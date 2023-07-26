Murphy's Deli St. Lukes MD-St. Lukes
STARBUCKS
Espresso Traditions
Coffee Alternatives
Brewed Coffee
Frappuccino Beverages
Teas & Refreshers
Additions: Syrup, Soy, Espresso
LUNCH MD -MD 3rd/online
Build Own Subs
Make Meal!l*
ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD
Oven Roast Turkey
Ham
Roast Beef
Corned Beef
Chicken Salad
Egg Salad
Tuna Salad
BLT
Classic Homemade
Chicken Salad Classic
toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato
Egg Salad Classic
toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato
Tuna Salad Classic
toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato
Signature Sandwiches
The Muffuletta 1/2
Ham & Salami or Turkey, provolone cheese and our homemade olive mix on the original New Orleans muffuletta bread toasted.
Club Supreme
Ham and oven roasted turkey layered on toasted wheat berry bread with bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Club Supreme
Oven roasted turkey layered on wheat berry bread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and mayo
New Yorker
Hot corned beef and pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and coleslaw on toasted marble rye bread
French Dip
Hot roast beef, fried onions melted Swiss cheese and dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta with a side of au jus for dipping
Roast Beef Melt
Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, sliced pepperoncini, and Dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta
Santa Fe Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, black bean corn relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, ancho chipotle sauce on toasted sourdough bread
Texas Delight
Hot roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce and tomato on sliced sourdough bread
Paninis
Chicken Sun-Died Tomato
Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
Caprese
Fresh marinated mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby spinach with a basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
Spicy Turkey
Oven roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, crushed red peppers, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta
Turkey Bacon and Avocado
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado spread, tomato, chipotle mayo on ciabatta
Italian Press
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncinis, baby spinach, tomato and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye
Rachel
Oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye
California Garden-
American and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, spinach, tomato, red onions, roasted red pepper, basil pesto aioli and a dash of salt, pepper & oregano mix on ciabatta
Wraps & Pitas
Gyro - Choice of Protein
Tzatziki sauce, tomato and onions served on a grilled pita bread with a protein choice
*Falafel Pita
Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita
*Veggie
Hummus spread, feta cheese, olive spread, cucumbers, sliced red onions, bell peppers, tomato and basil pesto aioli
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced tomato and blue cheese dressing
Turkey Avocado
Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, chopped green onions and jalapeno ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato, and Caesar dressing
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn relish, and ancho chipotle sauce
Classic Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg and a chef’s pinwheel with ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, ice berg, egg, bacon, avocado spread, diced tomato, blue cheese with ranch dressing
Chicken Green Salad
Chicken, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
Tuna Green Salad
Tuna Salad, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
Green Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, olive spread, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing & pita bread
Salad Scoop
on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato
BUILD YOUR SALAD
Build own Salad with 5 toppings