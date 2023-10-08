Industrial Taphouse
Popular Items
Taphouse Burger
Two ¼lb. beef patties with LTO & pickles +cheese $1 +Bacon $2 INDUSTRIALIZE IT: Add collards, pickled red onions, & hot pepper mayo!
Steak Kabobs
Tender beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled in a tangy red pepper sauce, with onions and peppers. Gluten-free**
SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap
Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro sub shrimp for $2
BRUNCH - 10am-2pm weekends only
BRUNCH BAR DRINKS
Brunch OC (Orange Crush)
Boozy Cold Brew
Adult Berry Lemonade
Brown Derby
Bourbon Peach Iced Tea
Cinnamon Crunch Shot
Mimosa
Bellini (brunch)
Screwdriver (brunch)
Alabama Slammer (brunch)
White Russian (brunch)
Irish coffee (brunch)
House Bloody
Bacon Bloody
Habanero Bloody
Spicy Bloody
Virgin Bloody
Orange Mimosa Pitcher
Pineapple Mimosa Pitcher
Grapefruit Mimosa Pitcher
Cranberry Mimosa Pitcher
Passionfruit Mimosa Pitcher
Cold Brew
Cold Brew refill
Foundations - Brunch
NEW Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprouts halved and fried to perfection, tossed in our sweet and smoky habanero bacon jam
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
A blend of cheddar & local craft beer, served with a giant warm Bavarian pretzel. (Vegetarian)
Crab Dip
Lump crabmeat, cheddar, cream cheese & spices, topped with scallions. Served with crostini
Cheese Curds
Breaded and deep fried cheddar served with a creamy bistro dipping sauce. Vegetarian
Fried Green Tomatoes
Thick sliced green tomatoes, hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, topped with housemade pico de gallo and a creamy bistro sauce. (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)
Pork Rinds
Lightly seasoned crispy cracklin’ Choose between house seasoning, chili lime salt, or sweet & spicy honey drizzle. Gluten-Free
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Butterflied shrimp lightly hand-breaded & seasoned. Served with a spicy beer mustard. (Shrimp breading is gluten-free, beer mustard is NOT gluten-free.)
6 Wings
Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)
10 Wings
Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)
Brunch Bowls
Power Bowl
5 grain path of life Quinoa blend topped with grilled portobella mushroom slices, roasted red peppers, arugula, goat cheese, and choice of egg. Gluten-free
Veggie Hash
Spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, feta, avocado poblano spread, roasted chic peas, and choice of egg. Vegetarian & Gluten-Free
Industrial Bowl
Smoked gouda grits topped with braised and seared pork belly, caramelized onions, collards, smoked tomatoes, and choice of egg. Gluten-free
Greens - Brunch
NEW Harvest Pear Salad
Arugula, Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, candied walnuts, cranberries, fresh pears and feta cheese topped with apple cider vinaigrette
Industrial Salad
Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing. Vegetarian
Apple & Ancient Grain
Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend with quinoa salad, sliced apples, cherry tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, & goat cheese. Served with our Blood Orange Vinaigrette. Vegetarian & Gluten-Free
Southern Caesar Salad
Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic Caesar dressing or Sriracha Caesar dressing. Vegetarian
Soup - Brunch
Grippers & Such - Brunch
Bacon Egg & Cheese Gripper
Two scrambled eggs, bacon, choice of cheese, on a local La Bella Vita bun or toasted bagel
Pork Belly French Dip Gripper (Brunch)
Braised pork belly, thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie, served with house made au jus
BLT (Brunch)
Thick-cut house-cured & smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Alabama white sauce on a local La Bella Vita bun
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, roasted chick peas, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle, served open faced on toasted jalapeño bread
Veggie Wrap (Brunch)
Scrambled eggs, portobello mushroom, spinach, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, and goat cheese, in a toasted flour tortilla
Veggie Burger (Brunch)
Local No Bull black bean burger, LTO, & our avocado poblano spread. (No Bull burger itself (without bun) is gluten-free. Gluten-free bun available for $1.)
Crispy Chicken Biscuit
Hand-breaded and deep fried chicken breast topped with a hot honey drizzle, and pickles, served on a scratchmade buttermilk biscuit
SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap (Brunch)
Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro sub shrimp for $2
3 Chicken Tenders (Brunch)
Three fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
6 Chicken Tenders (Brunch)
Six fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce
Taphouse Burger (Brunch)
Two 1/4 lb. patties served with LTO. Add cheese for $1, bacon for $2.
The HANgOVER Burger (Brunch)
Two 1/4 lb. patties, hard fried egg, potatoes au gratin, American cheese & beer mustard.
