J Hollinger's 8606 Colesville Rd
Thanksgiving Meal Packages
Meals for four include half of a 12-14 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple pie! Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.
Meals for eight include a 12-14 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin or apple pie. Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.
Meals for sixteen include a 22-24 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple pie. Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.
Thanksgiving a la Carte
one pint
portioned for two
portioned for two
portioned for two
portioned for two
one pint
one quart
Apple Pie; Pumpkin Pie; Sweet Potato
If you have an extra person coming or just want to make sure you have enough for sandwiches on Friday! Will be a mix of dark and white meat. No substitutions.