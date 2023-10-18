Spend $40, save $10
SAVEMORE40X10
Copied!
Spend $40, save $10
SAVEMORE40X10
Copied!

Food

Appetizer

Yuca Bites (Grilled)
Yuca Bites (Grilled)
$8.49

Yuca, green onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce

Corn Empanada (Oven Baked)
Corn Empanada (Oven Baked)
$4.49

Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sea Salt, Corn, Red Pepper, Daiya Mozzarella, Coconut Milk, White Pepper, Cumin, Green Onion, Yellow Onion.

Cup Holi Soup of the Day (8oz)
Cup Holi Soup of the Day (8oz)
$4.95

Assorted flavors everyday!

Bowl Holi Soup of the Day (12oz)
Bowl Holi Soup of the Day (12oz)
$6.95

Assorted flavors everyday!

Hummus with Pita Bread
Hummus with Pita Bread
$8.95

Homemade hummus with pita bread

Greek Platter
Greek Platter
$17.95

Hummus, stuffed olives, vegan feta cheese, tabbouleh salad, tzatziki sauce, and falafel. Served with toasted pita bread

Mushroom Empanada (Oven Baked)
Mushroom Empanada (Oven Baked)
$4.49

Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Green Onions, Daiya Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Salt & Pepper.

Impossible Empanada (Oven Baked)
Impossible Empanada (Oven Baked)
$5.49

Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Olive Oil, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Sea Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Raisins, Parsley, Impossible Meat, Green Onion, Cilantro, Marinara Sauce, Cumin.

Spinach Empanada (Oven Baked)
Spinach Empanada (Oven Baked)
$4.49

Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Spinach, Daiya Mozzarella, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Coconut Milk, Yellow Onion.

Garlic Bread (3 Pieces)
Garlic Bread (3 Pieces)
$1.49

3 pieces of baguette bread, vegan butter, fresh garlic, Italian seasoning, and cream balsamic vinaigrette

Chili Nachos and Homemade Dips
Chili Nachos and Homemade Dips
$16.95

Organic blue corn tortilla served with chili sauce, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Salads

Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad
$14.95

Radishes, sprouts, bread croutons, vegan Parmesan cheese, kale, romaine, sunflower seed, and arugula. Served with homemade Caesar dressing

Chickpea and Quinoa Salad
Chickpea and Quinoa Salad
$14.95

Quinoa, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, chickpea salad, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with lemon avocado dressing

Energy Salad
Energy Salad
$14.95

Carrots, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with sesame ginger dressing

Sandwiches

Jerk Tempeh Plantain Sandwich
Jerk Tempeh Plantain Sandwich
$17.95

Jerk-marinated tempeh, sweet plantain, arugula, tomato, and lightly spiced sriracha cashew mayo on a French ciabatta bread

Falafel Pita Pocket (Grilled)
Falafel Pita Pocket (Grilled)
$13.95

Oven-baked homemade falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine, and homemade vegan tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served only with quinoa tabbouleh salad. No substitutions available

Portobello Avocado Sandwich
Portobello Avocado Sandwich
$17.95

Roasted portobello, fresh avocado, homemade cashew cheese, and vegan provolone cheese on a bun

Wraps and Quesadillas

Tempeh and Mushrooms Quesadilla
Tempeh and Mushrooms Quesadilla
$15.49

Tempeh, mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, onion, and red peppers on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gall, and sour cream

Vegan Carnitas Tacos
Vegan Carnitas Tacos
$15.95

Impossible meat, red cabbage, romaine, cilantro, lemon, and lemon avocado cilantro dressing on corn tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Vegan Scramble Toasted Wrap
Vegan Scramble Toasted Wrap
$13.95

Pesto tofu scrambled, tomato, red onion, romaine, brown rice, and sriracha cashew mayo on a whole wheat tortilla wrap and corn tortilla

Supreme Burrito
Supreme Burrito
$15.95

Black beans, brown rice, impossible food crumbles, romaine, tomato, cashew cheese, and mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Protein Packed Quinoa Quesadilla!
Protein Packed Quinoa Quesadilla!
$14.49

Black beans, corn, quinoa, red peppers, and vegan mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Avocado and Chickpea Wrap
Avocado and Chickpea Wrap
$14.49

Arugula, tomatoes, avocado, chickpea salad, and lemon avocado dressing on a whole wheat tortilla wrap. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Burgers

Earthy Lentil Burger
Earthy Lentil Burger
$15.49

Lentils and mushrooms patty, arugula, tomato, onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans

