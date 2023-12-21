Issei Noodle (Carlisle) 54 W High St
Don-Buri
- D1: Asian Sesame$16.00
Seasonal veggies sautéed in Korean BBQ sauce and chicken! Also available in all- veggie style, topped with green onions and sesame seed. [sauce comes with sesame seeds; no substitutions.]
- D2: Oyakodon$15.00
A Japanese Classic: The Chicken and The Egg. Sweet onions and bok choy simmered into an over-easy scrambled egg with chicken and mirin soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish.
- D4: Spicy Mabo Tofu$14.00
Also known as “Mapo Tofu.” Issei’s signature Spicy TanTan (ground pork) wok-tossed with assorted vegetables and tofu blocks in hot chili oil and a savory black bean sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish. Vegetarian version is available as menu item D4V.
- D4V: Spicy Mabo Tofu (Veggie Style)$14.00
Served with Spicy TOFU TanTan, steamed tofu blocks, assorted vegetables, and black bean sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish. Option to add fried tofu is available.
- D5: Chicken Karaage-Don$16.00
Japanese fried chicken, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, kewpie mayo, scallions, and white rice. PRO TIP: Add Spicy TanTan into your bowl from the options available below!
- D6: Chashu Don$14.00
A rice bowl for the Chashu Lovers: sliced marinated pork chashu, soft boiled egg, and Japanese soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish.
- D7: Katsudon$17.00
A Crowd Favorite: Light fried panko-crusted pork loin, slowly simmered egg, sweet onions, mirin soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish. *NO MODIFICATIONS*
- D8: Ebitendon$16.00
Fried shrimp tempura, slowly simmered egg, sweet onions, bok choy, mirin soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish.
- D10: House Red Curry$15.00
Our famous house Red Curry with thai herbs and spices, served with chicken, broccoli and red pepper over white rice. Alternative protein options are available by request (for an additional charge)
- D11: Sukiyaki$17.00
Thin-sliced beef, konyaku noodles, slowly simmered egg, sweet onions, mirin soy sauce, scallions. No substitutions.
Ramen & Other Noodle Soups
- #1: Wonton Ramen$15.00
Sliced pork chashu, wontons (pork & shrimp), jumbo shrimp. Ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions, cilantro, shallots.
- #2: Chicken Pho$12.00
Hand-pulled rotisserie chicken, rice noodles, ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions and cilantro. Choose BEAN SPROUTS ONLY or BEAN SPROUTS SET (includes lime & jalapeño) complimentary with your pho.
- #3: Shrimp Pho$14.00
Jumbo shrimp, rice noodles, ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions and cilantro. Choose BEAN SPROUTS or BEAN SPROUTS SET (includes lime & jalapeño) complimentary with your pho.
- #5: Shoyu Ramen$14.00
[A Classic Flavor: Deep & Bold Soy sauce] Sliced pork chashu, fishcake, pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, and seaweed.
- #6: Miso Ramen$14.00
[Traditional Flavors: Complex & Salty-Sweet] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, fishcake. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
- #V3 Veggie Miso Ramen$14.00
[VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY. Formerly V3] Steamed tofu, steamed vegetables, sweet corn, miso seasoned vegetable broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
- #7: Chashu Ramen$14.00
[The "First Timer's" Ramen: Rich & Silky] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
- #8: Spicy TanTan Ramen$15.00
[Issei House Specialty: Creamy & Nutty] Spicy ground pork, sliced pork chashu, steamed bok choy. Pork bone-broth. Scallions and bamboo. *CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT*
- #10A: Black Garlic Ramen$15.00
[Bold Garlic Flavor: Savory & Silky] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, black garlic oil. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
- V1: Vegetarian Pho$13.00
Veggie Pho with fresh seasonal veggies, and tofu, topped with mushrooms and bamboo shoots, cilantro, green onions and fried shallots.
Small Dishes & Appetizers
- Chicken Kara-age$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken! Served with our special house dipping sauce.
- Edamame$6.00
Japanese pea pods, served with simple salt.
- Fried Gyoza$7.00
- Fried Tofu$6.00
- Fried Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
- Issei Fried Chicken$9.00
Korean street food inspired dish, our japanese style fried chicken coated with spicy, sweet and tangy sauce!
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Shrimp Dumplings$7.00
*SAUCE CONTAINS PEANUTS*
- Shrimp Tempura$8.00
- Small Chicken Soup$3.00
Small bowl of our house chicken stock!
- Small miso Soup$4.00
Our house miso soup with udon, green onions and wakame.
- Steamed Wontons$9.00
Hand made in house every day, filled with pork and shrimp. Served with spicy miso-chili sauce and garnished with scallions.
