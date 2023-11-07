Murphys Deli Kellogg MD-Kellogg Tower
Build Own Subs
- Make Meal!l*$3.99
Choice of Drink and Side
- Oven Roast Turkey$8.49
ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD
- Ham$8.49
- Roast Beef$8.49
- Corned Beef$8.49
- Chicken Salad$8.49
- Egg Salad$8.49
- Tuna Salad$8.49
- BLT$8.49
Classic Homemade
Signature Sandwiches
- The Muffuletta 1/2$9.49
Ham & Salami or Turkey, provolone cheese and our homemade olive mix on the original New Orleans muffuletta bread toasted.
- Club Supreme$9.49
Ham and oven roasted turkey layered on toasted wheat berry bread with bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Turkey Supreme$9.49
Oven roasted turkey layered on wheat berry bread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and mayo
- New Yorker$9.49
Hot corned beef and pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and coleslaw on toasted marble rye bread
- French Dip$9.49
Hot roast beef, fried onions melted Swiss cheese and dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta with a side of au jus for dipping
- Roast Beef Melt$9.49
Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, sliced pepperoncini, and Dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta
- Santa Fe Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, black bean corn relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, ancho chipotle sauce on toasted sourdough bread
- Texas Delight$9.49
Hot roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce and tomato on sliced sourdough bread
Paninis
- Chicken Sun-Died Tomato$9.49
Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
- Chicken Pesto$9.49
Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
- Caprese$8.99
Fresh marinated mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby spinach with a basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
- Spicy Turkey$9.49
Oven roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, crushed red peppers, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
- Turkey Bacon and Avocado$10.49
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado spread, tomato, chipotle mayo on ciabatta
- Italian Press$9.49
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncinis, baby spinach, tomato and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
- Reuben$9.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye
- Rachel$9.49
Oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye
- California Garden-$8.99
American and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, spinach, tomato, red onions, roasted red pepper, basil pesto aioli and a dash of salt, pepper & oregano mix on ciabatta
Wraps & Pitas
- Gyro - Choice of Protein$9.49
Tzatziki sauce, tomato and onions served on a grilled pita bread with a protein choice
- *Falafel Pita$8.99
Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita
- *Veggie$8.99
Hummus spread, feta cheese, olive spread, cucumbers, sliced red onions, bell peppers, tomato and basil pesto aioli
- Buffalo Chicken$9.49
Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced tomato and blue cheese dressing
- Turkey Avocado$9.49
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, chopped green onions and jalapeno ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar$9.49
Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato, and Caesar dressing
- Southwest Chicken$9.49
Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn relish, and ancho chipotle sauce
Classic Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$12.99
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg and a chef’s pinwheel with ranch dressing
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, ice berg, egg, bacon, avocado spread, diced tomato, blue cheese with ranch dressing
- Chicken Green Salad$12.99
Chicken, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
- Tuna Green Salad$12.99
Tuna Salad, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
- Green Salad$8.99
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, olive spread, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing & pita bread
- Salad Scoop$5.99
on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato
- BUILD YOUR SALAD$10.00
Build own Salad with 5 toppings