Beyond Spectacular Burger
Beyond Spectacular Burger
$18.49

Beyond patty, tomato, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, kale, and chimi mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans

Impossible BBQ Burger
Impossible BBQ Burger
$20.49

Impossible patty, romaine, tomato, fresh avocado, provolone vegan cheese, sautéed onions, and signature smoked BBQ sauce

Impossible Secret Burger
Impossible Secret Burger
$18.49

Impossible patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and homemade Holi secret mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans

Southwest Black Bean Burger
Southwest Black Bean Burger
$15.49

Black bean and corn patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade raw cashew cheese sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans

Bowls

Warm Tex-Mex Bowl
Warm Tex-Mex Bowl
$15.49

Brown rice, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, spiced roasted tofu, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, kale, and sriracha mayo sauce!

Buddha Bowl
Buddha Bowl
$15.49

Brown rice, roasted broccoli, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, roasted tofu cubes, fresh avocado, and peanut butter sauce

Holi Orange Sunset Bowl
Holi Orange Sunset Bowl
$15.49

Carrots, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, bean croutons, lentils, diced roasted tofu, mixed greens, and sprouts; served with sesame ginger dressing

Western Chili Bowl
Western Chili Bowl
$15.49

Brown rice, kale, roasted corn, fresh avocado, impossible chili, and sour cream. Garnished with blue corn tortilla

Pastas

Macaroni Pesto Pasta
Macaroni Pesto Pasta
$14.95

Macaroni pasta served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread

Macaroni Bolognese Pasta
Macaroni Bolognese Pasta
$15.95

Impossible food crumbs bolognese sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread

Macaroni Meatball Pasta
Macaroni Meatball Pasta
$16.95

Impossible meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread

Pizzettas

Caprese Pizzeta
Caprese Pizzeta
$14.95

Vegan mozzarella, marinara, tomato, fresh basil topped with basil oil, balsamic glaze and sprouts

Pesto Garlic Pizzetta
Pesto Garlic Pizzetta
$13.95

Vegan mozzarella, garlic, tomato, basil homemade pesto, and sprouts

Hawaiian Pizzetta
Hawaiian Pizzetta
$14.49

Homemade pizza dough, marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh pineapple, and vegan Italian sausage. Topped with homemade pineapple jelly

Vegan Meat Lovers Pizzetta
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizzetta
$14.95

Vegan mozzarella, marinara, Italian sausage, mixed jackfruit, and impossible foods crumbles. Topped with arugula

Veggie Lovers Pizzetta
Veggie Lovers Pizzetta
$14.95

Vegan mozzarella, marinara, grape tomato, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, roasted pepper, and stuffed green olives topped with oregano

Sides

Side: Brown Rice
$5.49
Side: Black Beans
$5.49
Side: House Salad
$5.49
Side: Avocado
$3.95
Side: Lentils
$5.49
Side: Meatballs
$6.95
Side: Marinara Sauce
$1.49
Side: Tofu Cubes
$6.95
Side: Jam
$1.95
Side: Whole Wheat Bread
$1.95
Side: Black Bean Patty
$4.95
Side: Lentil Patty
$4.95
Side: Yuca Bites
$8.49
Side: Steamed Quinoa
$6.49
Side: Roasted Potatoes
$5.49
Side: Mac N' Cheese
$6.49
Side: Black Beans and Rice
$5.49
Side: Marinated Tempeh Jerk
$6.95
Side: Caesar Salad
$6.49
Side: Italian Sausage
$3.49
Side: Vegan Butter
$1.49
Side: Multigrain Bread
$1.95
Side: Beyond Patty
$7.49
Side: Impossible Patty
$7.49
Side: Banana Plantain
$2.49
Side: Garlic Bread (Three Pieces)
Side: Garlic Bread (Three Pieces)
$1.86
Side: Pita Bread
$1.86

Sauces

Sesame Ginger
$3.00
Sriracha Cashew Mayo
$3.00
Vegan Tzatziki
$3.00
Caesar
$3.00
Pico De Gallo
$3.00
Impossible Mayo
$3.50
Raw Cashew Cheese
$3.00
Lemon Avocado Cilantro
$3.00
Chimi Mayo
$3.00
Pesto
$3.00
Guacamole
$3.00
BBQ
$3.50

Breakfast and Brunch

Pesto Garden Scramble
Pesto Garden Scramble
$14.95

Tofu, yellow onion, green onion, tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, vegan mozzarella cheese, turmeric, tamari sauce, nutritional yeast, pesto and sprout. Served with a choice of: whole wheat or multigrain toast. No substitutions available

Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast