King and I 8039 Dale Ave
Popular Items
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Crispy Spring Rolls$7.00
Rolls filled with mung beans, carrot, onion, taro, egg, green peas, and bean thread noodles then fried. Served with a tangy plum sauce. (5 pieces)
- Fried Tofu$9.00
Delicately fried tofu served with a house plum sauce and peanuts.
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
Hand-folded wonton skins stuffed with imitation crab + cream cheese, served with a sweet + sour sauce. (6 pieces)
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Thai-style chicken wings marinated in a peppery-garlic seasoning then deep fried to perfection. (6 pieces
- Satay$15.00
Chicken marinated in a blend of Thai spices and rich coconut milk, then grilled on skewers, served with our signature peanut + cucumber sauce.
- Pot Stickers$9.00
Choice of fried or steamed wontons stuffed with chicken, served with a light vinaigrette soy sauce and sprinkled with green onions. (6 pieces)
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Freshly shredded green papaya complemented by tomatoes, garlic, chilies + roasted peanuts, made in a tangy fish sauce or vegetarian sweet sauce.
- Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Ground Chicken and vegetables wrapped in egg roll wrapper and deep fried. (2 pieces)
- Tamarind Shrimp$12.00
Crispy shrimp served with a sweet tamarind sauce, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Soup
- Tom Yum$7.00+
Signature Thai soup of sliced mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice, served in a spicy broth, topped with cilantro.
- Tom Kha$8.00+
Rich coconut milk broth, flavored with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, fresh chilies, galangal, sliced mushrooms, a splash of lime juice and cilantro.
Stir Fry Noodles
- Pad Thai$16.00
Thin rice noodles stir fried with egg, green onions, and bean sprouts in a tangy-sweet sauce and roasted peanuts.
- Pad See Ew$16.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli and egg in Thai soy sauce.
- Spicy Kee Mao Noodle$16.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried along with garlic, red and green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chilies, and basil leaves flavored with a splash of wine in our specialty spicy sauce.
Fried Rice
- Spicy Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried white rice with red and green bell peppers, fresh chilies, basil leaves, in a spicy garlic sauce.
- BKK Fried Rice$14.00
Homestyle fried rice with green and white onions, egg, and soy sauce.
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$18.00
A combination of white rice, eggs, red and green peppers, pineapples, peas, carrots and curry powder.
Curry
- Green Curry$15.00
Pungent green curry simmered with basil leaves, eggplants, and fresh green and red peppers, thickened with coconut milk.
- Red Curry$15.00
Spiced red curry simmered with coconut milk, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and basil leaves.
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Nice and mellow turmeric, with potatoes and white onions simmered in coconut milk.
Noodles Soup
- Tom Yum Seafood Noodle Soup$19.00
A combination of Thai vinaigrette and species to the broth with thin rice noodles bean sprouts. Shrimp, squid, imitation crab, ground chicken, crushed peanut, green onion and cilantro.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$16.00
Thin rice noodles, Ground and slice chicken, bean sprouts, green onion and cilantro.
Signature Plates
- 3 Kings of Thailand$18.00
One of our most famous dishes shrimp, beef, chicken, and pork stir-fried in a medley of red bell peppers, white onions, green onion and carrots, glazed with a roasted chili sauce.
- Mango Salmon$20.00
Shredded green mango, crispy tofu red onion, carrot mixed in a tangy vegetarian vinaigrette topped with cilantro.
- Yum Beef$18.00
Sliced grilled beef mixed with tomato, green onion, red onion, cilantro, cucumber and dressed with our special Thai-style vinaigrette.
- Laap Tofu$16.00
Crispy fried tofu mixed with red onion, roasted rice powder, fresh mint, roasted chilies, a splash of lime juice and our Thai-style vinaigrette.
- Seafoods Hot Pot$25.00
Flavorful spicy creamy broth with shrimp, scallops, calamari, imitation crab, mushrooms, fresh chilies, kaffir leaves, lemongrass, galangal, and a splash of lime juice.
- Thai Red Curry Duck$21.00
Roasted duck simmered with red and green pepper, pineapple, tomato, coconut milk and basil leaves in a red curry sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Duck$19.00
Crispy duck with Thai sweet & sour tamarind sauce,steamed vegetables topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
- Spicy Mango Tofu$17.00
- Spicy Basil (Pad Kapow)$16.00
Stir fried ground meat, red and green peppers, basil leaves, white onion, fresh chili, and garlic.
- King Veggie$15.00
- Choo Chee Salmon$19.00