- Takoyaki$8.00
- Vegetable Eggroll$6.00
- Truffle fries$7.50
We have never has this combo before! French fries drizzled with black truffle mayo, topped with our famous pork tan tan and dusted with Parmesan!
Desserts
- Momma's Tiramisu$6.95Out of stock
There is a reason why mom's cheesecake is the talk of the town.. but have you tried her TIRAMISU!?! Once it hit the shelves, it only lasts 2 day.. TOPS! Made with rich mascarpone cheese, dark rum, espresso and ladyfingers.. If you are lucky to have this in your cart, check out NOW.
- Holiday Truffles$5.95
Our annual French truffles are back! Many people get addicted to these and we can’t blame them- they are so rich and so smooth- dusted with cocoa powder! (12ct)
Beverages
- All Boba Tea$5.25
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.25
Our famous Vietnamese iced coffee, slow dripped with New Orleans Cafe Du Monde roast, served with condensed milk and creamer. Strong and sweet.
- Soda Bottle$2.50
- Hot Genmaicha Green tea$3.00
Traditional Japanese green tea with roasted rice.
- Flavored Honey Hot Tea$3.50
Add plum or ginger syrup to our green tea!
- ITOEN Green Tea$3.00
Unsweetened Japanese green tea in a bottle.
- Yuzu Lemonade$3.50
- Honest Juice$1.50
- Calpico$3.50Out of stock
Non carbonated Japanese drink, in peach flavor!
- Bottle Water$1.00
- Genmaicha Cold Brew$3.00
- Blueberry Cold Brew$3.00
Kids Menu
- K1 Wonton Soup$8.00
Ginger chicken bone-broth, wheat based ramen noodle. Handmade pork and shrimp wontons and sliced pork chasu
- K2 Chicken Pho$8.00
Ginger chicken bone-broth, Rice-based pho noolde and hand pulled chicken.
- K3 Miso Ramen$8.00
Miso seasoned pork bone-broth, wheat based ramen noodle, sliced pork chasu- swirly pink and white fishcake.
- K4 Chicken Don-buri$8.00
Asian barbecue sauce, sauteed chicken with white japanese rice and seame seeds.
Additional Broth & Sides
- Ginger Chicken Broth (32oz)$5.50
Chicken bone-broth with fresh grated ginger. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- SHOYU Broth (32oz)$6.50
Pork bone-broth with Shoyu (#5) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- MISO Broth (32oz)$6.50
Pork bone-broth with miso (#6) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- VEGGIE MISO Broth (32oz)$6.00
Vegetable-based broth with miso (formerly V3, now 6V) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- CHASHU Broth (32oz)$6.50
Pork bone-broth with paitan (#7) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- TANTAN Broth (32oz)$6.50
Pork bone-broth with Tahini (#8) seasoning. Broth alone is *not* spicy and comes separate, it does not contain any noodles or any toppings. [CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT]
- BLACK GARLIC Broth (32oz)$6.50
Pork bone-broth with Black Garlic (#10A) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
- + RICE BOWL$3.50
Japanese short-grain white rice
Specials (Lunch)
- Chasu Fried Rice$14.00
Chashu 'scraps' (the best part of chasu, and the most seasoned part of the braised pork!) with seasonal veggies and scrambled eggs!
- Chicken Shio Ramen$14.00
Our highly missed ramen is back in limited time! Our shio (gourmet japanese salt ramen, that's no longer on the menu) with chicken, green onions, bamboo and shrimp tempura on top! (This one is on its way out of our website!)
- Korean Bibimbap$15.00Out of stock
Issei's version of korean dish bibimbap, a mixed rice dish with assorted veggies such as: daikon pickle, bean sprouts, cucumber and steamed bok choy, seasoned mushroom and of course, our house kimchi.. all over rice! (If we are out of a certain veggie listed a substitute replacement will be made without notice.)
- Tom Yum$14.00
We are taking you back to the good ole' days.. Re-introducing Momma's Tom Yum Soup! Sweet, spicy and sour... all in one bowl. Made with kaffir leaves, galangal roots, lemograss and our home made broth. Comes with vermicelli rice noodles and beef.. Add shrimp to make it fancy! (Shrimp version comes with beef also.)
- Issei Taco Trio$15.00
Issei Fried chicken meets Mexican cuisine! Homemade Asian coleslaw with our famous house fried chicken served on Keto friendly soft taco shells; and side of pickled daikon! Taste testers say, "THIS MUST BE ON THE PERMANENT MENU!"
- Homemade Kimchi (32oz)$10.00
Our homemade kimchi is straight out of Mom's recipe book! We sell out every time we have them in stock, so grab them while they still hear! They are at spicy level 7/10.