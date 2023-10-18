HOLI KITCHEN Hallandale Beach
Food
Appetizer
Yuca, green onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sea Salt, Corn, Red Pepper, Daiya Mozzarella, Coconut Milk, White Pepper, Cumin, Green Onion, Yellow Onion.
Assorted flavors everyday!
Homemade hummus with pita bread
Hummus, stuffed olives, vegan feta cheese, tabbouleh salad, tzatziki sauce, and falafel. Served with toasted pita bread
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Green Onions, Daiya Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Salt & Pepper.
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Olive Oil, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Sea Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Raisins, Parsley, Impossible Meat, Green Onion, Cilantro, Marinara Sauce, Cumin.
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Spinach, Daiya Mozzarella, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Coconut Milk, Yellow Onion.
3 pieces of baguette bread, vegan butter, fresh garlic, Italian seasoning, and cream balsamic vinaigrette
Organic blue corn tortilla served with chili sauce, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Salads
Radishes, sprouts, bread croutons, vegan Parmesan cheese, kale, romaine, sunflower seed, and arugula. Served with homemade Caesar dressing
Quinoa, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, chickpea salad, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with lemon avocado dressing
Carrots, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with sesame ginger dressing
Sandwiches
Jerk-marinated tempeh, sweet plantain, arugula, tomato, and lightly spiced sriracha cashew mayo on a French ciabatta bread
Oven-baked homemade falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine, and homemade vegan tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served only with quinoa tabbouleh salad. No substitutions available
Roasted portobello, fresh avocado, homemade cashew cheese, and vegan provolone cheese on a bun
Wraps and Quesadillas
Tempeh, mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, onion, and red peppers on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gall, and sour cream
Impossible meat, red cabbage, romaine, cilantro, lemon, and lemon avocado cilantro dressing on corn tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Pesto tofu scrambled, tomato, red onion, romaine, brown rice, and sriracha cashew mayo on a whole wheat tortilla wrap and corn tortilla
Black beans, brown rice, impossible food crumbles, romaine, tomato, cashew cheese, and mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Black beans, corn, quinoa, red peppers, and vegan mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Arugula, tomatoes, avocado, chickpea salad, and lemon avocado dressing on a whole wheat tortilla wrap. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Burgers
Lentils and mushrooms patty, arugula, tomato, onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Beyond patty, tomato, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, kale, and chimi mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Impossible patty, romaine, tomato, fresh avocado, provolone vegan cheese, sautéed onions, and signature smoked BBQ sauce
Impossible patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and homemade Holi secret mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Black bean and corn patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade raw cashew cheese sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Bowls
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, spiced roasted tofu, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, kale, and sriracha mayo sauce!
Brown rice, roasted broccoli, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, roasted tofu cubes, fresh avocado, and peanut butter sauce
Carrots, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, bean croutons, lentils, diced roasted tofu, mixed greens, and sprouts; served with sesame ginger dressing
Brown rice, kale, roasted corn, fresh avocado, impossible chili, and sour cream. Garnished with blue corn tortilla
Pastas
Macaroni pasta served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Impossible food crumbs bolognese sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Impossible meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Pizzettas
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, tomato, fresh basil topped with basil oil, balsamic glaze and sprouts
Vegan mozzarella, garlic, tomato, basil homemade pesto, and sprouts
Homemade pizza dough, marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh pineapple, and vegan Italian sausage. Topped with homemade pineapple jelly
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, Italian sausage, mixed jackfruit, and impossible foods crumbles. Topped with arugula
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, grape tomato, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, roasted pepper, and stuffed green olives topped with oregano