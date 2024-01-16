Joe's Cafe # 1 Causeway
FOOD
Breakfast
- Country Breakfast$9.99
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
- Hungry Man Stack$13.99
3 eggs, three buttermilk pancakes, your choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham and grits or hash browns*
- Single Pork Chop Breakfast$9.99
Grilled or Fried single pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
- Double Pork Chop Breakfast$12.99
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread choice of either Biscuit or Toast. You can also choose Croissant or Bagel of your choice for 1.49 upcharge.
- Country Fried Steak with Gravy$11.99
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy. Also, choice of Croissants or Bagels for 1.49 upcharge
- Breakfast Quesadilla$6.99
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
- Pancake Breakfast$9.99
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)
- Short Stack$4.49
2 pancakes with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
- Buttermilk Waffle$5.99
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
- French Toast (3 Slices) Breakfast$11.59
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
- Chicken & Waffle$9.99
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
- Shrimp n Grits$11.99
Cheesy grits topped with fresh shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Served with biscuit.
- The Little Bit Breakfast$5.99
1 egg scrambled, 1 slice of bacon (no substitutions), 1 cup grits, 1 slice toast.
- Lena Hash Brown Special$9.99
Joe's Traditional Country Breakfast chopped and mixed all together for you to enjoy alongside a Fresh Made Biscuit or a side of Toast. (add cheese at .85).
- Grilled Biscuit with Sausage Gravy$4.49
Breakfast Sandwiches
- (Sausage Patty) Sandwich$3.99
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85
- (Bacon 2 Strips) Sandwich$3.99
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
- (Smoked Sausage) Sandwich$3.99
Served on Toast or buttermilk biscuit. You can also try it on a croissant or bagel for (1.49) upcharge. Add egg for (1.99) and a choice of cheese for (.85.)
- (Hot Sausage) Sandwich$5.75
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) hot sausage. Add cheese $1.10
- (Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) Sliced Turkey can be dressed for breakfast with egg upcharge & cheese upcharge or dressed for lunch with lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Croissant or Bagel upcharge 1.49 upcharge
- (Ham) Breakfast Sandwich 2 Slices$3.99
Breakfast doesn't have to be boring! With this Ham breakfast sandwich served either on toast or biscuit or an upcharge (1.49) for croissant or bagel. Dress it up even more and add egg (1.99) and cheese (.85)
- Steak, Egg, Cheese Bagel$6.99
Joe's steak, egg, and cheese bagel is so filling and delicious. It's a fluffy egg topped with melted cheese and hearty steak topped with Joe's special sauce served on one of our yummy bagels.
- (1 Egg) Breakfast Sandwich$2.79
Breakfast Extras
- Side One Egg$1.99
Egg prepared fresh with your choice of Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard or Sunny Side up with a warm smile!
- Side French Toast$6.99
Texas Toast dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown and lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and syrup.
- Side Hot Sausage$3.99
- Side Single Pancake$2.49
Homemade and made fresh from the grill try one of our yummy buttermilk pancakes. Drizzle it with a little butter and syrup or choose to add a topping.
- Side Grits Small$3.25
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
- Side Grits Large$3.95
- Side Cheese Extra$0.85
- Side Pork Chop$6.29
Single Pork Chop Grilled or Fried
- Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece$5.99
- Chicken Breast Fried 1 piece$4.99
- Cream Cheese$0.55
- Side of Gravy$1.99
Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.
- Croissant/ Bagel Choice$2.83
Choose a fresh baked croissant or one of our yummy bagels toasted with a choice on any breakfast sandwich or topped with cream cheese or just butter and jelly!
- Biscuit/Toast Choice$2.49
Try our Yummy Homemade Biscuits Grilled or Plaine or a choice of White or Wheat Toast Bread.
- Breakfast Meat$2.89
Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Smoked Sausage or Turkey
- Hashbrowns$3.25
Try our Homemade Hash Brown Potato's mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor and a small upcharge.
