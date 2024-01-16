Kozue Sushi & Ramen 9310 montgomery rd
LUNCH
Classic Roll
- Salmon Roll$6.50
- Tuna Roll$6.50
- Yellowtail Roll$6.50
- Kyoto Roll$8.95
- Crispy crab roll$7.95
- Fusion Roll$8.95
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
- Peanut Avocado Roll$5.50
- Spider Roll$10.95
- Futomaki Roll$6.50
- Spicy tuna Roll$7.50
- Spicy salmon Roll$7.50
- Spicy yellowtail Roll$7.50
- Spicy Kani$6.95
- Philadelphia Roll$7.95
- Spicy Salmon Tempura$8.95
- Boston Roll$6.95
- California Roll$6.50
- Eel Roll$7.50
- Vegetable Roll$5.50
- Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
- Spicy tuna tempura$8.95
Grill
RAMEN
Salad / Soup
SASHIMI
Special Roll
- Dragon Roll$13.95
- Rainbow Roll$13.95
- Fuji Roll$14.95
- Rock' n Roll$13.95
- Ninja Roll$14.95
- Angel Roll$14.95
- Naruto Roll$14.95
- Kozue Roll$14.95
- No.9 Roll$14.95
- Spicy Girl Roll$13.95
- Sweetheart Roll$15.95
- Godzilla Roll$15.95
- New York Roll$14.95
- Crazy Roll$13.95
- Fantasy Roll$15.95
- Yummy Roll$15.95
- Cowboy Roll$16.95
- Love Roll$14.95
- Lobster Roll$18.95
- Pink Lady Roll$16.95
STARTER
- EDAMAME$5.95
- Korokee$4.00
Japanese deep fried potato croquettes, choose of curry and vegetable
- Harumaki$4.00
Crispy deep Fried Spring Roll
- Shumai$6.00
Steam Shrimp Dumpling
- Crispy Golden Wings$8.95
6 pieces golden fried Wing with chef sauce
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.00
Edamame sauteed with spicy garlic sauce.
- Gyoza$7.95
Pan fried chicken or vegetable dumpling with ginger soy sauce.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$10.95
Warm chicken tossed in hoisin sauce with mushroom, celery, carrot & water chestnut, with crisp lettuce
- Okonomiyaki$7.95
Japanese Pancake with mayo/spicy sauce. choose of seafood or vegetable
- Soft Shell Crab$7.95
deep fried softshell crab
- Agedashi Tofu$4.95
Deep Fried Soft tofu
- Vegetable Tempura$6.95
assorted Vegetables in tempura with tempura sauce on side.
Sushi
Sushi Starters
UDON/ Yakisoba
Lunch Sushi Combos
Dinner
Salad / Soup
Sushi Starters
Ramen
Udon / Yakisoba
Grill
Sushi Combos
