wine reduction, parmesan truffle fries.