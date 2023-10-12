KP's Kitchen 8412 Katy Freeway #350, Houston, Texas 77024
FOOD
Todays Special
$59 Dinner for Two TOGO
3 course menu togo: choice of soup, salad or brussels. choice of asian salmon salad, roasted chicken, or baby back ribs. To share, pick on of our tasty desserts!
Prime Rib Dinner
Certified Angus Prime Rib served with panko-parmesan broccoli & creamy horseradish
Appetizer
Southern Fried Chicken Fingers
Chicken tenders & house ranch.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichokes, 3 cheese béchamel, herbs & panko with house-made chips.
Cup Of Soup
Soup
Cheese & Charcuterie (2-4 people)
Houston Dairy Maids Spanish Manchego, firm, sheep & cow milk cheese, Praire Breeze Cheddar, Triple Creme (brie), Texas jam, grapes, summer sausage, almonds, pickled veggies & local bread.
Crispy Artichokes
12 Fried Artichokes + creole dijonaise
WINGS
Salad
ASIAN SALMON SALAD
Asian inspired salad with Citrus, Radish, Snow Pea, Pea Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons & Grilled Salmon
Cobb Salad
Artisan greens with diced chicken & ham, boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado & KP's classic vinaigrette
Ancient Grain Salad
Farro, swiss chard, crispy artichokes, radish, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Classic ceasar with parmesan crouton. *Due to the lettuce shortage / rising price of romaine, we had to raise the price to $16 per salad. Thank you for understanding.
Large House Salad
Small Caesar
Our caesar salad as a side salad.
Small Faro Salad
Crunchy Asian Salad
Asian Inspired salad topped with radish, cherry tomatoes, crispy wontons & Asian pears, served with our seasonal fresh fish. (chicken upon request)
Sandwich
Cheeseburger
Smoked bacon, Kraft American cheese, dijonnaise, & house-cut fries.
Hot Chicken Sandwich
"Hot" crispy chicken, cole slaw, hot honey, ranch & house-made chips.
Veggie Burger
Brioche bun, roasted red pepper sauce, mayo, tabbouleh, served on top of our homemade veggie patty, made with eggplant, corn, chickpea, egg & herbs. Served with chips.
Club Sandwich
Toasted brioche, basil aioli, sliced ham & turkey, marinated tomatoes, artisan cheeses, cured bacon, lettuce & house-cut chips.
Grilled Hot Chicken
Entree
BABY BACK RIBS
Slow smoked baby back ribs, served with backyard slaw and hand cut french fries.
Crispy Shrimp Platter
Filet Mignon
Angus Filet Mignon "chimichurri" & broccoli
Grilled Redfish
Grilled Redfish, tomato brown butter, & brocollini
Gulf Crab Cake
Blue Horizon Gulf Crab, served over Parisian slaw.
Rigatoni "Alfredo"
Pasta Rigatoni "Alfredo" with proscuitto & english peas
Roasted Rosemary-Lemon Chicken
Oven roasted chicken, parmesan spinach.
Dessert
Deep Dish Seasonal Crumble
Roasted apples, mint, lemon zest, & pecan crumble
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate, chocolate chip cookies baked in a iron skillet.
GL Choc Port
Ice Cream
Key Lime Tart
Shortbread cookie dough, lime custard, fresh raspberries & mint.
Nanny's Creme Fraiche Cheesecake
Family recipe, pine nuts, sour cherries, & berry coulis
BUTTER CAKE
GL Croft Port
Sides
Crispy Cauliflower
Crispy cauliflower, soy ginger, currants, marcona almonds & basil
House Cut French Fries
Hand-cut french fries
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussel sprouts, fish sauce caramel
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Our fabulous fries with aged truffle oil & Parmesan-reggiano.
Panko-Parmesan Broccoli
Garlic Bread
Parmesan Spinach
Fresh spinach, sautéed with butter, lightly seasoned & topped with grated parmesan.
Roasted Potatoes
Sd Avocado
Sd Orzo, Spin, Mush
Side Chips
Slaw
Our backyard slaw with a hint of spice coming from sliced jalapenos.
Toast
Broccoli, No Sauce
Kids
ALA CARTE
FAMILY STYLE
FAMILY STYLE APPETIZERS
Family Style Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower for 4-6 people. Served with Marcona almonds, black currants, hazelnut oil and basil chiffonade.
Cheese & Charcuterie (8-10 people)
The perfect party pack...Houston Dairymaids' cheeses, fruit, charcuterie, jam & crostinis. Feeds 8 to 10 people.
Family Style Chicken Tenders
Twenty of our famous chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch and ketchup. Hot honey upon request. Served with fries.
