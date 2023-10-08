Popular Items

Taphouse Burger

$11.00

Two ¼lb. beef patties with LTO & pickles +cheese $1 +Bacon $2 INDUSTRIALIZE IT: Add collards, pickled red onions, & hot pepper mayo!

Steak Kabobs

$14.00

Tender beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled in a tangy red pepper sauce, with onions and peppers. Gluten-free**

SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro sub shrimp for $2

BRUNCH - 10am-2pm weekends only

BRUNCH BAR DRINKS

Brunch OC (Orange Crush)

$8.00

Boozy Cold Brew

$8.00

Adult Berry Lemonade

$8.00

Brown Derby

$10.00

Bourbon Peach Iced Tea

$10.00

Cinnamon Crunch Shot

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini (brunch)

$8.00

Screwdriver (brunch)

$8.00

Alabama Slammer (brunch)

$9.00

White Russian (brunch)

$9.00

Irish coffee (brunch)

$9.00

House Bloody

$8.00

Bacon Bloody

$9.00

Habanero Bloody

$9.00

Spicy Bloody

$9.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Orange Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Pineapple Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Grapefruit Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Cranberry Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Passionfruit Mimosa Pitcher

$15.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Brew refill

$3.00

Foundations - Brunch

NEW Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Brussel sprouts halved and fried to perfection, tossed in our sweet and smoky habanero bacon jam

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

A blend of cheddar & local craft beer, served with a giant warm Bavarian pretzel. (Vegetarian)

Crab Dip

$14.00

Lump crabmeat, cheddar, cream cheese & spices, topped with scallions. Served with crostini

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded and deep fried cheddar served with a creamy bistro dipping sauce. Vegetarian

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Thick sliced green tomatoes, hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, topped with housemade pico de gallo and a creamy bistro sauce. (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Lightly seasoned crispy cracklin’ Choose between house seasoning, chili lime salt, or sweet & spicy honey drizzle. Gluten-Free

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$13.00

Butterflied shrimp lightly hand-breaded & seasoned. Served with a spicy beer mustard. (Shrimp breading is gluten-free, beer mustard is NOT gluten-free.)

6 Wings

$12.00

Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)

10 Wings

$18.00

Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)

Brunch Bowls

Power Bowl

$12.00

5 grain path of life Quinoa blend topped with grilled portobella mushroom slices, roasted red peppers, arugula, goat cheese, and choice of egg. Gluten-free

Veggie Hash

$11.00

Spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, feta, avocado poblano spread, roasted chic peas, and choice of egg. Vegetarian & Gluten-Free

Industrial Bowl

$13.00

Smoked gouda grits topped with braised and seared pork belly, caramelized onions, collards, smoked tomatoes, and choice of egg. Gluten-free

Greens - Brunch

NEW Harvest Pear Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, candied walnuts, cranberries, fresh pears and feta cheese topped with apple cider vinaigrette

Industrial Salad

$10.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing. Vegetarian

Apple & Ancient Grain

$12.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend with quinoa salad, sliced apples, cherry tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, & goat cheese. Served with our Blood Orange Vinaigrette. Vegetarian & Gluten-Free

Southern Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic Caesar dressing or Sriracha Caesar dressing. Vegetarian

Soup - Brunch

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Grippers & Such - Brunch

Bacon Egg & Cheese Gripper

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, bacon, choice of cheese, on a local La Bella Vita bun or toasted bagel

Pork Belly French Dip Gripper (Brunch)

$14.00

Braised pork belly, thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie, served with house made au jus

BLT (Brunch)

$12.00

Thick-cut house-cured & smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Alabama white sauce on a local La Bella Vita bun

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Smashed avocado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, roasted chick peas, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle, served open faced on toasted jalapeño bread

Veggie Wrap (Brunch)

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, portobello mushroom, spinach, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, and goat cheese, in a toasted flour tortilla

Veggie Burger (Brunch)

$14.00

Local No Bull black bean burger, LTO, & our avocado poblano spread. (No Bull burger itself (without bun) is gluten-free. Gluten-free bun available for $1.)

