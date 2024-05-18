Izzo’s Illegal Burrito City Square I
Main Menu
Regular Burrito
- Regular Steak Burrito
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub$8.85
- Regular Chicken Burrito
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled$7.95
- Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled$7.95
- Regular Pork Burrito
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze$8.25
- Regular Beef Burrito
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree$7.95
- Regular Veggie Burrito
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado$7.75
- Regular Shrimp Burrito
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top$9.10
- Regular Brisket Birria Burrito
beef marinated in adobo, roasted tomatoes, garlic, chiles, mexican spices, and braised for hours until fork tender and shredded by hand. Served with a side of consomme for dipping$9.25
Super Burrito
- Super Chicken Burrito
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled$9.25
- Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled$9.25
- Super Steak Burrito
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub$10.25
- Super Brisket Birria Burrito
beef marinated in adobo, roasted tomatoes, garlic, chiles, mexican spices, and braised for hours until fork tender and shredded by hand. Served with a side of consomme for dipping$10.75
- Super Pork Burrito
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze$9.50
- Super Beef Burrito
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree$9.25
- Super Veggie Burrito
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado$9.00
- Super Shrimp Burrito
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top$10.50
Nachos
- Chicken Nachos
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled$9.25
- Seasoned Chicken Nachos
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled$9.25
- Steak Nachos
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub$9.75
- Pork Nachos
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze$9.50
- Beef Nachos
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree$9.50
- Veggie Nachos
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado$9.25
- Shrimp Nachos
Gulf shrimp, dry rub seasoned, seared on flat top$10.50
- Brisket Birria Nachos
beef marinated in adobo, roasted tomatoes, garlic, chiles, mexican spices, and braised for hours until fork tender and shredded by hand. Served with a side of consomme for dipping$10.25