HOLI KITCHEN North Miami Beach
Food
Appetizer
Yuca Bites (Grilled)
Yuca, green onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce
Corn Empanada (Oven Baked)
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sea Salt, Corn, Red Pepper, Daiya Mozzarella, Coconut Milk, White Pepper, Cumin, Green Onion, Yellow Onion.
Cup Holi Soup of the Day
Assorted flavors everyday!
Bowl Holi Soup of the Day
Hummus with Pita Bread
Homemade hummus with pita bread
Greek Platter
Hummus, stuffed olives, vegan feta cheese, tabbouleh salad, tzatziki sauce, and falafel. Served with toasted pita bread
Mushroom Empanada (Oven Baked)
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Green Onions, Daiya Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Salt & Pepper.
Impossible Empanada (Oven Baked)
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Olive Oil, Yellow Onion, Fresh Garlic, Oregano, Sea Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Raisins, Parsley, Impossible Meat, Green Onion, Cilantro, Marinara Sauce, Cumin.
Spinach Empanada (Oven Baked)
Plant Base Turnover Shell Filling: Spinach, Daiya Mozzarella, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Coconut Milk, Yellow Onion.
Garlic Bread
3 pieces of baguette bread, vegan butter, fresh garlic, Italian seasoning, and cream balsamic vinaigrette
Chili Nachos and Homemade Dips
Organic blue corn tortilla served with chili sauce, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Salads
Caesar Salad
Radishes, sprouts, bread croutons, vegan Parmesan cheese, kale, romaine, sunflower seed, and arugula. Served with homemade Caesar dressing
Chickpea and Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, cucumber, red onion, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado, chickpea salad, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with lemon avocado dressing
Energy Salad
Carrots, avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, sprouts, and mixed greens. Served with sesame ginger dressing
Sandwiches
Jerk Tempeh Plantain Sandwich
Jerk-marinated tempeh, sweet plantain, arugula, tomato, and lightly spiced sriracha cashew mayo on a French ciabatta bread
Falafel Pita Pocket (Grilled)
Oven-baked homemade falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, romaine, and homemade vegan tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served only with quinoa tabbouleh salad. No substitutions available
Portobello Avocado Sandwich
Roasted portobello, fresh avocado, homemade cashew cheese, and vegan provolone cheese on a bun
Wraps and Quesadillas
Tempeh and Mushrooms Quesadilla
Tempeh, mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, onion, and red peppers on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gall, and sour cream
Vegan Carnitas Tacos
Impossible meat, red cabbage, romaine, cilantro, lemon, and lemon avocado cilantro dressing on corn tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Vegan Scramble Toasted Wrap
Pesto tofu scrambled, tomato, red onion, romaine, brown rice, and sriracha cashew mayo on a whole wheat tortilla wrap and corn tortilla
Supreme Burrito
Black beans, brown rice, impossible food crumbles, romaine, tomato, cashew cheese, and mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Protein Packed Quinoa Quesadilla!
Black beans, corn, quinoa, red peppers, and vegan mozzarella on a whole wheat tortilla. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Avocado and Chickpea Wrap
Arugula, tomatoes, avocado, chickpea salad, and lemon avocado dressing on a whole wheat tortilla wrap. Served with homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Burgers
Earthy Lentil Burger
Lentils and mushrooms patty, arugula, tomato, onions, and homemade chimi mayo sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Beyond Spectacular Burger
Beyond patty, tomato, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, kale, and chimi mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Impossible BBQ Burger
Impossible patty, romaine, tomato, fresh avocado, provolone vegan cheese, sautéed onions, and signature smoked BBQ sauce
Impossible Secret Burger
Impossible patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and homemade Holi secret mayo on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Southwest Black Bean Burger
Black bean and corn patty, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, sautéed mushrooms, and homemade raw cashew cheese sauce on a bun. Served with a choice of oven-roasted potatoes, house salad, brown rice, or black beans
Bowls
Warm Tex-Mex Bowl
Brown rice, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, spiced roasted tofu, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, kale, and sriracha mayo sauce!
