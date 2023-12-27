Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery West York West York
BEVERAGES
Takeout Drinks Large
Takeout Drinks Extra Large
Takeout Drinks Kids
Takeout Drinks Misc
FOOD
Starters
- Pretzel Nuggets & Beer Cheese$8.99
- Cheesy Pretzel Bread$8.79
Pretzel rolls with provolone, house-made ranch & marinara sauce
- Fried Pickle Chips$8.79
Served with our signature Ikey's sauce
- Cheese Curds$8.59
Served with our rustic marinara
- Chicken Wings$10.29
Six crisp wings tossed in your choice of sauce
- French Fries$4.29
- Onion Rings$8.49
Served with Honey Dijon Dressing
Loaded Fries
Tater Tumblers
Stone-Baked Flatbread Pizzas
- Tex Mex$15.99
Cheddar, tomato, lettuce & Southwest ranch with homemade salsa
- 3-Cheese Pesto$15.99
Pesto sauce, cheddar, provlone, feta & spinach
- The Big Italian$15.99
Genoa salami, ham, bacon, marinara, provolone, Parmesan, oregano & salsa
- Veggie$15.99
Marinara, onion, salsa, spinach, mushroom, provolone, parmesan & oregano
- Half Flatbread Combo$13.49
Choose your favorite with a small green salad
Soups
- Small Pepperjack Tomato Soup$6.79
- Small Seasonal Soup$6.79
Roasted Butternut Squash
- Small Soup of the Day$6.79
Monday through Thursday: Cheeseburger Soup Friday through Sunday: Cheesy Crab
- Large Pepperjack Tomato Soup$7.99
- Large Seasonal Soup$7.99
Roasted Butternut Squash
- Large Soup of the Day$7.99
Monday through Thursday: Cheeseburger Soup Friday through Sunday: Cheesy Crab
- Quart Pepperjack Tomato Soup$16.99
- Quart Seasonal Soup$16.99
Roasted Butternut Squash
- Quart Soup of the Day$16.99
Monday through Thursday: Cheeseburger Soup Friday through Sunday: Cheesy Crab
Signature Deli Salads
- Small Broccoli Salad$6.29
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Small Almond Pesto Tortellini$6.29
- Small Crunchy Cole Slaw$6.29
- Small Red Potato Salad$6.29
- Large Broccoli Salad$9.29
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Large Almond Pesto Tortellini$9.29
- Large Crunchy Cole Slaw$9.29
- Large Red Potato Salad$9.29
- Quart Broccoli Salad$16.99
with peanuts & dried cranberries
- Quart Almond Pesto Tortellini$16.99
- Quart Crunchy Cole Slaw$16.99
- Quart Red Potato Salad$16.99
- Small Green Salad$5.79
- Small Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$7.99
- Large Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$11.99
- Quart Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad$18.99
- Small Pickle Mix$6.29
- Large Pickle Mix$9.29
- Quart Pickle Mix$16.99
Combos
Fresh Green Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.49
Fire-braised grilled or fried Buffalo chicken breast strips, shredded cheese, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing on crisp romaine
- Honey-Dijon Chicken Salad$14.49
Fire-braised grilled or crispy fried chicken breast strips, carrot, mushrooms, tomato, hard-cooked egg, croutons & honey-dijon dressing over mixed greens
- Ruffled Salad$11.29
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, shredded cheese, croutons & choice of dressing
- Sonoma Salad$11.79
Mixed greens, dried cranberries, walnuts, carrot, onion, tomato, croutons & raspberry vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$11.79
Greens, guacamole, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, tomato, tortilla strips & Southwest ranch
- Isaac's Caesar Salad$11.29
Crisp romaine, hard-cooked egg, shaved parmesan, red onion, croutons & Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$11.79
Mixed greens, feta, cucumber, tomato, green olives, red onion, croutons, & balsamic vinaigrette
Burgers
- Pub Burger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with bacon, beer cheese, onion, tomato and cole slaw.
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with BBQ Sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$19.99
Flame-broiled burger on a pretzel roll with Ikey's sauce, Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fish & Chix Faves
- Twisted Chicken$13.49
Fire-braised grilled chicken breast, cheddar, fresh spinach, tomato, Dijon & mayo on a pretzel roll & served with chips
- Fish & Chips$15.99
Two batter-dipped haddock fillets with fries & tartar sauce
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.99
Five tenders with Honey Dijon dressing for dipping
- Fish Sandwich$14.29
Fried haddock fillet on fresh-baked French bread with cheddar cheese, cole slaw, tomato & Ikey's sauce served with French fries
Famous Grilled Sandwiches
- Mallard$14.29
Tender roast beef, 2 slices of smoked bacon, mushrooms, cheddar & Ikey's sauce on a pretzel roll. Once you've tried it, you'll be hooked
- Bird of Paradise$12.79
Mushrooms, green olives, Swiss, Muenster, lettuce, tomato & mayo on rye.
- Rainbow Parrot$14.29
An Isaac's original with corned beef, Muenster, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, red onion & 1,000 Island on marbled pumpernickel
- Ruffed Grouse$13.49
Oven-roasted turkey breast, ham, cole slaw, provolone & mayo on a Kaiser roll
- The Hawaiian Phoenix$13.49
Smoked ham, pineapple, provolone & mayo on a Kaiser roll
- Gooney Bird$12.99
Oven-roasted turkey breast, mushrooms, cucumber, Muenster, fresh spinach & mayo on marbled pumpernickel
French Bread Sammies
Wraps & Deli Classics
- Cormorant$12.99
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad served cold with provolone, lettuce, & tomato in a cheddar wrap
- Black-Eyed Susan$12.79
Vegan black bean burger, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & house made ranch in a cheddar wrap
- Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.49
Fire-braised chicken breast, 2 slices of bacon, provolone & house-made ranch folded in a cheddar wrap with salsa & sour cream on the side.
- Magpie$13.49
Sliced fire-braised chicken breast, provolone, Parmesan, 2 slices of bacon, fresh spinach, pesto & house-made ranch in a folded flatbread
- Flaming Chicken$13.49
Fire-braised grilled chicken breast or fried chicken tender strips, Buffalo Sauce, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato, tortilla strips & bleu cheese dressing in a cheddar wrap
- Larkspur$12.79
Spinach, cucumber, spring mix, tomato, cheddar, Muenster & house-made ranch in flatbread.