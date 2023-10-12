Popular Items

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Our fabulous fries with aged truffle oil & Parmesan-reggiano.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Just an amazing grilled cheese with local bread maker "The Bread Man" and American cheese.

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Chicken tenders & house ranch.

FOOD

Todays Special

$59 Dinner for Two TOGO

$59.00

3 course menu togo: choice of soup, salad or brussels. choice of asian salmon salad, roasted chicken, or baby back ribs. To share, pick on of our tasty desserts!

Prime Rib Dinner

$45.00Out of stock

Certified Angus Prime Rib served with panko-parmesan broccoli & creamy horseradish

Appetizer

Southern Fried Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Chicken tenders & house ranch.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Spinach and artichokes, 3 cheese béchamel, herbs & panko with house-made chips.

Cup Of Soup

$7.00

Soup

$10.00
Cheese & Charcuterie (2-4 people)

$26.00

Houston Dairy Maids Spanish Manchego, firm, sheep & cow milk cheese, Praire Breeze Cheddar, Triple Creme (brie), Texas jam, grapes, summer sausage, almonds, pickled veggies & local bread.

Crispy Artichokes

$10.00

12 Fried Artichokes + creole dijonaise

WINGS

$12.00

Salad

Tradition caesar salad with house-made sourdough croutons & aged Parmesan-Reggiano.
ASIAN SALMON SALAD

$24.00

Asian inspired salad with Citrus, Radish, Snow Pea, Pea Sprouts, Sesame Seeds, Herb Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons & Grilled Salmon

Cobb Salad

$21.00

Artisan greens with diced chicken & ham, boiled eggs, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado & KP's classic vinaigrette

Ancient Grain Salad

$16.00

Farro, swiss chard, crispy artichokes, radish, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, & house vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$16.00

Classic ceasar with parmesan crouton. *Due to the lettuce shortage / rising price of romaine, we had to raise the price to $16 per salad. Thank you for understanding.

Large House Salad

$10.00
Small Caesar

$7.00

Our caesar salad as a side salad.

Small Faro Salad

$10.00
Crunchy Asian Salad

$16.00

Asian Inspired salad topped with radish, cherry tomatoes, crispy wontons & Asian pears, served with our seasonal fresh fish. (chicken upon request)

Sandwich

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Smoked bacon, Kraft American cheese, dijonnaise, & house-cut fries.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

"Hot" crispy chicken, cole slaw, hot honey, ranch & house-made chips.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, roasted red pepper sauce, mayo, tabbouleh, served on top of our homemade veggie patty, made with eggplant, corn, chickpea, egg & herbs. Served with chips.

Club Sandwich

$19.00

Toasted brioche, basil aioli, sliced ham & turkey, marinated tomatoes, artisan cheeses, cured bacon, lettuce & house-cut chips.

Grilled Hot Chicken

$16.00

Entree

BABY BACK RIBS

$29.00

Slow smoked baby back ribs, served with backyard slaw and hand cut french fries.

Crispy Shrimp Platter

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$42.00

Angus Filet Mignon "chimichurri" & broccoli

Grilled Redfish

$36.00

Grilled Redfish, tomato brown butter, & brocollini

Gulf Crab Cake

$32.00

Blue Horizon Gulf Crab, served over Parisian slaw.

Rigatoni "Alfredo"

$24.00

Pasta Rigatoni "Alfredo" with proscuitto & english peas

Roasted Rosemary-Lemon Chicken

$29.00

Oven roasted chicken, parmesan spinach.

Dessert

Deep Dish Seasonal Crumble

$12.00

Roasted apples, mint, lemon zest, & pecan crumble

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Chocolate, chocolate chip cookies baked in a iron skillet.

GL Choc Port

$15.00

Ice Cream

$2.00
Key Lime Tart

$9.00

Shortbread cookie dough, lime custard, fresh raspberries & mint.

Nanny's Creme Fraiche Cheesecake

$11.00

Family recipe, pine nuts, sour cherries, & berry coulis

BUTTER CAKE

$11.00

GL Croft Port

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

Crispy cauliflower, soy ginger, currants, marcona almonds & basil

House Cut French Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut french fries

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, fish sauce caramel

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Our fabulous fries with aged truffle oil & Parmesan-reggiano.

Panko-Parmesan Broccoli

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00
Parmesan Spinach

$9.00

Fresh spinach, sautéed with butter, lightly seasoned & topped with grated parmesan.