Pimento Burger (Brunch)
One ¼lb. beef patty, bacon, housemade pimento cheese, served with LTO & pickles
The Deluxe Cheesesteak Gripper (Brunch)
Thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, LTO, mayo, served on an Amoroso hoagie
The Industrial Cheesesteak Gripper (Brunch)
Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, our housemade beer cheese, served on an Amoroso hoagie
Shrimp Po-Boy Gripper (Brunch)
Lightly breaded & seasoned fried shrimp, house slaw, fried pickles, & hot sauce. Served on an Amoroso hoagie with a side of our hot pepper mayo.
Crab Cake Gripper (Brunch)
A sautéed jumbo lump crab cake, hot pepper mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a local La Bella Vita bun.
Grilled Cheese
Plates - Brunch
Biscuit & Gravy
Housemade buttermilk biscuit topped with our sausage gravy, and served with two eggs cooked to order*
Chicken & Waffle (Brunch)
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup
Omelet Architect
3-egg omelet with choice of up to three toppings Toppings: Bacon, sausage, applewood ham, green peppers, arugula, caramelized onions, pickled red onions, diced onions, mushrooms, swiss, goat cheese, cheddar, pico de gallo. Additional toppings $.50 each
Industrial Platter
Two eggs cooked to order, with choice of two buttermilk pancakes or a housemade buttermilk biscuit
Steak & Eggs
6oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with béarnaise sauce, and two eggs cooked to order. Gluten-free
Toasts & Cakes
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Light and fluffy ricotta pancakes bursting with lemon flavor and topped with a light berry sauce. Vegetarian
Pancake Stack
Three traditional buttermilk pancakes. Vegetarian +chocolate chips $1 +pecans $1 +blueberry $1 +mixed berry compote $2
Classic French Toast
Two slices of French toast topped with powdered sugar. Vegetarian
Bananas Foster French Toast
Two slices of French toast with sliced bananas and warm rum sauce. Vegetarian
Strawberries & Cream French Toast
Texas toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and granola. Vegetarian
Bennies
Southern Benny
Braised and seared pork belly, arugula, poached egg, and hollandaise served over a housemade buttermilk biscuit
Classy Benny
Poached egg, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise, served over an English muffin
Crabby Benny
Crabmeat, spinach, poached egg, and hollandaise, served over an English muffin
Industrial Benny
Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, collard greens, pimento cheese, poached egg, and hollandaise on a scratchmade buttermilk biscuit
Fried Green Tomato Benny
Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, arugula, poached egg, and hollandaise, served over fried green tomatoes. Vegetarian & Gluten-free
Sides - Brunch
Add-ons (Brunch)
CHILDREN'S BRUNCH
French Toast
One slice of traditional french toast served with butter & syrup. Vegetarian
Buttermilk Pancakes
2 Buttermilk Pancakes. Vegetarian +chocolate chips $1 +blueberry $1
Waffle
One large scratchmade buttermilk waffle served with butter & syrup. Vegetarian
Chicken Tenders
Three hand-breaded chicken tenders
Brunch Platter
One scrambled egg, choice of bacon or sausage link. Gluten-free
BUILD A BREAKFAST
LUNCH & DINNER
Foundations
Architect Fries
Stacked high & loaded with beer cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream. Add pulled pork for $2
Portobello Fries
Tender portobello mushroom slices coated in a savory, crunchy breading, served with avocado poblano dipping sauce
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 Pound
Steamed & seasoned. Served with cocktail sauce. (Gluten-Free)
Peel & Eat Shrimp POUND
Steamed & seasoned. Served with cocktail sauce. (Gluten-Free)
Greens
Soups
Clam Chowder
Burgers
Bacon Triple
Two ¼lb. beef patties, applewood smoked bacon – on the bottom, in between, & on top! Choice of cheese
The HANgOVER Burger
Two 1/4 lb. patties, hard fried egg, potatoes au gratin, American cheese & beer mustard.
Shroom Burger
One 1/4 lb. patty, a whole sautéed & grilled portabella mushroom cap, pickled red onions, Swiss, & our house comeback sauce.
Smokehouse Burger
One 1/4 lb. patty, pulled pork, cheddar, smokey BBQ sauce, & a beer battered onion ring.
The Incinerator Burger
Two 1/4 lb. patties, fresh jalapeños, house pickled red onions, & ghost pepper cheese.
Veggie Burger
Vegan & gluten-free patty with a spicy Italian blend of organic lentils, organic brown rice, onions, organic spinach, and a chia-vegetable blend, served with LTO & avocado poblano spread (spread is not vegan). Gluten-free bun available for $1.)
Executive 1 Burger
One 1/4 lb. patty topped with our creamy lump crab dip, bacon, & avocado poblano spread.
The Landfill
Two 1/4 lb. patties, pulled pork, crab dip, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, & choice of cheese.
