Kiyama Sushi & Bar 8011 20th St SE, B105
Appetizer
Cold Tofu Salad (Vegan)
Soft tofu, mixed green vegetables, house special sauce
Agedashi Tofu (Vegan)
Crispy deep-fried tofu, house special sauce
Salmon Tornado
Salmon, avocado, seaweed rice
Tuna Tower
Tuna, avocado, mango, crispy rice paper
Chicken Karaage
Japanese fried chicken
Fried Rollzilla (2 pcs)
Crispy Japanese spring roll
Shrimp Shooter
Tempura shrimp, house tartare sauce
Conor's Chicken Wings
Buttered Scallop (3)
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Fried Trio
1 Rollzilla, Karaage and Conor's Wing platter
Sashimi
Nigiri
Gunkan
Classic Maki
Special Maki
Alaska
Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado. Top: Snow crab, tobiko, mayo, house sauce, green onion
Caterpillar (Vegan)
Inside: Cucumber, sweet potato, eggplant. Top: Avocado, vegan miso mayo, house sauce, chives, kaiware
Dragon
Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Top: Eel, avocado, tobiko, unagi sauce, green onion, kaiware
Dubo Futomaki
Fried tofu, carrot, pickled radish, avocado, cucumber, house sauce, vegan miso mayo, sesame seed
Hamalapeno
Inside: Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Top: Hamachi, jalapeno, ikura, ponzu sauce, unagi sauce, green onion, kaiware
Hawaiian
Inside: Imitation crab, cucumber. Top: Seared tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, poke sauce, pineapple sauce, chives, ginger
Kiyama
Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado. Top: Seared scallop, imitation crab, tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, mango sauce, green onion
Lake Stevens
Inside: Crab mix, mango Top: Tuna, poke sauce, spicy sauce, tobiko, chives, kaiware
Philly Cheese Salmon
Inside: Smoke Salmon, Philly cheese. Top: Salmon, tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, chive, kaiware
Rainbow
Inside: Imitation crab, cucumber. Top: Tuna, ebi, salmon, hamachi, tobiko, pineapple sauce, house sauce, green onion
Salmon Delight
Inside: Spicy salmon, cucumber. Top: Salmon, crab mix, spicy sauce, house sauce, ikura, chives, kaiware
Sana
Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado Top: Seared salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko, chive, kaiware
Spicy Cherry Blossom
Inside: Salmon, avocado. Top: Tuna, tobiko, spicy sauce, ponzu sauce, tobiko, green onion, kaiware
Volcano
Inside: Crab mix, cucumber. Top: Baked langostino, tobiko, spicy mayo, spicy sauce, unagi sauce, crunchy flakes, green onion
Wasabi
Inside: Tuna, cucumber Top: Salmon, Hamachi, unagi sauce, honey mustard, wasabi mayo, tobiko, green onion, kaiware
Crunchy
Rice Bowl
Sushi Set
Chubu Nigiri Set
- 4 pcs nigiri (salmon, tuna, hamachi, scallop) - 2 Gunkan (ikura, snow crab) - 1 California maki
Omakase Nigiri Set
- 8 pcs nigiri (Chef's choice) - 2 gunkan (Chef's choice)
Maguro Set
- 6 pcs tuna sashimi (3 different cuts) - 1 Tekka maki
Kansai Sashimi Set
- 6 pcs sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi) - 2 Gunkan (scallop, uni) - 1 Una cheese maki
Chef's Sashimi Set
- 10 pcs sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, scallop, sweet shrimp) - 2 gunkan (ikura, uni)
Rice Set
Katsu Rice Set
- Choose meat: Chicken / Pork / Salmon (+2$) - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup
Teriyaki Rice Set
- Choose meat: Chicken / Pork / Beef / Salmon - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup
Curry Rice Set
- Choose meat: Chicken Katsu / Pork Katsu / Beef Katsu / Salmon Katsu - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup
Udon Set
Tempura Udon Set
- Choose type: Shrimp & Veggies (+2.50$) / Veggies - Pickled veggies, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Tekka maki
Curry Udon Set
- Choose meat: Chicken Katsu / Pork Katsu / Salmon Katsu - Pickled veggies, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Tekka maki
Dessert
Drink menu
John's Old Fashioned
Michter's Bourbon/Rye Almond Syrup Angostura Bitters
Kiyama
Rumhaven Rum Midori Pineapple juice
Gin Berry
Roku Gin Raspberry Lemon Juice Simple Syrup
Hailey's Comet
Vodka Lemon Juice Rose Syrup Blue Curacao
Hibiscus Zest
Haku Vodka Sage infused yuzu juice Hibiscus Simple syrup
Empress Spring
Empress Gin Pomegranate juice Grenadine Lemon Juice Lemon-Lime soda
Highball
Jim Beam Ginger beer Club soda
Spiced Tamarind
Spicy Tamarind Vodka Sweet and Sour Pomegranate juice
The Highlands
Scotch Half n Half Kahlua
Sapphire Shogun
Haku Vodka Blue curacao pineapple juice sweet and sour
Misty
Sparkling Sake blueberries, toshi cherry simple syrup
Berry Refresher
Sake Empress Gin Blueberries Mint Lemon juice
Yuzu Sour
Suntory Toki Whiskey Yuzu lemon juice simple