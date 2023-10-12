Indian Food and Spices
Lunch Bowls
Curry Bowl
Our delicious curry (sabji) with white basmati rice, a choice of lentil and an onion fritter (pakora).
Double Up Curry Bowl
Two bowl portions of our delicious curry (sabji) with white basmati rice and an onion fritter (pakora).
Chinese Bowl
A lunch box portion of our Indo-Chinese items. Comes with a choice of noodle or rice, a choice of Indo-Chinese Entree and 2 spring rolls, enough to sample for a fulfilling lunch.
Appetizers
Punjabi Samosa (2 pieces)
Flaky and crunchy fried samosa are one of the most popular street food snacks in north Indian cuisine. They feature a pastry-like crust but are filled with savory potatoes and peas for a hearty, delicious snack. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Lahori Samosa (2 pieces)
A spicier variant of Punjabi Samosas. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Paneer Tikka Samosa (2 pieces)
A variant of the Punjabi Samosa where the stuffing is paneer fried in a kadai along with a few spices. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Kachori (2 pieces)
A flaky and crispy Indian snack made with plain flour and spiced moong dal stuffing. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
5 pieces of veggie pakora (vegetable fritters). Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Bread Pakora (2 pieces)
Bread pakora is a much-loved snack of deep-fried and savory bread fritters from North Indian cuisine, especially Punjabi cuisine. Bread pakora or bread bajji is made of a two slices of bread stuffed with spiced potatoes and paneer coated with a spiced batter of gram flour, aka besan. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Paneer Pakora (2 pieces)
A snack made by batter frying Indian cottage cheese aka paneer. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Mirchi Bhajji (2 pieces)
A spicy and savoury snack made with long green chillies. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Cut Mirchi with Onions (2 pieces)
Two Mirchi Bhajjis cut into small pieces and topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Jalapeno and Cheese Cocktail Samosas (12 pieces)
Hand-made vegetarian samosas that have a filling of mozzarella, cream cheese, smoked cheddar and jalapenos. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Potato Cocktail Samosas (12 pieces)
Cocktail-sized potato samosa small enough to pop it into your mouth. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (12 Pieces)
Vegetable spring rolls made with mixed vegetables and spring roll sheets. Comes with spicy mint chutney and sweet tamarind chutney.
Snacks
Vada Pav
Vada pav is a vegetarian fast-food dish native to the state of Maharashtra. The dish consists of a deep-fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) with a dry garlic red chilli chutney spread and a fried chilli on the side.
Samosa Pav
In samosa pav, samosas are stuffed in a pav (bread roll) along with onions, spicy mint chutney, and sweet tamarind chutney.
Sharma Ji Veggie Burger
Veggie patties loaded onto buns, topped with onions, tomatoes, a spiced paneer slice and a special burger sauce.
Aloo Tikki Kathi Roll
Rolled paratha with onions, green chutney and potato patties.
Paneer Kathi Roll
Rolled paratha with onions, green chutney, and paneer stuffing.
Soya Chaap Kathi Roll
Rolled paratha with onions, green chutney, and soya chaap stuffing.
Chole Bhatura
2 pieces of bhatura served with chole (8 oz), raw onions and pickle.
Puri Chole
2 pieces of puri served with chole (8 oz), raw onions and pickle.
Pav Bhaji
Pav bhaji is an Indian fast food consisting of a vegetable gravy. Served with 3 soft dinner rolls (Mumbai pav), an 8-oz bhaji, a slice of lemon and raw onions.
Chaat
Bhel Puri
Bhel Puri is a very popular Mumbai street food snack made with puffed rice, puri, boiled potatoes, onions, various chutneys, cilantro, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli).
Bhel Samosa
Bhel puri is a very popular Mumbai street food snack made with puffed rice, puri, boiled potatoes, onions, various chutneys, cilantro, ground spices and sev (fried gram flour vermicelli). This dish has the added treat of a samosa.
Sev Puri
10-12 pieces of the popular Mumbai street food, sev puri. A sweet, spicy and tangy chaat. Sev puri is made with crispy puri (whole wheat crackers) topped with potatoes, onions, cilantro and a variety of chutneys (sauces), and finished with sev (thin gram flour noodles).
Dahi Puri
10-12 pieces of the popular Mumbai road-style Dahi puri chaat. It is an arrangement of tiny, crisp puris (whole wheat crackers) topped with potatoes, onions, cilantro and a variety of chutneys (sauces), and finished with a yougurt sauce.
Pani Puri
10-12 pieces of crispy puri (whole wheat crackers) topped with potatoes, onions, and a variety of chutneys (sauces), and served with 16 oz of fresh Pani Puri water.
