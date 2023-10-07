Island Wing Company Destin, FL
Food
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Our Bavarian Pretzel is baked to perfection, topped with sea salt, and served with Brewpub Style Mustard. Try our house-made Beer Cheese to take things to the next level.
Ahi Poke Nachos
Crispy wontons, marinated ahi tuna, green onions, pineapple, and sesame seeds with our creamy Island Aioli.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
Baked and Battered Green Beans
Crispy green beans, coated in a crunchy batter and baked to perfection. Try them with our Homemade Ranch or Wasabi Ranch.
Basket of Island Fries
Lightly seasoned baked Island Fries. Served with two dipping sauces. Choose your sauce combo!
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Stringy beer-battered mozzarella served with zingy marinara.
Bowl of Chili
A bowl of spicy, meaty goodness. Add cheese for $1.
Cheese Fries
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Seasoned to taste chicken smothered with our delicious Mild Buffalo sauce, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, and a festive three-cheese blend. Baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips & Queso
Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa
Speaks for itself!
Chips, Fire Roasted Salsa & Queso
The only way to make Chips & Salsa better? Add Queso!
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Large shrimp coated in a double, coconut breading, with both coconut cream and shredded coconut, baked till golden, brown, and crispy. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Crispy Pickle Chips
Hand-dipped panko breaded pickle slices. Served with our delicious Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
GF Bacon Cheese Fries
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
GF Cheese Fries
GF Chili Cheese Fries
GF Island Fries
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Nachos
BBQ chicken nachos with cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw.
Spicy Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip
Yellowfin tuna smoked to perfection and kicked up with our fiery Jalapeño Ranch for the perfect blend of smoke and spice.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
10 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
15 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
30 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
6 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
10 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
15 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
30 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
6 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
10 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
15 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
30 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
Salads
Summer Berry Salad
Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with blackened chicken, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Asiago cheese. Add shrimp, mahi, or salmon for an additional charge.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flatbread
BBQ chicken pizza with a thin, crispy crust, Colby-Jack cheese, bacon bits, and caramelized onions. Topped with sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce.
Caribbean Jerk Flatbread
Jamaican Jerk pizza has a crispy crust, sweet and spicy sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and Asiago cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Crispy Buttermilk Ranch chicken pizza is topped with mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, and Asiago cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
Thin, crispy crust pizza with garlic parmesan base topped with fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with baby greens and balsamic reduction.
The Guinness Flatbread
Delicious pizza with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and Guinness beer brats.
Quesadillas
Big Shrimpin’ Quesadilla
Spicy shrimp and cheese on a 12-inch tortilla with Buffalo sauce and Buttermilk Ranch.
Boomin’ Shroom Quesadilla
Smoky bacon and grilled chicken on a 12-inch tortilla with Colby-Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and Wasabi Ranch.
Cheezy Chicken Quesadilla
A 12-inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, grilled to perfection.
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy 12-inch tortilla filled with steak and cheese, and served with Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos Duo
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos Trio
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos Duo
Two crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos Trio
Three crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Jah’mon Jerk Tacos Duo
Two grilled chicken with Island Jerk seasoning, topped with pineapple pico and Homemade Magic Jerk sauce, served on cabbage.
Jah’mon Jerk Tacos Trio
Three grilled chicken with Island Jerk seasoning, topped with pineapple pico and Homemade Magic Jerk sauce, served on cabbage.
Maui Wowwie Mahi Tacos Duo
Two blackened mahi with cabbage, pineapple pico, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, and avocado served on two warm tortillas.
Maui Wowwie Mahi Tacos Trio
Three blackened mahi with cabbage, pineapple pico, Sweet Thai Chili sauce, and avocado served on two warm tortillas.
The Vegan Tacos Duo
Two grilled tortillas filled with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and Southwest seasoning. Topped with lime, cilantro, and Spicy Garlic Teriyaki sauce.
The Vegan Tacos Trio
Three grilled tortillas filled with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, and Southwest seasoning. Topped with lime, cilantro, and Spicy Garlic Teriyaki sauce.
Mac & Cheese
Bangin’ Buffalo Mac
We baked a perfect crock of mac and cheese with Buffalo Ranch sauce, panko breadcrumbs, and tangy bleu cheese.
Chili Mac
A chili-loaded mac and cheese with crispy panko topping for a satisfying cheesy meal.
Mac Daddy
Big cheesy crock of our twisted cavatappi noodles and savory, smoky bacon.
Traditional Mac
Cheesy cavatappi mac and cheese, topped with crunchy breadcrumbs.
Sandwiches
Blackened Ahi BLT
Blackened ahi tuna steak on a ciabatta bun, with baby greens, tomatoes, and bacon, topped with Cucumber Wasabi Aioli. **Tuna cooked to medium unless otherwise requested**
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Perfectly blackened Mahi fillet with lettuce, tomato, and tangy tartar sauce.
Blackened Mahi Reuben
Blackened Mahi fillet sandwich with Swiss cheese, fresh tomato, cabbage, and Island sauce on marble rye.
Buffalo Chicken
Crispy breadcrumb-coated chicken breast in medium sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, and Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Chicken Club
A breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, mayo, bacon, and fresh veggies.
Pesto Chicken
Indulge in a crispy chicken breast with Swiss cheese, parmesan, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, and Homemade Pesto Aioli.
What a Jerk
Enjoy our Island Jerk grilled chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and Magic Jerk sauce.
Burgers
Buffalo Bleu
Juicy 8oz steak burger with tangy bleu cheese spread, Buffalo Ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato.
Classic Burger
Premium 8oz steak burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices.
Mac & Cheeseburger
Half-pound steak burger with mac and cheese, cheddar, and jalapeños. It’s even better with bacon.
Million Dollar Minis
Two seasoned mid-sized burgers with grilled onions, American cheese, and pickles. Served on toasted King's Hawaiian buns.
The All American
Half-pound steak burger with grilled onions, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard.
The Big Boss
Juicy steak burger with BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, lettuce, and tomato.
The Trippy Hippy
Half-pound steak burger, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Entrees
Blackened Mahi Mahi
6 oz blackened Mahi fish filet with veggies and rice.
Caribbean Shrimp
Reggae Rice dish with sautéed peppers, grilled onions, juicy pineapple, Magic Jerk sauce, and succulent jerk shrimp.
Island Chicken Grill
Marinated grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies, and Reggae Rice with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce.
No Fry Stir Fry
Stir fry with a blend of veggies and pineapple, served with Jasmine rice.
Caribbean Grilled Salmon
A delicious mix of our favorites from the Caribbean Islands! We start with a tender 8oz filet of salmon perfectly seasoned with our signature blend of Caribbean spices. Then, we cook it to perfection and top it with juicy grilled pineapples and serve it alongside our coconut Jasmine Rice and fresh steamed veggies.
Kids
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Hamburger
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Nuggets
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Served with Island Fries or Steamed Veggies and a kid's drink.
Kids Fishbowl
Desserts
Warm Brownie A La Mode
Warm, chocolatey decadence with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
Key Lime Pie
Four-Time National Champion “Authentic” Key Lime Pie
Ultimate Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake, velvety chocolate mousse between layers, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, and chocolate chips.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake swirled with white chocolate, raspberry puree, and a dark chocolate crumb base. Topped whipped cream and white chocolate shavings.
Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate graham crust, crunchy peanut butter filling, REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and HERSHEY’S® Dark Fudge Topping and caramel.
Sides
Side Bacon Cheese Fries
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.