Crispy Chicken Biscuit

$13.00

Hand-breaded and deep fried chicken breast topped with a hot honey drizzle, and pickles, served on a scratchmade buttermilk biscuit

SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap (Brunch)

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro sub shrimp for $2

3 Chicken Tenders (Brunch)

$11.00

Three fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

6 Chicken Tenders (Brunch)

$15.00

Six fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Taphouse Burger (Brunch)

$11.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties served with LTO. Add cheese for $1, bacon for $2.

The HANgOVER Burger (Brunch)

$16.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties, hard fried egg, potatoes au gratin, American cheese & beer mustard.

Pimento Burger (Brunch)

$14.50

One ¼lb. beef patty, bacon, housemade pimento cheese, served with LTO & pickles

The Deluxe Cheesesteak Gripper (Brunch)

$15.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, LTO, mayo, served on an Amoroso hoagie

The Industrial Cheesesteak Gripper (Brunch)

$15.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, our housemade beer cheese, served on an Amoroso hoagie

Shrimp Po-Boy Gripper (Brunch)

$14.50

Lightly breaded & seasoned fried shrimp, house slaw, fried pickles, & hot sauce. Served on an Amoroso hoagie with a side of our hot pepper mayo.

Crab Cake Gripper (Brunch)

$16.00

A sautéed jumbo lump crab cake, hot pepper mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a local La Bella Vita bun.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Plates - Brunch

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Housemade buttermilk biscuit topped with our sausage gravy, and served with two eggs cooked to order*

Chicken & Waffle (Brunch)

$15.00

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup

Omelet Architect

$11.00

3-egg omelet with choice of up to three toppings Toppings: Bacon, sausage, applewood ham, green peppers, arugula, caramelized onions, pickled red onions, diced onions, mushrooms, swiss, goat cheese, cheddar, pico de gallo. Additional toppings $.50 each

Industrial Platter

$11.50

Two eggs cooked to order, with choice of two buttermilk pancakes or a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

6oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with béarnaise sauce, and two eggs cooked to order. Gluten-free

Toasts & Cakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00

Light and fluffy ricotta pancakes bursting with lemon flavor and topped with a light berry sauce. Vegetarian

Pancake Stack

$9.50

Three traditional buttermilk pancakes. Vegetarian +chocolate chips $1 +pecans $1 +blueberry $1 +mixed berry compote $2

Classic French Toast

$9.50

Two slices of French toast topped with powdered sugar. Vegetarian

Bananas Foster French Toast

$12.50

Two slices of French toast with sliced bananas and warm rum sauce. Vegetarian

Strawberries & Cream French Toast

$12.50

Texas toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and strawberries. Topped with whipped cream, strawberries, and granola. Vegetarian

Bennies

Southern Benny

$13.50

Braised and seared pork belly, arugula, poached egg, and hollandaise served over a housemade buttermilk biscuit

Classy Benny

$11.00

Poached egg, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise, served over an English muffin

Crabby Benny

$15.00

Crabmeat, spinach, poached egg, and hollandaise, served over an English muffin

Industrial Benny

$13.00

Thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, collard greens, pimento cheese, poached egg, and hollandaise on a scratchmade buttermilk biscuit

Fried Green Tomato Benny

$12.50

Smashed avocado, pico de gallo, arugula, poached egg, and hollandaise, served over fried green tomatoes. Vegetarian & Gluten-free

Sides - Brunch

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Smoked Gouda Grits

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait (w/ fresh fruit & granola)

$4.00

Syrup

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00

Pico and sour cream

$0.50

Add-ons (Brunch)

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add 2 Sausage Links

$4.00

Add Waffle

$4.00

Add 1 Large Pancake

$3.00

Add Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Add English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Add Bagel

$2.00

Add Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.00

Add Over Easy Egg

$1.00

Add Over Medium Egg

$1.00

Add Hard Fried Egg

$1.00

Add Scrambled Egg

$1.00

CHILDREN'S BRUNCH

French Toast

$8.00

One slice of traditional french toast served with butter & syrup. Vegetarian

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

2 Buttermilk Pancakes. Vegetarian +chocolate chips $1 +blueberry $1

Waffle

$8.00

One large scratchmade buttermilk waffle served with butter & syrup. Vegetarian

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three hand-breaded chicken tenders

