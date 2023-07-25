Issei Noodle (Lancaster)
Ramen & Other Noodle Soups
#1: Wonton Ramen
Sliced pork chashu, wontons (pork & shrimp), jumbo shrimp. Ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions, cilantro, shallots.
#5: Shoyu Ramen
[A Classic Flavor: Deep & Bold Soy sauce] Sliced pork chashu, fishcake, pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, and seaweed.
#6: Miso Ramen
[Traditional Flavors: Complex & Salty-Sweet] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, fishcake. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
#7: Chashu Ramen
[The "First Timer's" Ramen: Rich & Silky] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
#8: Spicy TanTan Ramen
[Issei House Specialty: Creamy & Nutty] Spicy ground pork, sliced pork chashu, steamed bok choy. Pork bone-broth. Scallions and bamboo. *CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT*
#10A: Black Garlic Ramen
[Bold Garlic Flavor: Savory & Silky] Sliced pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, black garlic oil. Pork bone-broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
2: Chicken Pho
Hand-pulled rotisserie chicken, rice noodles, ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions and cilantro. Choose BEAN SPROUTS ONLY or BEAN SPROUTS SET (includes lime & jalapeño) complimentary with your pho.
3: Shrimp Pho
Jumbo shrimp, rice noodles, ginger chicken bone-broth. Onions and cilantro. Choose BEAN SPROUTS or BEAN SPROUTS SET (includes lime & jalapeño) complimentary with your pho.
#6V: Tofu Miso Ramen
[VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY. Formerly V3] Fried tofu, steamed vegetables, sweet corn, miso seasoned vegetable broth. Scallions, bamboo, seaweed.
#8V: Vegetarian Spicy TanTan Ramen
[VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY. Best seller] Spicy and nutty ground-tofu, steamed bok choy, creamy tahini-seasoned vegetable broth. Scallions and bamboo. Option to add additional tofu styles available. *CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT*
Additional Broth & Sides
Ginger Chicken Broth (16oz)
Chicken bone-broth with fresh grated ginger. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
SHOYU Broth (16oz)
Pork bone-broth with Shoyu (#5) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
MISO Broth (16oz)
Pork bone-broth with miso (#6) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
VEGGIE MISO Broth (16oz)
Vegetable-based broth with miso (formerly V3, now 6V) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
CHASHU Broth (16oz)
Pork bone-broth with paitan (#7) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
TANTAN Broth (16oz)
Pork bone-broth with Tahini (#8) seasoning. Broth alone is *not* spicy and comes separate, it does not contain any noodles or any toppings. [CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT]
BLACK GARLIC Broth (16oz)
Pork bone-broth with Black Garlic (#10A) seasoning. Broth comes separate and does not contain any noodles or toppings.
Stir-fried Wok Noodles
#17AV: Vegetarian Sakura Warm Ramen
*NO MODIFICATIONS* A vegetarian-friendly version of an Issei Classic. Spicy Tan Tan (tofu), onions, red pepper, bok choy, and broccoli with sliced avocado. Served over ramen noodles with house PEANUT sauce. Garnished with PEANUTS and cilantro. [If sold out of ripe avocados, we will substitute with extra vegetables for no additional charge.]
#17A: Sakura Warm Ramen
*An Issei Noodle Classic: NO MODIFICATIONS* Spicy TanTan (pork), chicken, and sliced avocados with onions, red peppers, bok choy, and broccoli. Served over ramen noodles with house PEANUT soy sauce. Garnished with PEANUT and cilantro. [If sold out of ripe avocados, we will substitute with extra vegetables for no additional charge.]
#17: Haru Warm Ramen
*An Issei Noodle Classic: NO MODIFICATIONS* Spicy TanTan (pork), chicken, and jumbo shrimp with onions, red peppers, bok choy, and broccoli. Served over ramen noodles with house special soy sauce. Garnished with PEANUTS and cilantro.
#18: Issei Pad Thai
*CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT* [Tangy, savory, and sweet] Coconut pork, egg, onions, bean sprouts, and rice noodles tossed in house mad Pad Thai sauce. Option to add shrimp available. Garnished with PEANUTS, cilantro, and lime wedge.
#18V: Vegetarian Issei Pad Thai
*CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCT* [Tangy, savory, and sweet]. A vegetarian-friendly version: assorted vegetables, onions, bean sprouts, and rice noodles tossed in house made Pad Thai sauce. Garnished with PEANUT, cilantro, and lime wedge. Option to add tofu is available.
Rice Bowls
D2: Oyakodon
A Japanese Classic: The Chicken and The Egg. Sweet onions and bok choy simmered into an over-easy scrambled egg with chicken and mirin soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish.
D4: Spicy Mabo Tofu
Also known as “Mapo Tofu.” Issei’s signature Spicy TanTan (ground pork) wok-tossed with assorted vegetables and tofu blocks in hot chili oil and a savory black bean sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish. Vegetarian version is available as menu item D4V.
D4V: Vegetarian Spicy Mabo Tofu
Served with Spicy TOFU TanTan, steamed tofu blocks, assorted vegetables, and black bean sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish. Option to add fried tofu is available.
D6: Chashudon
A rice bowl for the Chashu Lovers: sliced marinated pork chashu, soft boiled egg, and Japanese soy sauce. Served over white rice. Green onion garnish.
D5: Chicken Karaage-Don
Japanese fried chicken, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, kewpie mayo, scallions, and white rice. PRO TIP: Add Spicy TanTan into your bowl from the options available below!
Small Dishes & Appetizers
Fried Gyoza
Fried Vegetable Gyoza
Shrimp Tempura
Steamed Wontons
Hand made in house every day, filled with pork and shrimp. Served with spicy miso-chili sauce and garnished with scallions.