- Sauteed White Onion$0.35
- Sauteed Tomatoes$0.35
- Sauteed Bell Peppers$0.35
- Sauteed Mushrooms$0.35
- Sauteed Green Onions$0.35
- Sauteed Jalapenos$0.35
Omelets
Po' Boys Breakfast
- Sausage Breakfast Po Boy$8.99
“New Orleans is the kind of place that takes the time to eat and likes to make eating a social event, try one of our breakfast Po'boy Sandwiches today with your choice of Sausage, Bacon, Ham or Turkey or even Smoked Sausage or Hot sausage. Celebrate with us with a area favorite Po'boy.
- Bacon Breakfast Po Boy$8.99
- Ham Breakfast Po Boy$8.99
- Turkey Breakfast Po Boy$8.99
- Smoked Sausage Breakfast Po Boy$8.99
- Hot Sausage Breakfast Po Boy$12.51
Appetizers
- Wings App$9.99+
(20 min prep time) Spicy wings fresh to order, Served with homemade buttermilk ranch.
- Cajun Egg Rolls W/Pepper Jelly$8.99
2 of our House made seafood stuffed Cajun Eggroll. Served with pepper jelly
- Chili Cheese Fry App$9.99
Piled High Fries topped with Homemade chili and garnished with cheddar cheese.
- Chili$5.49+
Garnished with Cheddar Cheese & Green onions.
- Fried Pickles$6.99
Fried Pickles Served with house-made ranch dressing are a southern delight. Fried Pickles started out by being called Fickles have become a favorite Appetizer at Joe's Cafe.
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
These extra-crispy fried mushrooms will outshine anything you’ve had at any other restaurant. The secret to the recipe? Hmmm they are made from fresh mushrooms and made by hand.
- Joe's Hand-Battered Fried Onion Rings$6.59
We Pride ourselves in making our crispy golden onion rings, hand-crafted from fresh onions and coated in seasoned breading. Perfectly fried for a crunchy exterior and a tender, sweet onion center. Try alongside any of our Handcrafter Burgers as a combo option.
- Joe's Swamp Fries$12.99
Piled High Fries topped with fried or grilled shrimp and fish and covered with JoJo cream sauce.
- Cup of Chili/BLT or Grilled Cheese$9.49
Homemade Joe's famous recipe for our delicious chili. Try alongside a Grilled Cheese or a BLT
Wraps
- Wrap Combo$2.99
- Steak Wrap$11.99
Steak Wraps are grilled with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
- Fried Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
- Grilled Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Shrimp Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
- Fried Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Shrimp Wraps are grilled or fried with fresh lettuce and tomato tossed in our homemade special joe's ranch dressing & wrapped in a white tortilla and tossed back onto the grill till warm & crispy
Sandwiches
- Sandwich Combo$2.99
- Grilled Cheese$4.49
American cheese served on Texas Toast or your choice of wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
- BLT$5.49
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choice of sliced white or wheat bread. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 which includes Drink and French Fries.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels are available at 1.49 upcharge. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and Fries.
- Club Sandwich$8.99
A Club Sandwich is one of the most iconic sandwiches on any menu! Layers of ham, bacon and turkey with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce and American cheese creates the perfect bite! We love to enjoy this sandwich alongside some delicious French fries or even some crispy fried dill pickles (appetizer menu) on the side!
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.29
- Hot Sausage$5.75
- Fish$9.99
- Shrimp$9.99
Combo Po Boys
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$16.99
Joe's Cafe celebrates the Po'boy which is a unique sandwich with a rich history. It originated from Louisiana in the early 20th century, when it was invented by two brothers named Benny and Clovis Martin. The Martins opened a sandwich shop in New Orleans and started to make po'boys with French bread filled with a variety of meat or seafood such as roast beef, ham and cheese, or shrimps. The combinations of ingredients are virtually infinite. The name of the sandwich refers to the moment when one of the New Orleans streetcar conductors, who were on strike at the time, entered the Martins' shop, and someone shouted: "Here comes another po-boy"! The sandwich gained huge popularity due to the locally made bread which is crispy on the exterior and incredibly soft on the interior. Today, this Louisiana staple is commonly served with French fries and gravy, and it is recommended to pair it with a cold soft drink or an iced tea the house wine of the south.
