STARBUCKS

Espresso Traditions

Flat White

Flat White

$4.35+
Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte

$4.05+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+
Caffè Mocha Latte

Caffè Mocha Latte

$4.55+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.15+
Caffè Americano

Caffè Americano

$3.05+

Espresso

Espresso

Espresso

$2.29+

Shaken Espresso

$3.75+

Shaken Espresso Oatmilk

$4.95+

Coffee Alternatives

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+
White Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

London Fog Latte

$3.95+

Brewed Coffee

Coffee Of The Day

Coffee Of The Day

$2.75+
Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.05+

Cold Brew

$4.65+
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

Cold Brew Salted Cream Cold Foam

$4.75+

To-Go Coffee Catering

$26.99

Frappuccino Beverages

Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$4.85+
Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

$4.95+

Mocha Frappuccino

$4.95+
White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

$4.95+
Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

$4.95+

Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappuccino

$5.15+
Green Matcha Frap

Green Matcha Frap

$5.15+

Chai Creme Frap

$4.95+

Teas & Refreshers

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.55+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.55+
Honey Citrus Tea

Honey Citrus Tea

$3.55+

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.75+

Shake Iced Tea

$2.85+

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.35+
Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

$4.15+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.95+
Strawberry Acai

Strawberry Acai

$4.15+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.95+

Additions: Syrup, Soy, Espresso

No ICE Add More

$1.00

Cold Foam

$0.80

Sweet Cold Foam

$1.00

Add Syrup

$0.60

Add Shot

$0.90

Add Oat Milk

$0.80

Add Soy

$0.80

Add Almond Milk

$0.80

Toppings

LUNCH MD -MD 3rd/online

Build Own Subs

Build own Sub. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Spread

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Oven Roast Turkey

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Ham

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Roast Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Corned Beef

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Egg Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Tuna Salad

$8.49

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

BLT

$8.49

Classic Homemade

Choice of Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, Tunas Salad, Lettuce Tomato and Slice Bread (wheat berry)

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Salad Classic

$8.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Egg Salad Classic

$7.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Salad Classic

$8.99

toasted wheat berry bread, lettuce, tomato

Signature Sandwiches

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

The Muffuletta 1/2

The Muffuletta 1/2

$9.49

Ham & Salami or Turkey, provolone cheese and our homemade olive mix on the original New Orleans muffuletta bread toasted.

Club Supreme

Club Supreme

$9.49

Ham and oven roasted turkey layered on toasted wheat berry bread with bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Club Supreme

Turkey Club Supreme

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey layered on wheat berry bread, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread and mayo

New Yorker

$9.49

Hot corned beef and pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and coleslaw on toasted marble rye bread

French Dip

$9.49

Hot roast beef, fried onions melted Swiss cheese and dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta with a side of au jus for dipping

Roast Beef Melt

$9.49

Roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, sliced pepperoncini, and Dijon horseradish sauce on ciabatta

Santa Fe Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, black bean corn relish, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, ancho chipotle sauce on toasted sourdough bread

Texas Delight

$9.49

Hot roast beef, bacon and cheddar cheese, Russian dressing, lettuce and tomato on sliced sourdough bread

Paninis

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

Chicken Sun-Died Tomato

$9.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$9.49

Grilled chicken, tomato, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Caprese

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh marinated mozzarella cheese, tomato, baby spinach with a basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Spicy Turkey

Spicy Turkey

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, roasted red peppers, crushed red peppers, provolone cheese, ancho chipotle sauce, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta

Turkey Bacon and Avocado

$10.49

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado spread, tomato, chipotle mayo on ciabatta

Italian Press

$9.49

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncinis, baby spinach, tomato and basil pesto aioli on ciabatta

Reuben

$9.49

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye

Rachel

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on marble rye

California Garden-

California Garden-

$8.99

American and Swiss cheese, avocado spread, spinach, tomato, red onions, roasted red pepper, basil pesto aioli and a dash of salt, pepper & oregano mix on ciabatta

Wraps & Pitas

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Gyro - Choice of Protein

Gyro - Choice of Protein

$9.49

Tzatziki sauce, tomato and onions served on a grilled pita bread with a protein choice

*Falafel Pita

$8.99

Falafel, hummus spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, feta cheese and a drizzle of Mediterranean dressing on a pita

*Veggie

$8.99

Hummus spread, feta cheese, olive spread, cucumbers, sliced red onions, bell peppers, tomato and basil pesto aioli

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Buffalo chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, sliced tomato and blue cheese dressing

Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$9.49

Oven roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, avocado spread, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, chopped green onions and jalapeno ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar

$9.49

Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato, and Caesar dressing

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken, shredded romaine, cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn relish, and ancho chipotle sauce

Classic Salads

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, carrots, boiled egg and a chef’s pinwheel with ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, ice berg, egg, bacon, avocado spread, diced tomato, blue cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Green Salad

$12.99

Chicken, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Tuna Green Salad

$12.99

Tuna Salad, Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers and your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, red onions, cucumbers, olive spread, sliced pepperoncinis, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing & pita bread

Salad Scoop

$5.99

on a bed of romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$10.00

Build own Salad with 5 toppings

Soup/Chili/Potato

Make Meal!l*

$3.99

ALL SUBS AND SANDWICHES COME WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, YOUR CHOICE OF BREAD WHITE,WHEAT BERRY, AND SPREAD

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.99

Chili

$6.29

Green Onions & Shred Cheddar

Lunch A La Carte *

Chips

$2.25

Avocado

$1.25

Pickle

$1.49

Side Dressing

$1.49

Small Coleslaw

$1.89

Falafel (5)

$4.99

Dice Chicken Breast

$3.99

Small Fruit Cup

$2.25

1 Hummus

$0.95

Pita Triangle

$0.99