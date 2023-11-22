Thanksgiving Meal Packages

No Muss, No Fuss: Ready To Go Thanksgiving featuring our locally-raised Lancaster county brined turkeys plus all the fixings! Make sure to check out the a la Carte for some yummy additions. For Special Requests email thanksgiving@hollingergrouprestaurants.com
Thanksgiving Meal for Four
$180.00

Meals for four include half of a 12-14 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple pie! Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.

Thanksgiving Meal for Eight
$350.00

Meals for eight include a 12-14 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin or apple pie. Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.

Thanksgiving Meal for Sixteen
$700.00

Meals for sixteen include a 22-24 lb locally-raised brined turkey, turkey giblet gravy, sage & mushroom stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes, local assorted roasted fall vegetables, green beans with shallots & leeks, cranberry, orange & dried cherry relish, and a pumpkin, sweet potato, or apple pie. Pick up times are restricted to Wednesday and Thursday - please select below.

Thanksgiving a la Carte

Thanksgiving Meal To-Go A La Carte Items are only available on Wednesday 11/22 and Thursday 11/23.
Turkey Giblet Gravy
$9.00

one pint

Classic Sage & Mushroom Stuffing
$14.00

portioned for two

Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$12.00

portioned for two

Roasted Local Fall Vegetable Medley
$14.00

portioned for two

Green Beans w Leeks & Shallots
$14.00

portioned for two

Cranberry, Orange & Cherry Relish
$10.00

one pint

Mac & Cheese for Four
$25.00
Parker House Rolls
$10.00
Caesar Salad for Four
$16.00
Butternut Squash Soup
$16.00

one quart

9" Pie
$30.00

Apple Pie; Pumpkin Pie; Sweet Potato

2lbs of Sliced Roasted Turkey
$25.00

If you have an extra person coming or just want to make sure you have enough for sandwiches on Friday! Will be a mix of dark and white meat. No substitutions.