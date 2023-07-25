#17AV: Vegetarian Sakura Warm Ramen

$17.00

*NO MODIFICATIONS* A vegetarian-friendly version of an Issei Classic. Spicy Tan Tan (tofu), onions, red pepper, bok choy, and broccoli with sliced avocado. Served over ramen noodles with house PEANUT sauce. Garnished with PEANUTS and cilantro. [If sold out of ripe avocados, we will substitute with extra vegetables for no additional charge.]