Brunch Platter

$8.00

One scrambled egg, choice of bacon or sausage link. Gluten-free

BUILD A BREAKFAST

Add Hard Fried Egg

$1.00

Add Sunny Side Up Egg

$1.00

Add Over Easy Egg

$1.00

Add Over Medium Egg

$1.00

Add Scrambled Egg

$1.00

Add Poached Egg

$1.00

LUNCH & DINNER

Foundations

NEW Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Brussel sprouts halved and fried to perfection, tossed in our sweet and smoky habanero bacon jam

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$11.00

A blend of cheddar & local craft beer, served with a giant warm Bavarian pretzel. (Vegetarian)

Crab Dip

$14.00

Lump crabmeat, cheddar, cream cheese & spices, topped with scallions. Served with crostini

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded and deep fried cheddar served with a creamy bistro dipping sauce. Vegetarian

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Lightly seasoned crispy cracklin’ Choose between house seasoning, chili lime salt, or sweet & spicy honey drizzle. Gluten-Free

Steak Kabobs

$14.00

Tender beef tenderloin, marinated and grilled in a tangy red pepper sauce, with onions and peppers. Gluten-free**

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$13.00

Butterflied shrimp lightly hand-breaded & seasoned. Served with a spicy beer mustard. (Shrimp breading is gluten-free, beer mustard is NOT gluten-free.)

Architect Fries

$12.00

Stacked high & loaded with beer cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream. Add pulled pork for $2

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Thick sliced green tomatoes, hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, topped with housemade pico de gallo and a creamy bistro sauce. (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Portobello Fries

$10.00

Tender portobello mushroom slices coated in a savory, crunchy breading, served with avocado poblano dipping sauce

6 Wings

$12.00

Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)

10 Wings

$18.00

Traditional chicken wings served with choice of buffalo, BBQ, or Asian BBQ sauce. Served with celery sticks and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free)

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Steamed & seasoned. Served with cocktail sauce. (Gluten-Free)

Peel & Eat Shrimp POUND

$18.00

Steamed & seasoned. Served with cocktail sauce. (Gluten-Free)

Greens

Fresh salads with a variety of add-ons available.

NEW Harvest Pear Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, candied walnuts, cranberries, fresh pears and feta cheese topped with apple cider vinaigrette

Industrial Salad

$10.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeno cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing. Vegetarian

Southern Caesar Salad

$11.00

Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic Caesar dressing or Sriracha Caesar dressing. Vegetarian

Apple & Ancient Grain

$12.00

Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend with quinoa salad, sliced apples, cherry tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, & goat cheese. Served with our Blood Orange Vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Soups

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Served Daily. Scratchmade baked potato soup. (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Bowl LOADED Baked Potato Soup

$8.00

Served Daily. Scratchmade baked potato soup topped with cheddar, bacon, & green onions (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Cup LOADED Baked Potato Soup

$5.00

Served Daily. Scratchmade baked potato soup topped with cheddar, bacon, & green onions (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Clam Chowder

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Clam chowder

Burgers

Sub out your beef patties for a GRILLED CHICKEN breast - available for any burger. SMASH IT - We do it old school 'Smash' style to maximize flavor. Our burgers are cooked to one temp...GREAT! Served on a local La Bella Vita bun or substitute a local Anna B's Gluten-Free bun for $1.
Taphouse Burger

$11.00

Two ¼lb. beef patties with LTO & pickles +cheese $1 +Bacon $2 INDUSTRIALIZE IT: Add collards, pickled red onions, & hot pepper mayo!

Bacon Triple

$16.00

Two ¼lb. beef patties, applewood smoked bacon – on the bottom, in between, & on top! Choice of cheese

The HANgOVER Burger

$16.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties, hard fried egg, potatoes au gratin, American cheese & beer mustard.

Shroom Burger

$15.00

One 1/4 lb. patty, a whole sautéed & grilled portabella mushroom cap, pickled red onions, Swiss, & our house comeback sauce.

