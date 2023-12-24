Izzo’s Illegal Burrito Central
Main Menu (in House)
Sides/Extra
Regular Burrito
- Regular Steak Burrito$8.85
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Regular Chicken Burrito$7.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$7.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Regular Pork Burrito$8.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Regular Beef Burrito$7.95
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Regular Veggie Burrito$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Regular Shrimp Burrito$9.10
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Super Burrito
- Super Chicken Burrito$9.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$9.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Super Steak Burrito$10.25
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Super Pork Burrito$9.50
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Super Beef Burrito$9.25
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Super Veggie Burrito$9.00
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Super Shrimp Burrito$10.50
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos$9.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Seasoned Chicken Nachos$9.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Steak Nachos$9.75
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Pork Nachos$9.50
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Beef Nachos$9.50
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Veggie Nachos$9.25
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Shrimp Nachos$10.50
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Chicken Seasoned Quesadilla$9.00
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Steak Quesadilla$9.75
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Pork Quesadilla$9.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Beef Quesadilla$9.00
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Shrimp Quesadilla$10.50
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Burrito in a Bowl ®
- Chicken Bowl$9.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Seasoned Chicken Bowl$9.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Steak Bowl$10.25
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Pork Bowl$9.50
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Beef Bowl$9.25
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Veggie Bowl$9.00
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Shrimp Bowl$10.50
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Illegal Salad
- Chicken Salad$9.25
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Seasoned Chicken Salad$9.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Steak Salad$10.25
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Pork Salad$9.50
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Beef Salad$9.25
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Veggie Salad$9.00
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Shrimp Salad$10.50
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Illegal Burrito
- Illegal Chicken Burrito$18.75
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
- Illegal Seasoned Chicken Burrito$18.75
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
- Illegal Steak Burrito$20.75
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
- Illegal Pork Burrito$19.25
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
- Illegal Beef Burrito$18.75
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
- Illegal Veggie Burrito$18.40
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
- Illegal Shrimp Burrito$20.95
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top
Tacos
Street Taco Combo
Meal Deal
Catering (in House)
Catering
- Fajita Pack$54.95
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
- Tailgate Fajita Pack$99.95
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a gallon of tea or lemonade
- Big Chipper$39.95
Large bag of chips with large sides of Queso, Gaucamole, and Salsa
- Queso 16 oz$12.95
- Guacamole 16 oz$14.95
- Izzo's Salsa 16 oz$8.95
- Iced Tea Gallon$8.99
- Lemonade Gallon$8.99
- Cookie Tray$12.99
assorted cookies