Pimento Burger
One ¼lb. beef patty, bacon, housemade pimento cheese, served with LTO & pickles
Grippers & Such
Baja Bacon Chicken Gripper
Marinated grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, arugula, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar on a local La Bella Vita bun
Chicken Salad
Housemade chicken salad with celery, seasonings, and LTO served on your choice of texas toast, local La Bella Vita bun, jalapeño cornbread toast, or wrap it up in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken strips, romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing sub shrimp for $2 add bacon for $2
Fajitas
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream, and housemade pico de gallo
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Thinly sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, monterey jack, and smoked tomato mayo wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Spring mix, sautéed portobello mushroom slices, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cotija cheese, and Alabama white sauce in a toasted flour tortilla. Vegetarian
Fried Green Tomato Gripper
Thick sliced fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, arugula, and smoked tomato mayo on a local La Bella Vita bun. (Vegetarian)
Quesadilla
Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian) +chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2
Pork Belly French Dip
Braised pork belly, thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie, served with house made au jus
Collard Stack Gripper
Three slices of grilled rye layered with collard greens, pulled pork, house slaw, swiss, & hot pepper mayo
Pulled Pork Gripper
House-smoked, slow roasted pork shoulder – VA or NC style, topped with housemade pickled red onions & served on a local La Bella Vita bun with a side of house slaw
Cuban Gripper
House-smoked pulled pork, thinly sliced ham, horseradish mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on jalapeño cornbread toast
Taphouse Club
Thinly sliced turkey & ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato between 3 slices of texas toast
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss cheese on rye bread
Brisket Melt
Thinly sliced, house smoked brisket topped with cheddar and fried pickles on a local La Bella Vita bun
The Industrial Cheesesteak Gripper
Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, our housemade beer cheese, served on an Amoroso hoagie
The Deluxe Cheesesteak Gripper
Thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, LTO, mayo, served on an Amoroso hoagie
Fried Fish Gripper
Thick-cut cod, hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha tartar sauce on a local La Bella Vita bun
Grilled Cheese
LUNCH SPECIALS Available M-F 11:30am-4pm
Sides
French Fries
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
Fries + Beer Cheese
Vegetarian***
Fries + Beer Cheese & Bacon
Sweet Potato Tots
Vegetarian***
Onion Rings
Vegetarian***
Coleslaw
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
Collard Greens
Mimi's Cornbread
Vegetarian***
Smoked Gouda Grits
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
Potatoes Au Gratin
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
Quinoa Salad
Vegetarian***
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Asparagus
Vegetarian***
Sautéed Brussel Sprouts
Gluten-free**
Southern-Style Green Beans
Gluten-free**
Side Salad
A smaller version of our Industrial Salad. Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomato, house pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.
Side of Beer Cheese
Vegetarian***
Extra Tortillas (2)
SIDE Ranch
Crostini Refill
SIDE Avocado - Slices
SIDE Avocado - Smashed
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Sour Cream
Mini Architect Fries
Wild Rice
Succotash
Children's Menu
Sweets
Brownie Sundae
Double chocolate brownie topped with chocolate syrup, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry
6 Fried Dough
Choice of filling: Plain, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel, Raspberry, or Strawberry
Fried Dough Each
Choice of filling: Plain, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel, Raspberry, or Strawberry
Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake
A warm mini chocolate bundt cake made by Anna B's Gluten-Free bakery, filled with warm chocolate sauce. Add a scoop of ice cream for $1 (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)
Ice Cream Sandwich
Locally made Nightingale ice cream sandwich. Ask your server which seasonal flavor we have available
Pecan Pie
Whispering Springs Farm coconut custard pie topped with whipped cream and mint. Vegetarian
Strawberry Cake
Strawberry sponge cake layers filled with strawberry mousse and vanilla cream, topped with strawberry glaze and crunchy white chocolate curls. Vegetarian
NEW Apple Pie
Mounds of tart, fresh apple slices piled high in a cinnamon caramel sauce, topped with crunchy granola crumbles
DINNER PLATES - Available after 4pm
PLATES
NEW Pan-Seared Duck Entree
Pan-seared duck breast topped with our sweet and smoky habanero bacon jam, served on a bed of wild rice and your choice of one side
NEW Cajun Salmon & Linguine Entree
Linguine tossed in a light gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with pan seared cajun-seasoned salmon
Pork Belly Entree
Braised and seared pork belly served with smoked gouda grits and southern-style green beans
Filet Entree
8 oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus
Crab Cakes Entree
Two sautéed jumbo lump crab cakes served with lemon dill aioli and. a choice of two sides
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our spicy housemade southern sauce over our smoked gouda grits. Served with crostini.
Chicken & Waffle
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup
Salmon Entree
8 oz. pan-seared salmon topped with garlic herb butter. Served with rice pilaf and sautéed asparagus
Pork Ribeye Entree
8 oz. pan-seared boneless pork ribeye topped with tangy housemade pear chutney. Served with potatoes au gratin and sautéed broccoli
Ribeye Entree
14 oz. Certified Hereford Ribeye topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus
Sides
Fries + Beer Cheese + Bacon
Collard Greens
Quinoa Salad
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Asparagus
Southern-Style Green Beans