Smokehouse Burger

$14.50

One 1/4 lb. patty, pulled pork, cheddar, smokey BBQ sauce, & a beer battered onion ring.

The Incinerator Burger

$14.50

Two 1/4 lb. patties, fresh jalapeños, house pickled red onions, & ghost pepper cheese.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Vegan & gluten-free patty with a spicy Italian blend of organic lentils, organic brown rice, onions, organic spinach, and a chia-vegetable blend, served with LTO & avocado poblano spread (spread is not vegan). Gluten-free bun available for $1.)

Executive 1 Burger

$16.00

One 1/4 lb. patty topped with our creamy lump crab dip, bacon, & avocado poblano spread.

The Landfill

$17.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties, pulled pork, crab dip, applewood smoked bacon, onion rings, & choice of cheese.

Pimento Burger

$14.50

One ¼lb. beef patty, bacon, housemade pimento cheese, served with LTO & pickles

Grippers & Such

Baja Bacon Chicken Gripper

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, chipotle mayo, arugula, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar on a local La Bella Vita bun

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Housemade chicken salad with celery, seasonings, and LTO served on your choice of texas toast, local La Bella Vita bun, jalapeño cornbread toast, or wrap it up in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken strips, romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing sub shrimp for $2 add bacon for $2

Fajitas

$14.00

Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp sauteed with onions and peppers. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream, and housemade pico de gallo

SOUTHWEST Chipotle Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, shredded monterey jack, lettuce, housemade pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, & cilantro sub shrimp for $2

3 Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Three fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

6 Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Six fresh hand-breaded chicken tenders & fries with choice of dipping sauce

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Thinly sliced turkey, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, monterey jack, and smoked tomato mayo wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Spring mix, sautéed portobello mushroom slices, roasted red peppers, pickled red onions, cucumbers, cotija cheese, and Alabama white sauce in a toasted flour tortilla. Vegetarian

Fried Green Tomato Gripper

$12.00

Thick sliced fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese, arugula, and smoked tomato mayo on a local La Bella Vita bun. (Vegetarian)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Monterey jack & caramelized onions in a flour tortilla topped with cilantro and served with a side of housemade pico de gallo & sour cream (Vegetarian) +chicken 2 +steak 2 +pulled pork 2 +shrimp 4 +bacon 2 +avocado slices 2

Pork Belly French Dip

$14.00

Braised pork belly, thinly sliced and topped with swiss cheese on an Amoroso hoagie, served with house made au jus

Collard Stack Gripper

$13.00

Three slices of grilled rye layered with collard greens, pulled pork, house slaw, swiss, & hot pepper mayo

Pulled Pork Gripper

$13.50

House-smoked, slow roasted pork shoulder – VA or NC style, topped with housemade pickled red onions & served on a local La Bella Vita bun with a side of house slaw

Cuban Gripper

$13.50

House-smoked pulled pork, thinly sliced ham, horseradish mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on jalapeño cornbread toast

Taphouse Club

$14.00

Thinly sliced turkey & ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato between 3 slices of texas toast

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss cheese on rye bread

Brisket Melt

$15.00

Thinly sliced, house smoked brisket topped with cheddar and fried pickles on a local La Bella Vita bun

The Industrial Cheesesteak Gripper

$15.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, our housemade beer cheese, served on an Amoroso hoagie

The Deluxe Cheesesteak Gripper

$15.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, provolone, LTO, mayo, served on an Amoroso hoagie

Crab Cake Gripper

$16.00

A sautéed jumbo lump crab cake, hot pepper mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served on a local La Bella Vita bun.