- Fried Fish Po Boy$15.99
- Hamburger Po Boy$14.99
- Cheeseburger Po Boy$15.99
- Roast Beef w/Gravy Po Boy$14.99
- Pork Chop (Bone in) Po Boy$14.99
- Smoked Sausage Po Boy$10.19
- Hot Sausage Po Boy$11.99
- Turkey Po Boy$9.99
- Ham Po Boy$10.00
Po-Boy Sandwiches
- Fried Shrimp Po Boy$14.99
Joe's Cafe celebrates the Po'boy which is a unique sandwich with a rich history. It originated from Louisiana in the early 20th century, when it was invented by two brothers named Benny and Clovis Martin. The Martins opened a sandwich shop in New Orleans and started to make po'boys with French bread filled with a variety of meat or seafood such as roast beef, ham and cheese, or shrimps. The combinations of ingredients are virtually infinite. The name of the sandwich refers to the moment when one of the New Orleans streetcar conductors, who were on strike at the time, entered the Martins' shop, and someone shouted: "Here comes another po-boy"! The sandwich gained huge popularity due to the locally made bread which is crispy on the exterior and incredibly soft on the interior. Today, this Louisiana staple is commonly served with French fries and gravy, and it is recommended to pair it with a cold soft drink or an iced tea the house wine of the south.
- Fried Fish Po Boy$13.99
- Hamburger Po Boy$12.99
- Cheeseburger Po Boy$13.99
- Roast beef w/Gravy Po Boy$12.99
- Pork Chop (Bone in) Po Boy$12.99
- Smoked Sausage Po Boy$7.99
- Hot Sausage Po Boy$9.99
- Turkey Po Boy$7.99
- Ham Po Boy$8.99
Joe's Burger Combos
- A la Carte Burger$8.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” The Ala Carte Burger only, dressed same as Joe's All American but you can build your own toppings from our extensive list!
- The Cheesy Joe Burger$12.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Try our delicious Cheesy Joe Hamburger. Topped with 4 slices of cheese of choice (American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar) comes on Sourdough or Seeded Bun. dressed with lettuce, tomato & pickle with mayonnaise.
- Joe's Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Joe's returns some of our old favorites with our Mushroom and Swiss stacked with grilled mushrooms on top of a ground beef patty and topped off with Swiss cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato and pickle with mayonnaise.
- The Monster Burger$14.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” Double stacked and back try it on our sourdough bun or a seeded bun. Its a mouthful. 2 patties with double dressing and add cheese. 85 cents
- Hawaiian Joe Burger$12.99
“We all need to make time for a burger once in a while.” ALOHA!! Joes brings back a little pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce as your dressing.
- Joe's All American Burger$10.99
All burgers are a half pound ground chuck grilled to perfections (20 Min prep time) Dressing includes fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. Served on either a sourdough bun or seeded bun. Burgers include a half order of onion rings or a order of fries with a soft drink or tea.
Salads
- Club Salad$11.99
Our combination of turkey, ham and bacon bits, boiled egg, white onions, tomatoes, croutons. American and Swiss cheese on a bed of Joe's iceberg lettuce.
- House Salad$7.99
Joe's House Salad dressed with Iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle/w choice of dressing
- Side Salad$3.29
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickle w/choice of dressing. Add to Cafe Special for 1.39
Café Specials
- Pot Roast$14.99
Slow cooked to perfection, until fork tender. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
- JoJo Special$15.99
A Joe's tradition! Fish, Shrimp or Chicken w/crawfish cream sauce over pasta. Served with garlic bread. All can be served with option of grilled or fried.
- Hamburger Steak/Gravy$9.99
Please allow 20 minutes. 12oz ground check grilled to order with onions, homemade brown gravy, garlic bread and 1 side. (Add mushrooms .75)
- Seafood Dinner W/ Cat Fish$14.99
Served with 2 sides and toast.
- Seafood Dinner W/Shrimp$14.99
Served with 2 sides and toast.
- Seafood Dinner W/ Fish & Shrimp$17.99
Served with 2 sides and toast.
- Pork Chop Dinner$14.99
2 pork chops, breaded or grilled. Served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
- Country Fried Steak$11.99
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
- Red Beans & Rice$9.99
Served with smoked sausage and cornbread. Substitute sausage for premium meat $1.50.
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$9.99
Try our delicious homemade red sauce made with our own recipe. "nothing from a jar here" Includes side salad and garlic bread. Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Joe’s Chicken Strip Dinner$12.99
Joe's homemade chicken strips, served with 2 sides and garlic bread.