Buddha Bowl
Brown rice, roasted broccoli, sweet potatoes, red cabbage, roasted tofu cubes, fresh avocado, and peanut butter sauce
Holi Orange Sunset Bowl
Carrots, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, bean croutons, lentils, diced roasted tofu, mixed greens, and sprouts; served with sesame ginger dressing
Western Chili Bowl
Brown rice, kale, roasted corn, fresh avocado, impossible chili, and sour cream. Garnished with blue corn tortilla
Pastas
Macaroni Pesto Pasta
Macaroni pasta served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Macaroni Bolognese Pasta
Impossible food crumbs bolognese sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Macaroni Meatball Pasta
Impossible meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with arugula, vegan Parmesan cheese, and garlic bread
Pizzettas
Caprese Pizzeta
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, tomato, fresh basil topped with basil oil, balsamic glaze and sprouts
Pesto Garlic Pizzetta
Vegan mozzarella, garlic, tomato, basil homemade pesto, and sprouts
Hawaiian Pizzetta
Homemade pizza dough, marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh pineapple, and vegan Italian sausage. Topped with homemade pineapple jelly
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizzetta
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, Italian sausage, mixed jackfruit, and impossible foods crumbles. Topped with arugula
Veggie Lovers Pizzetta
Vegan mozzarella, marinara, grape tomato, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, roasted pepper, and stuffed green olives topped with oregano
Sides
Side: Brown Rice
Side: Black Beans
Side: House Salad
Side: Avocado
Side: Lentils
Side: Meatballs
Side: Marinara Sauce
Side: Tofu Cubes
Side: Jam
Side: Whole Wheat Bread
Side: Black Bean Patty
Side: Lentil Patty
Side: Yuca Bites
Side: Steamed Quinoa
Side: Roasted Potatoes
Side: Mac N' Cheese
Side: Black Beans and Rice
Side: Marinated Tempeh Jerk
Side: Caesar Salad
Side: Italian Sausage
Side: Vegan Butter
Side: Multigrain Bread
Side: Beyond Patty
Side: Impossible Patty
Side: Banana Plantain
Side: Garlic Bread (Three Pieces)
Side: Pita Bread
Breakfast and Brunch
Pesto Garden Scramble
Tofu, yellow onion, green onion, tomatoes, crimini mushrooms, vegan mozzarella cheese, turmeric, tamari sauce, nutritional yeast, pesto and sprout. Served with a choice of: whole wheat or multigrain toast. No substitutions available
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, homemade vegan cream cheese, fresh avocado, red cabbage, and black pepper
Buckwheat Banana Bread Pancake
Your choice of one free topping: bananas, blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or coconut flakes. (Topping price discounted). Served with maple syrup
Holi Chef Brunch
Banana pancake, pesto garden scramble, avocado toast, Italian sausage, and roasted potatoes. Served with your choice of one drink: mimosa, orange juice, or Americano coffee
Holi Sunrise Acai Bowl
Organic Acai berry, strawberry, banana, almond Milk (N) or soy milk. Topped with granola, mango, pineapple & sunflower seed
Power Kick Acai Bowl
Organic Acai berry, strawberry, banana, almond Milk (N) or soy milk, ground espresso coffee. Topped with granola, strawberry, chia seed, peanut butter & cacao nibs
Protein Crunch Acai Bowl
Organic Acai berry, strawberry, banana, vegan pea protein, almond Milk (N) or soy milk . Topped with granola, banana, blueberry & peanut butter
Kids Menu
Desserts
Raw Berries Cashew Cheesecake (N - RAW - GF - SF)
Homemade cheesecake in a walnut and dates base garnished with fresh berries, mango, and raw berries sauce
Tiramisu
Divine double chocolate cookie crust, cashew, coconut milk, vanilla syrup, pink salt, sunflower lecithin, coconut oil, cold-brew, cognac, and cacao
Chocolate Mousse (GF - N - RAW - SUgar Free - SF)
Avocado chocolate mousse sweetened with maple syrup and topped with fresh strawberries
Volcano Sandwich (N - GF - SF)
Choco-Chip Cookie & Ice-Cream flavor of your choice. Garnished with Mango, Strawberry & Raw Berries Sauce.