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Sd Avocado

$3.00

Sd Orzo, Spin, Mush

$10.00

Side Chips

$5.00
Slaw

$5.00

Our backyard slaw with a hint of spice coming from sliced jalapenos.

Toast

$1.00

Broccoli, No Sauce

$10.00

Kids

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Our famous chicken tenders, house made fries, ranch & ketchup.

Burger

$9.00

Single patty with American cheese & fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Just an amazing grilled cheese with local bread maker "The Bread Man" and American cheese.

Pasta, Just Butter

$9.00

ALA CARTE

RACK RIBS ALA CARTE

$25.00

CRAB CAKE ALA CARTE

$25.00

HALF CHICKEN ALA CARTE

$25.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

FAMILY STYLE

FAMILY STYLE APPETIZERS

Have an impromptu meeting or occassion? Pick one of our family style options. We make it easy. Feeds 4-10 people.
Family Style Cauliflower

$30.00

Roasted cauliflower for 4-6 people. Served with Marcona almonds, black currants, hazelnut oil and basil chiffonade.

Cheese & Charcuterie (8-10 people)

$50.00

The perfect party pack...Houston Dairymaids' cheeses, fruit, charcuterie, jam & crostinis. Feeds 8 to 10 people.

Family Style Chicken Tenders

$40.00

Twenty of our famous chicken tenders served with our homemade ranch and ketchup. Hot honey upon request. Served with fries.

Family Style Desserts

$35.00

One of each of our homemade desserts, Nanny's creme fraiche cheesecake, Apple Crumble, Key Lime Part Tart & Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Family Style Spinach Dip

$30.00

Spinach Dip and House Chips for 8-10 people.

Family Style Sprouts

$30.00

Our crispy brussels sprouts for 4-6 people. Served with fish sauce caramel.

Quart of Soup

$15.00

DINNER FOR TWO

Baby Back Ribs for 2

$65.00

Two racks of our famous ribs, crispy brussells + fish sauce caramel, backyard slaw, ancient grain salad + crispy artichokes and pecan-apple crumble for dessert!

Caymus "Big Daddy" Burger Deal

$100.00

Bottle of Caymus Cabernet, plus two KP Bistro Burgers and fries!

Roasted Chicken for 2

$65.00

Two orders of our rosemary roasted half chicken, our crispy brussel sprouts + fish sauce caramel, Ancient Grain Salad + crispy artichokes, and Pecan-apple crumble.

FEED THE FAMILY

KP Bistro Burgers for 4

$55.00

Four bistro burgers served fries.

Surf and Turf for 4

$140.00

16 oz of Certified Angus Ribeye & 10 oz. of our famous crab cakes served with truffle fries, crispy brussel sprouts and 4 house salads.

Roasted Chicken Family Pack

$130.00

Four orders of our rosemary roasted chicken, ancient grain salad + crispy artichokes, brussells sprouts + fish sauce caramel, and pecan-apple crumble for dessert!!

Big Daddy Rib Pack

$120.00

Four rack of ribs, our crispy brussel sprouts + fish sauce caramel, Ancient Grain Salad + crispy artichokes, and Pecan-apple crumble.

Pulled Pork Sandwiches for 4

$50.00Out of stock

Four pulled pork sandwiches, quart of our backyard slaw, house chips and ranch. Perfect for your July 4th Festivities!

BEVERAGES

NA BEV

Coffee

$3.00

Katz's premium roast

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry - Vanilla lemonade made from scratch daily.

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Old school Mexican coke

Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Dbl Esp

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Capp

$4.50

Draft Cold Brew

$5.00

WINE, BEER & COCKTAILS

WHITE WINE GLASS

GL Harken

$14.00

GL HOUSE SPARKLING

$10.00

$14.00

Glass of full bodied California chardonnay.

GL Man Vitner Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass of MAN VItners Chardonnay, a light fresh chardonnay from South Africa

GL Miraval Rose

$15.00

Glass of Miraval Rose. A classic provencal rose from France.

GL Prosecco Rose

$10.00

GL Reisling

$11.00

GL Santa Margherita

$16.00

Glass of Santa Margharita Pinot Grigio. One of the most popular wines from Italy.

