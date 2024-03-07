Industrial Taphouse West
DINNER PLATES - Available after 4pm
PLATES
- Pork Belly Entree$20.00
Braised and seared pork belly served with smoked gouda grits and southern-style green beans
- Filet Entree$26.00
8 oz. pan-seared filet mignon topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus
- Crab Cakes Entree$28.00
Two sautéed jumbo lump crab cakes served with lemon dill aioli and. a choice of two sides
- Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our spicy housemade southern sauce over our smoked gouda grits. Served with crostini.
- Chicken & Waffle$15.00
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, with a scratchmade waffle topped with powdered sugar, fresh mint and berries. Served with a side of our whipped honey butter, and bourbon barrel aged syrup
- Salmon Entree$24.00
8 oz. pan-seared salmon topped with garlic herb butter. Served with rice pilaf and sautéed asparagus
- Pork Ribeye Entree$22.00
8 oz. pan-seared boneless pork ribeye topped with tangy housemade pear chutney. Served with potatoes au gratin and sautéed broccoli
- Ribeye Entree$26.00
14 oz. Certified Hereford Ribeye topped with mushroom demi-glace and served with mac & cheese and sautéed asparagus
- Chicken Penne Pasta$16.00
- Shrimp Penne Pasta$18.00
Sides
- French Fries$4.00
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
- Fries + Beer Cheese$5.00
Vegetarian***
- Fries + Beer Cheese + Bacon$5.00
- Onion Rings$4.00
Vegetarian***
- Coleslaw$4.00
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
- Smoked Gouda Grits$4.00
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
- Collard Greens$4.00
- Potatoes Au Gratin$4.00
Gluten-Free** & Vegetarian***
- Sweet Potato Tots$4.00
Vegetarian***
- Mimi's Cornbread$4.00
Vegetarian***
- Quinoa Salad$3.00
- Sautéed Broccoli$3.00
- Sautéed Asparagus$3.00
- Southern-Style Green Beans$3.00
- Side Salad$4.50
A smaller version of our Industrial Salad. Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, cherry tomato, house pickled red onions, cucumbers, & jalapeño cornbread croutons. Choice of dressing.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
A smaller version of our Southern Caesar salad. Baby romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese with jalapeño cornbread croutons. Served with our classic caesar dressing or Sriracha caesar dressing.
- Cup Baked Potato Soup$3.00
- Cup LOADED Baked Potato Soup$4.00
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.00
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.00
- Side of Beer Cheese$3.00
Vegetarian***
- Cup of She-Crab$5.00
- Bowl of She-Crab$7.00
- Wild Rice$3.00
- Succotash$4.00
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- OJ$3.00
- Iced Tea (Unsweet)$2.75
- Iced Tea (Sweet)$2.75
- Iced Tea (Half N Half)$2.75
- Arnold Palmer$2.75
- Lemonade$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Coke$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Root Beer$2.75
- Coffee/Hot Tea$3.00
- Water
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Choccy Milk$3.00
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- Fanta$2.75
- Mr Pibb$2.75
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull (sugar free)$4.00
- Red Bull (tropical)$4.00