Fried Fish Gripper

$14.50

Thick-cut cod, hand-breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha tartar sauce on a local La Bella Vita bun

Shrimp Po-Boy Gripper

$14.50

*NEW RECIPE* Hand-breaded fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, and our hot pepper mayo served on an Amoroso hoagie.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

LUNCH SPECIALS Available M-F 11:30am-4pm

Available M-F

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Pimento Buffalo Chicken wrap

$14.00

Sides

**Gluten-Free: May be in contact with gluten. Gluten & GF items may be cooked in the same fryer oil. ***Vegetarian: May contain eggs and/or cheese

French Fries

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese

$5.00

Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese & Bacon

$6.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Onion Rings

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Coleslaw

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Collard Greens

$4.00

Mimi's Cornbread

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Smoked Gouda Grits

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Potatoes Au Gratin

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Quinoa Salad

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Gluten-free**

Southern-Style Green Beans

$4.00

Gluten-free**

Side Salad

$4.50

A smaller version of our Industrial Salad. Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomato, house pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Extra Tortillas (2)

$1.00

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

Crostini Refill

$2.00

SIDE Avocado - Slices

$2.00

SIDE Avocado - Smashed

$2.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Mini Architect Fries

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Succotash

$4.00Out of stock

Children's Menu

For children ages 12 & under. Choice of 1 side and a drink.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Mini Burger

$8.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Pulled Pork

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sweets

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Double chocolate brownie topped with chocolate syrup, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry

6 Fried Dough

$5.00

Choice of filling: Plain, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel, Raspberry, or Strawberry

Fried Dough Each

$1.00

Choice of filling: Plain, Chocolate, White Chocolate, Caramel, Raspberry, or Strawberry

Mini Chocolate Bundt Cake

$6.00Out of stock

A warm mini chocolate bundt cake made by Anna B's Gluten-Free bakery, filled with warm chocolate sauce. Add a scoop of ice cream for $1 (Vegetarian & Gluten-Free)

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Locally made Nightingale ice cream sandwich. Ask your server which seasonal flavor we have available

Pecan Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Whispering Springs Farm coconut custard pie topped with whipped cream and mint. Vegetarian

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Strawberry sponge cake layers filled with strawberry mousse and vanilla cream, topped with strawberry glaze and crunchy white chocolate curls. Vegetarian

NEW Apple Pie

$6.00

Mounds of tart, fresh apple slices piled high in a cinnamon caramel sauce, topped with crunchy granola crumbles

DINNER PLATES - Available after 4pm

PLATES

NEW Pan-Seared Duck Entree

$22.00

Pan-seared duck breast topped with our sweet and smoky habanero bacon jam, served on a bed of wild rice and your choice of one side

NEW Cajun Salmon & Linguine Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Linguine tossed in a light gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with pan seared cajun-seasoned salmon

Pork Belly Entree

$20.00

Braised and seared pork belly served with smoked gouda grits and southern-style green beans

Filet Entree

$26.00

8 oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus

Crab Cakes Entree

$28.00

Two sautéed jumbo lump crab cakes served with lemon dill aioli and. a choice of two sides

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our spicy housemade southern sauce over our smoked gouda grits. Served with crostini.

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup

Salmon Entree

$24.00

8 oz. pan-seared salmon topped with garlic herb butter. Served with rice pilaf and sautéed asparagus

Pork Ribeye Entree

$22.00

8 oz. pan-seared boneless pork ribeye topped with tangy housemade pear chutney. Served with potatoes au gratin and sautéed broccoli

Ribeye Entree

$26.00

14 oz. Certified Hereford Ribeye topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese

$5.00

Vegetarian***

Fries + Beer Cheese + Bacon

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Coleslaw

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Smoked Gouda Grits

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Collard Greens

$4.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$4.00

Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Mimi's Cornbread

$4.00

Vegetarian***

Quinoa Salad

$3.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$3.00

Southern-Style Green Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.50

A smaller version of our Industrial Salad. Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomato, house pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.

Cup Baked Potato Soup

$3.00

Cup LOADED Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Clam Chowder

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Clam chowder

Side of Beer Cheese

$3.00

Vegetarian***

Cup of She-Crab

$5.00

Bowl of She-Crab

$7.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Succotash

$4.00Out of stock

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

OJ

$3.00

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Half N Half)

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Coffee/Hot Tea

$3.00

Water

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Choccy Milk

$3.00

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Fanta

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull (sugar free)

$4.00

Red Bull (tropical)

$4.00

Seasonal Menu

Pumpkin maple Old Fashioned

$9.00

Harvest Hurricane

$9.00