Family Style Desserts
One of each of our homemade desserts, Nanny's creme fraiche cheesecake, Apple Crumble, Key Lime Part Tart & Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Family Style Spinach Dip
Spinach Dip and House Chips for 8-10 people.
Family Style Sprouts
Our crispy brussels sprouts for 4-6 people. Served with fish sauce caramel.
Quart of Soup
DINNER FOR TWO
Baby Back Ribs for 2
Two racks of our famous ribs, crispy brussells + fish sauce caramel, backyard slaw, ancient grain salad + crispy artichokes and pecan-apple crumble for dessert!
Caymus "Big Daddy" Burger Deal
Bottle of Caymus Cabernet, plus two KP Bistro Burgers and fries!
Roasted Chicken for 2
Two orders of our rosemary roasted half chicken, our crispy brussel sprouts + fish sauce caramel, Ancient Grain Salad + crispy artichokes, and Pecan-apple crumble.
FEED THE FAMILY
KP Bistro Burgers for 4
Four bistro burgers served fries.
Surf and Turf for 4
16 oz of Certified Angus Ribeye & 10 oz. of our famous crab cakes served with truffle fries, crispy brussel sprouts and 4 house salads.
Roasted Chicken Family Pack
Four orders of our rosemary roasted chicken, ancient grain salad + crispy artichokes, brussells sprouts + fish sauce caramel, and pecan-apple crumble for dessert!!
Big Daddy Rib Pack
Four rack of ribs, our crispy brussel sprouts + fish sauce caramel, Ancient Grain Salad + crispy artichokes, and Pecan-apple crumble.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches for 4
Four pulled pork sandwiches, quart of our backyard slaw, house chips and ranch. Perfect for your July 4th Festivities!
WINE, BEER & COCKTAILS
WHITE WINE GLASS
GL Harken
GL HOUSE SPARKLING
GL La Crema Chadonnay
Glass of full bodied California chardonnay.
GL Man Vitner Chardonnay
Glass of MAN VItners Chardonnay, a light fresh chardonnay from South Africa
GL Miraval Rose
Glass of Miraval Rose. A classic provencal rose from France.
GL Prosecco Rose
GL Reisling
GL Santa Margherita
Glass of Santa Margharita Pinot Grigio. One of the most popular wines from Italy.
GL Taittinger
GL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc
Glass of Yealand Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough New Zealand
RED WINE GLASS
RED WINE
BTL Austin Hope Cabernet
BTL Bella Union
BTL Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"
BTL Belle Glos "Taylor Lane" 1.5 L
Belle Glos first vintage, barreled for 8 years and re-released in magnums. Full-bodied pinot noir.
BTL Benton Lane
BTL Bonanza Cabernet
This everyday Cabernet by Chuck Wagner (Caymus Vineyards) is rich, dark and delicous.
BTL Catena Malbec
Growing Malbec for over 100 years, the Catena family are the leaders in the Malbec revolution. Elegant minerality, slightly spicy, & deep texture and flavors.
BTL Chappellet "Signature" Cabernet
This benchmark hillside cabernet has been the flagship of Chappallet for more than three decades. Full bodied and rich from French Oak aging, lush and luxorious.
BTL Chateau Goudichaud Bordeaux
Bordeaux-style red blend. Graves de Vayres, France. Smooth & rich. Ripe & juicy.
BTL Conundrum Red Blend
Conundrum by Caymus Vineyards is red blend of zinfandel, cabernet and petite syrah. Rich and velvety with floral notes.
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir
Dark, rich flavored Pinot from Caymus' Joe Wagner. Moderate tannins and acid.
BTL Evening Land
BTL Failla Pinot Noir
BTL Far Niente "Post and Beam" Cabernet
This delicious NAPA cabernet from Far Neite has ripe plum, dark berry and black currant flavors. Ages beautifully.
BTL Faust Cabernet
Full bodied, highly expressive red grapes from their Coombsville estate, Rutherford and Oakville. Black-fruit notes, tempered with clove, espresso and toasted oak. 92 pts.
BTL Frank Family Cabernet
Sourced primarily from estate vineyards and aged in French Oak barrels. Loads of blue and black fruit and Asian spices. Medium to full-bodied, solid overall balance with a great finish.
BTL Groth Reserve
BTL Heitz Cellars Cabernet
BTL Jordan Cabernet
Bright, elegant and bursting with lively fruit. Cherry, raspberries and herb aroma elevated by French Oak aging.
BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir
One of Williamette Valley's best producers. Notes of cherry, raspberry, and tea with ripe tannins and a long finish.