Samosa Chaat
Street-style Chole Samosa Chaat is a hearty, tangy, and spicy snack that represents all the best parts of Indian cuisine! It's layered with chickpea curry, crispy samosa, chutneys, onions and spices, to hit all the flavor profiles and textures in one dish, garnished with cilantro.
Kachori Chaat
Street-style kachori Chaat is a hearty, tangy, and spicy snack that represents all the best parts of Indian cuisine! It's layered with chickpea curry, crispy kachori, chutneys, and spices to hit all the flavor profiles and textures in one dish, garnished with cilantro.
Papadi Chaat
Papri chaat is a traditional street snack found all over India. Papris are crispy chips made from simple wheat dough. Much like nachos, the papris are topped with assorted accoutrements of complementing and contrasting textures and flavors, and always dusted generously with chaat masala, a fragrant and flavorful spice mixture.
Ragda Patties
Ragda chaat is a delicious vegan chaat made with ragda (dried yellow peas), spices and herbs. It is layered over three potato patties and topped with onions and chutneys, garnished with cilantro.
Ragda Samosa
Ragda chaat is a delicious vegan chaat made with ragda (dried yellow peas), spices and herbs. It is layered over two Punjabi Samosas and topped with onions and chutneys, garnished with cilantro.
Indo-Chinese
Vegetable Fried Rice
This is an Indo-Chinese preparation that is made by tossing rice and stir-fried vegetables in Chinese sauces and seasonings. The vegetables give it an enjoyable crunchy texture and the soy and chilli sauces give it a distinctive flavor.
Paneer Fried Rice
Vegetable hakka noodles are an Indo-Chinese preparation that is made by tossing rice and stir-fried vegetables and paneer in Chinese sauces and seasonings. The vegetables give it an enjoyable crunchy texture and the soy and chilli sauces give it a distinctive flavor.
Mixed Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Vegetable hakka noodles are an Indo-Chinese preparation that is made by tossing boiled noodles and stir-fried vegetables in Chinese sauces and seasonings. The vegetables give it an enjoyable crunchy texture and the soy and chilli sauces give it a distinctive flavor.
Paneer Hakka Noodles
Paneer hakka noodles are an Indo-Chinese preparation that is made by tossing boiled noodles and stir-fried vegetables and paneer in Chinese sauces and seasonings. The vegetables give it an enjoyable crunchy texture and the soy and chilli sauces give it a distinctive flavor.
Gobi Manchurian
Chinese batter-fried cauliflower (Gobi) sautéd in our home-made spicy but tangy Indian street style chilli sauce.
Paneer Manchurian
Chinese batter-fried cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) sautéd in our home-made spicy but tangy Indian street style chilli sauce.
Vegetable Manchurian
Vegetable balls sautéd in our home-made spicy but tangy Indian street style chilli sauce.
Kung Pao Paneer
Chinese stir-fried dish made with crispy paneer cubes, crunchy peanuts, veggies, and our home-made spicy but tangy indian street style chilli sauce.
Sabji (Curry)
Shahi Paneer
Fresh homemade cheese sautéed with ginger and garlic in a light tomato cream sauce with cashews and raisins. Served with basmati rice.
Saag Paneer
A flavourful blend of fresh spinach, ginger, onion and cubes of homemade cottage cheese cooked in light spices. Served with basmati rice.
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked in a tomato creamy sauce with nuts and raisins and fresh herbs. Served with basmati rice.
Chana Masala
Vegan, gluten free. Chickpeas are cooked gently with tomatoes, onions and spices.
Vegetable Korma
Fresh garden vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with nuts and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Dal Makhani
A royal lentil dish cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and onions. Served with basmati rice.
Kadai Paneer
Cottage cheese cooked with tomato, bell pepper and onions in chef's special Kadai masala. Served with basmati rice.
Paneer Bhurji
Bhurji means scrambled so this dish is basically scrambled paneer or cottage cheese. A perfectly savory, tangy, spiced mixture made of onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies (hot peppers) and various spices is then used to mix with the scrambled paneer. Served with basmati rice.
Kadi Pakora
Deep-fried fritters (pakora) are dunked in a yogurt-based curry made with besan (gram flour) and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Bhindi Masala
Vegan, gluten free. Fresh okra in a curry with tomatoes, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Aloo Baingan Masala
Aloo Baingan is a delicious Indian sabji (vegetable dish) made with diced potatoes and eggplant that have been simmered in a spiced onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Yellow Dal
Vegan, gluten free. Yellow lentils cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with coriander. Served with basmati rice.
Sarson Ka Saag
Sarso ka saag or mustard leaves curry is a great way to have greens. We cook it along with other greens like bathua, and palak.