GL Taittinger

$19.00

GL Yealands Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Glass of Yealand Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough New Zealand

RED WINE GLASS

GL Austin Hope

$16.00

GL Bordeaux

$13.00

GL CAYMUS

$22.00

GL Elouan

$15.00

GL KJ Cab

$11.00

GL Malbec

$12.00

GL Transit

$16.00

RED WINE

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet

$75.00

BTL Bella Union

$85.00

BTL Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"

$55.00
BTL Belle Glos "Taylor Lane" 1.5 L

$200.00Out of stock

Belle Glos first vintage, barreled for 8 years and re-released in magnums. Full-bodied pinot noir.

BTL Benton Lane

$55.00
BTL Bonanza Cabernet

$25.00

This everyday Cabernet by Chuck Wagner (Caymus Vineyards) is rich, dark and delicous.

BTL Catena Malbec

$52.00

Growing Malbec for over 100 years, the Catena family are the leaders in the Malbec revolution. Elegant minerality, slightly spicy, & deep texture and flavors.

BTL Chappellet "Signature" Cabernet

$89.00

This benchmark hillside cabernet has been the flagship of Chappallet for more than three decades. Full bodied and rich from French Oak aging, lush and luxorious.

BTL Chateau Goudichaud Bordeaux

$45.00

Bordeaux-style red blend. Graves de Vayres, France. Smooth & rich. Ripe & juicy.

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$25.00

Conundrum by Caymus Vineyards is red blend of zinfandel, cabernet and petite syrah. Rich and velvety with floral notes.

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$49.00

Dark, rich flavored Pinot from Caymus' Joe Wagner. Moderate tannins and acid.

BTL Evening Land

$63.00

BTL Failla Pinot Noir

$52.00
BTL Far Niente "Post and Beam" Cabernet

$79.00

This delicious NAPA cabernet from Far Neite has ripe plum, dark berry and black currant flavors. Ages beautifully.

BTL Faust Cabernet

$70.00

Full bodied, highly expressive red grapes from their Coombsville estate, Rutherford and Oakville. Black-fruit notes, tempered with clove, espresso and toasted oak. 92 pts.

BTL Frank Family Cabernet

$77.00

Sourced primarily from estate vineyards and aged in French Oak barrels. Loads of blue and black fruit and Asian spices. Medium to full-bodied, solid overall balance with a great finish.

BTL Groth Reserve

$240.00

BTL Heitz Cellars Cabernet

$93.00
BTL Jordan Cabernet

$88.00

Bright, elegant and bursting with lively fruit. Cherry, raspberries and herb aroma elevated by French Oak aging.

BTL Ken Wright Pinot Noir

$44.00

One of Williamette Valley's best producers. Notes of cherry, raspberry, and tea with ripe tannins and a long finish.

BTL Kith and Kin

$62.00
BTL La Vista Reserve

$48.00

Made by winemaker Grant Long Jr., the cabernet based wine is a blend of spicy Petite Sirah from Paso Robles, Malbec and Petite Verdot. Just delicious wine!

BTL Leviathan Red Blend

$55.00

Bordeaux blend by Andy Erickson. Complex notes of red and black fruit. This full bodied, elegant wine finishes with cedar and spring flowers.

BTL Nice Winery "Vixen" Rhone Red Blend

$56.00

Lush fruit forward blend of Syrah, Grenach, & Cabernet Franc. Old world fruit with California attitude. Great with our ribs!

BTL Nice Winery Malbec Reserve

$38.00

100% organic, sustainable and no additives, this malbec has a rating of 92 pts! Flavors of figs, ruby plum, and black cherry add to its velvety texture. Nice winery partnered with growers Alberto and Fabiana Cecchin in Argentina.

BTL Padrillos Malbec

$39.00

Smooth and fresh malbec from Ernesto Catena Vineyards. Aged in 50% French Oak and 50% American Oak.

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$56.00

Aromas of ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. This zinfandel blend is full bodied with concentrated dark chocolate and blackberry.

BTL Red Schooner Malbec

$50.00

Malbec grapes grown in the Andes Mountains and transported to Caymus. Ripe plums and cherries with French Oak and tannins.

BTL Rombauer Zinfandel

$55.00
BTL Silver Oak Cabernet

$120.00

Perfect blending of bright fruit and savory notes. Rich with wild strawberry, raspberry and hand-picked plum.

BTL Sinegal Cabernet

$88.00

ORGANIC. Incredible full bodied cabernet from NAPA. Black cherry, dark chocolate and hint of thyme.