- Shrimp n Grits$11.99
Cheesy grits topped with fresh shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Served with a grilled biscuit.
- Wing Dinner Combo$12.49
Our Hot Wings are so delicious and they come served with 1 side and a drink and your choice of 2 of our new sauce selections. Try our Buffalo, Zesty Orange, Bourbon, Caribbean, Chili Garlic, Sesame, General Tso or Sweet Chili
A La Carte
- French Fries$2.99
Joe's Cafe French Fries are always made on order hot and so delicious. "We also recommend trying our Joe's Swamp Fries".
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy$2.99
- Baked Macaroni$3.99
Every day is a holiday at Joe's Cafe with our yummy delicious homemade cheesy Macaroni & Cheese. "National Macaroni & Cheese Day is July 14th" Try as a side dish with any of our Cafe Specials!!
- Rice & Gravy$2.99
- Fried Okra$2.99
- Mixed Vegetables$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Side of Gravy$1.99
Add our delicious Homemade Brown Gravy or White Gravy onto anything for a little more of Joe's Home Cooked flavor.
- Fish 1 Piece$2.99
- Fish 3 Piece Filet$7.99
- Chicken Grilled Breast$5.99
- Shrimp Fried$7.99
- Keto Burger$8.49
- Vegetable of The Day$3.99
DONUTS
Donuts & Pastries
- Dozen Glazed$12.99
Joe's is known for still known for mixing and cutting by hand and we have such a variety. Nothing beats our Hot Glazed Donuts made 7 days a week and served till 10 daily and noon on weekends.
- Half Dozen Glazed$6.99
- Single Glazed Donut$1.49
a melt in your mouth Homemade Glazed Donut that is fluffy with a perfectly sweet glaze. They come together so easily and will be your favorite hands down.
- Dozen Mixed$12.99
We have so many sweet favorites. Strawberry & Maple Glazed along with jelly filled powdered or glazed cream or jelly. Lemon filled, peanut butter and jelly and so many more.
- Half Dozen Mixed$6.99
Try our fresh made hand crafted mixed donuts Yum Yum!!!
- Mixed Single Donut$1.49
Try one of our many classic mixed donuts made fresh daily by our own gifted Donut Artist
- Donut Holes 12 Count$3.48
- Donut Holes 24 Count$5.49
- Beignets$4.99
- Apple Fritter$2.99
Apple Fritters are luscious deep fried donuts filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with an easy three ingredient glaze.
- Bowtie$2.49
Dress Formal for the occasion with a yummy chocolate dipped or sprinkled or just plain Bowtie
- Brownie$2.89
ooey gooey fudgy chocolate brownies. Bet you can't eat just one.
- Buttermilk Drops$1.49
- Cinnamon Cluster$2.49
- Cinnamon Roll$2.49
- Donut Hole$0.49
- Honey Bun$2.49
- Eclair$2.49
a delicious oblong pastry filled with custard and topped with yummy chocolate.
- Honey Bun/Cream Cheese$2.99
- Maple Bacon Log$2.49
- Muffin$2.69
- Texas Donut$3.69
Choose on of our Texas sized Donuts either Glazed or Chocolate Covered with Candy Beads or Plain Chocolate Covered.
- Turnover$3.69
Choose one of our yummy large fried Turnovers filled with fruit and glazed oh so deliciously.
- Twist$1.99
- Buttermilk Drops Dozen$16.99
DRINKS
Beverages
- Coke Products$2.99
- Cup of Ice$0.25
- Coffee$2.89
Enjoy your favorite cup of Community Coffee anytime served fresh and hot all day long.
- Joes Travel Mug$9.99
Be a Joe's Cafe Travel Mug Member. Refills will be 1.29 at all times for coffee.
- Bordens Milk$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.77
Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.
- Apple Juice$2.77
Choose an orange juice or apple juice to start your breakfast off right.
- Lemonade$2.99
Homemade Lemony & Sweet Joes Cafe Lemonade.
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.89
- Bottled Water$2.39
- Hot Tea$1.19
- Bag of Ice$3.30
- Coffee Box 8-16 OZ Cups$16.99
- Bottled Latte (Mocha or French Vanilla)$3.21
- Mocha Extra Caffine$2.89
only available at certain locations.