Shaam Savera | Palak Paneer Kofta
Shaam Savera is basically a palak paneer kofta curry where koftas (balls) are made by encasing creamy paneer in a delicious palak or spinach casing and deep fried. So that when you cut into these, you get the impression of evening (shaam) and morning (savera). It's the whole contrast between dark and night.
Masala Soya chaap
A unique and protein-rich indian curry recipe made with soya chaap and a unique spice-rich gravy sauce. It is an ideal meat substitute indian curry that would provide the same texture and flavour as any meat-based curry.
Biryani
Breads
Paneer Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced paneer (cottage cheese), griddle cooked with oil.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced potato, griddle-cooked with oil.
Gobi Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with spiced cauliflower, griddle-cooked with oil.
Lachcha Paratha
Multi-layered whole wheat bread, griddle-cooked with oil.
Plain Paratha
Multi-layered whole wheat bread griddle cooked with oil.
Chapati (Pack of 5)
Thin whole wheat bread, griddle cooked with or without butter.
Butter Naan
Leavened white flour bread baked.
Garlic Naan
Leavened white flour bread topped with garlic and baked.
Rumali Roti (2 Pieces)
An exotic thin indian flatbread recipe made with plain flour or maida. The recipe is mainly known for its handkerchief like texture and hence the name.
Porotta/ Malabar Paratha (3 pieces)
One of the popular South Indian layered paratha recipe made with maida or plain flour. It is known for its crisp and flaky taste with multiple layers of folded and twisted porotta layers.
Makki Ki Roti (2 pieces)
Makki ki roti is a flat unleavened bread made from corn meal (maize flour) baked on a tava.
Halwa And Poori
Gajar ka Halwa (8oz)
Gajar ka halwa, also known as gajorer halua, gajrela, gajar pak, and carrot halwa is a carrot-based sweet dessert pudding from Punjab. It is made by placing grated carrots in a pot containing a specific amount of water, milk and sugar, cardamom and then cooking while stirring regularly.
Moong Dal Ka Halwa (8oz)
Popular both in Rajasthan and other parts of North India, the Moong Dal Halwa is a rich and decadent Indian dessert made with moong lentils, ghee, milk, sugar, fragrant flavorings and nuts. The richness of this Moong Dal Halwa recipe makes it a perfect dish to keep the body warm during the extreme winters of Northern India. It is a bit heavy, but you really can’t miss trying on this special halwa preparation.
Sooji ka Halwa (8oz)
Suji is a type of halvah made by toasting semolina in a fat like ghee or oil, and adding a sweetener like sugar syrup or honey. It can be served for breakfast or as a dessert item. The basic recipe is made with just semolina, sugar or honey, ghee, and sometimes milk.
Chole Puri Halwa
2 pieces of puri served with chole (8 oz), raw onions and pickle.
Meetha (Sweets) by Box (approx 1 lb)
Rasgulla (2 Pieces)
Gulaab Jamun (2 Pieces)
Yellow Jalebi (Sugar)
Fresh from our kitchen. One portion approx 1 lb.
Motichoor Laddu
Fresh from our kitchen. One pack approx 1 lb (10-12 pieces).
Pink Malai sandwich
Malai Sandwich or Malai Chop is a Bengali dessert made from Paneer/Chenna/Cottage cheese.
Malai sandwich
Malai Sandwich is a famous Bengali sweet-dish recipe made from milk, paneer and khoya
Kalakand
Kesar Laddu
These melt-in-mouth Kesar Malai Ladoo require only a handful of ingredients. Made with milk, sugar and flavored with saffron and cardamom, these are must for the festive season.
Besan ke Laddu
Besan ladoo are delicious & aromatic sweet balls made with gram flour, sugar, ghee and cardamom.
Coconut Barfi
Coconut Burfi Recipe | Nariyal Barfi | Coconut Barfi | Thengai Burfi . A simple and tasty Indian fudge recipe is prepared mainly with grated coconut, sugar, and milk.
Milk Cake Barfi
Milk Cake Burfi is soft and creamy traditional indian sweet, made with milk, sugar and cardamon added for delicious taste.
Dodha Barfi
Dodha Burfee is a creamy Indian fudge made of milk solids and wheat flour with hints of cardamom, coconut and dry fruits. One of our favorite sweets.
Fresh Kesar Rasmalai
Rasmalai is basically soft, spongy cottage cheese cakes doused in sweetened, thickened milk infused with exotic flavors of cardamom and saffron! One pack (10-12 pieces).
Fresh Metha Paan
Meetha Paan, made of betel leaves filled with a range of sweet jam-like spreads and crunchy titbits like tutti-frutti, cherries, chopped dates, etc.