BTL Kith and Kin
BTL La Vista Reserve
Made by winemaker Grant Long Jr., the cabernet based wine is a blend of spicy Petite Sirah from Paso Robles, Malbec and Petite Verdot. Just delicious wine!
BTL Leviathan Red Blend
Bordeaux blend by Andy Erickson. Complex notes of red and black fruit. This full bodied, elegant wine finishes with cedar and spring flowers.
BTL Nice Winery "Vixen" Rhone Red Blend
Lush fruit forward blend of Syrah, Grenach, & Cabernet Franc. Old world fruit with California attitude. Great with our ribs!
BTL Nice Winery Malbec Reserve
100% organic, sustainable and no additives, this malbec has a rating of 92 pts! Flavors of figs, ruby plum, and black cherry add to its velvety texture. Nice winery partnered with growers Alberto and Fabiana Cecchin in Argentina.
BTL Padrillos Malbec
Smooth and fresh malbec from Ernesto Catena Vineyards. Aged in 50% French Oak and 50% American Oak.
BTL Prisoner Red Blend
Aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. This zinfandel blend is full bodied with concentrated dark chocolate and blackberry.
BTL Red Schooner Malbec
Malbec grapes grown in the Andes Mountains and transported to Caymus. Ripe plums and cherries with French Oak and tannins.
BTL Rombauer Zinfandel
BTL Silver Oak Cabernet
Perfect blending of bright fruit and savory notes. Rich with wild strawberry, raspberry and hand-picked plum.
BTL Sinegal Cabernet
ORGANIC. Incredible full bodied cabernet from NAPA. Black cherry, dark chocolate and hint of thyme.
BTL Tercos Malbec
BTL Transit 2
BTL Turley Zinfandel
With only 30 bottles in the whole state, this vibrant and distinctive zinfandel is so fresh! Red fruits, black raspberry, wild flowers and spices round out this wine. 94 pts.
BTL Solar del Alma "Natural" Malbec
WHITE WINE
BTL Sancerre
Cave des Vins de Sancerre, Loire Valley, France. Touches of melon, orange & citrus.
BTL 375 La Crema
BTL 375ml Sonoma Cutrer
Well balanced chardonnay. Flavors of oak, butter and fruit. Citrus notes of lemon and hints of pear.
BTL Domaines Ott Chateau Romassan Bandol Rose
The pale, peachy-colored 2020 Bandol Rose Chateau Romassan is mainly Mourvèdre, with smaller proportions of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah. Scents of crushed stone accent notes of peach, strawberry and lime on the nose, while the medium-bodied palate is silky in texture, streamlined in shape and extremely long on the finish. 93 pts.
BTL Dr Loosen Reisling
BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Far Niente Chardonnay
BTL Flowers Chard
BTL Harken "Barrel Fermented" Chardonnay
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
Aromas of meyer lemon, gala apples, and jasmine, this fan favorite full bodies chardonnay is juicy with a lingering finish.
BTL LangeTwins Rose
Nice and fresh rose with floral notes and pleasing acidity.
BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse
This French burgundy is 100% chardonnay fermented with 6 months aging in French Oak casks. Fresh honey and white flower, elegant & rich.
BTL MAN Vitners Chardonnay 2021
"Padstal" Chardonnay from South Africa, know for offering the best goods ranging from produce to crafts. This easy drinking chardonnay is perfect starter to your meal or just by itself enjoying the day.
BTL Miraval Rose
The signature of a great rose, complex and fresh. Long finish that is signature of French roses.
BTL Nice Rose
BTL Ponzi Pinot Gris
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Sancerre Rose
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
One of the most popular Pinot Grigio's from Italy, introduced to America in the early '70s. Vibrant and fresh, setting the standard for all Pinot Grigios.
BTL Sauvignon John
BTL Stout Sauv Blanc
BTL W. Fevre Chablis
BTL Yealands Sauv Blanc
Bright and crispy with notes of stone fruit & guava. Long, clean mineral finish.
SPARKLING
375 Villa Sandi Prosecco
Aromas of golden apples and honeysuckle on the nose. Dry, fresh and fruit driven with citrus.
BTL Gruet Sparkling
BTL Paris Sparkling
BTL Perrier Jouet
Stylish, harmonious champagne. Honey, candied citrus and mineral flavors. Seamless and graceful.
BTL Prosecco Rose
BTL Schramsberg Blanc
BTL Tattinger
BTL Vueve Cliquot "Yellow Label"
One of the largest champagne houses, founded in 1772 and based in Reims, is perfectly balanced 50% pinot noir, 30% chardonnay and 20% pinot meunier.