BTL Tercos Malbec

$25.00

BTL Transit 2

$58.00
BTL Turley Zinfandel

$52.00

With only 30 bottles in the whole state, this vibrant and distinctive zinfandel is so fresh! Red fruits, black raspberry, wild flowers and spices round out this wine. 94 pts.

BTL Solar del Alma "Natural" Malbec

$40.00

WHITE WINE

BTL Sancerre

$45.00

Cave des Vins de Sancerre, Loire Valley, France. Touches of melon, orange & citrus.

BTL 375 La Crema

$22.00
BTL 375ml Sonoma Cutrer

$20.00

Well balanced chardonnay. Flavors of oak, butter and fruit. Citrus notes of lemon and hints of pear.

BTL Domaines Ott Chateau Romassan Bandol Rose

$64.00

The pale, peachy-colored 2020 Bandol Rose Chateau Romassan is mainly Mourvèdre, with smaller proportions of Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah. Scents of crushed stone accent notes of peach, strawberry and lime on the nose, while the medium-bodied palate is silky in texture, streamlined in shape and extremely long on the finish. 93 pts.

BTL Dr Loosen Reisling

$33.00

BTL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Far Niente Chardonnay

$70.00

BTL Flowers Chard

$55.00

BTL Harken "Barrel Fermented" Chardonnay

$45.00
BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

Aromas of meyer lemon, gala apples, and jasmine, this fan favorite full bodies chardonnay is juicy with a lingering finish.

BTL LangeTwins Rose

$36.00

Nice and fresh rose with floral notes and pleasing acidity.

BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse

$60.00

This French burgundy is 100% chardonnay fermented with 6 months aging in French Oak casks. Fresh honey and white flower, elegant & rich.

BTL MAN Vitners Chardonnay 2021

$25.00

"Padstal" Chardonnay from South Africa, know for offering the best goods ranging from produce to crafts. This easy drinking chardonnay is perfect starter to your meal or just by itself enjoying the day.

BTL Miraval Rose

$48.00

The signature of a great rose, complex and fresh. Long finish that is signature of French roses.

BTL Nice Rose

$42.00

BTL Ponzi Pinot Gris

$45.00
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Sancerre Rose

$42.00
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

One of the most popular Pinot Grigio's from Italy, introduced to America in the early '70s. Vibrant and fresh, setting the standard for all Pinot Grigios.

BTL Sauvignon John

$40.00

BTL Stout Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL W. Fevre Chablis

$60.00
BTL Yealands Sauv Blanc

$39.00

Bright and crispy with notes of stone fruit & guava. Long, clean mineral finish.

SPARKLING

375 Villa Sandi Prosecco

$16.00

Aromas of golden apples and honeysuckle on the nose. Dry, fresh and fruit driven with citrus.

BTL Gruet Sparkling

$36.00

BTL Paris Sparkling

$25.00
BTL Perrier Jouet

$74.00

Stylish, harmonious champagne. Honey, candied citrus and mineral flavors. Seamless and graceful.

BTL Prosecco Rose

$25.00
BTL Schramsberg Blanc

$52.00

BTL Tattinger

$75.00
BTL Vueve Cliquot "Yellow Label"

$95.00

One of the largest champagne houses, founded in 1772 and based in Reims, is perfectly balanced 50% pinot noir, 30% chardonnay and 20% pinot meunier.

BEER

Dos Equis Lager Especial

$7.00

Karbach Love Street Blonde

$6.00

Live Oak HefeWeizen

$6.00

Lone Star

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Lone Pint IPA

$7.00

DRAFT

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Boozy Lemonade

$10.00

Carafe Mimosa

$35.00

Cuban Spritzer

$14.00

Dirty Sabe Martini

$16.00

Esp Martini

$14.00

Grapefruit Paloma

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mexican Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Poinsetta

$7.00

Ranch Water

$14.00

Sour Cherry Lemon Drop

$14.00

Rum

$14.00

Tequila

$14.00

Vodka

$14.00

SPECIALS

NEW YEARS EVE

BLACKENED REDFISH + CRAB

$48.00

Filet & Crab Cake

$70.00

OS SURF N TURF

$75.00

GIFT CARDS

ORDER GIFT CARDS ONLINE - EVERY $100 PURCHASED, RECEIVE $25 BONUS.

$25 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$25.00

$50 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$50.00

$100 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$100.00

$20 GIFT CERTIFICATE

$20.00