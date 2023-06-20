La Marsa- Dexter 7049 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd

Appetizers

Hommous Appetizers

Hommous

$7.29+

A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.

Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds

$15.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.

Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds

Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma

$14.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma

Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma

$16.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma

Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts

$13.49

A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.

Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables

$15.49

A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.

Appetizers

Starter Combo

$18.99

A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.

Falafel Plate

$11.99

All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.

Baba Ghannooj

$7.79+

Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.

Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves

$13.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.

Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves

$11.99

Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.

Sautee

$15.99+

Gluten-free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our lemon oregano sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.

Fool

$10.99

Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.

Meat Pies

$7.99

Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.

Spinach Pies

$7.99

Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.

Kibbee Nayeh (raw)

$15.99

Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.

Tomato Kibbee

$14.99

A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings

Fried Kibbee

$15.49

Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.

Soup

Crushed Lentil

$5.99+

A La Marsa FAVORITE! Made fresh daily!

Chicken Vegetable

$6.49+

Homemade combination of chicken, vegetables, and Seasoning.

Lamb Chili

$6.49+

A perfect combination of Lamb, Red Beans, and Seasoning!

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$7.49+

Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.99+
Greek Salad

$7.99+
Tabouli Salad

$7.99+
Spinach Salad

$7.49+
Rice Almond Salad

$10.99
Cucumber Salad

$6.99
Village Salad

$10.99

Dinner

Traditional

Koshary

$16.99
Vegetarian Ghallaba

$17.99

Garlic Almond Ghallaba

$19.99
Ghallaba With Hummous

$22.99
Mousaka

$16.99
Mjadra

$16.99

Chicken

Deboned Chicken

$16.99+
Shish Tawook

$20.99
Chicken Shawarma

$20.99
Quail

$19.99
Chicken Ghallaba

$20.99
Chicken Hummous/chicken Shawerma

$21.99
Chicken Sautee

$21.99

Chicken Livers

$19.99

Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba

$22.99

Chicken Kafta

$20.99

Beef/Lamb

Lamb Kabobs

$25.99
Beef Kabobs

$25.99
Lamb Chops

$31.99
Shish Kafta

$20.99
Meat Shawarma

$27.99
Sautee Beef/Lamb

$23.99
Ghallaba

$24.99
Hummous Beef/Lamb/Meat Shawerma

$24.49
David Basha

$20.99

Seafood

Shrimp Kabob

$25.99
Salmon Fillet

$19.99
Seafood Sautee

$21.99
Seafood Ghallaba

$22.99

Combos/Party Trays

Vegetarian Combo

$41.99
Shish Combo

$27.99
Shish Combo For Two

$39.99
Shawarma Combo

$24.99
Kafta Combo

$20.49

Lamb Combo

$22.99

Sampler Platter

$54.99

La Marsa Feast

$179.99
Flaming Feast

$189.99

Children

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.99
Kids Chicken Nuggies

$6.99

Sandwiches

Sandwich

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$6.49
Meat Shawarma Sandwich

$6.99
Shish Kabob Sandwich

$6.99
Shish Kafta Sandwich

$6.49
Shish Tawook Sandwich

$6.49
Shish Tawook and Tabouli Sandwich

$6.79
Ghallaba - Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Ghallaba - Beef Sandwich

$6.99

Ghallaba - Lamb Sandwich

$6.99
Chicken Cream Chop

$6.49
Hummous and Meat Grapeleaves Sandwich

$6.49
Chicken Kafta Sandwich

$6.49

Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$5.99

Mjadra Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$5.99

Hommous and Salad Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$4.99

Hommous and Tabbouli Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$4.99

Hommous and Spinach Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$4.99

Hommous and Vegetarian Grapeleaves Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$5.99

Sides

Fresh Pita

$2.99+

Flat Bread

$2.99+
Rice Pilaf

$4.99
French Fries

$4.99

House Fries

$5.49

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.99

Raw Vegetables

$5.99
Grilled Vegetables

$5.99
Pickles & Turnips

$3.99
Garlic

$1.99+

Lemon Oregano Sauce

$1.99+

House Dressing

$2.49+

Beverages

Juice/Smoothies

Mango Slush

$6.29+
Lemonade

$6.29+
Arnold Palmer

$6.29+
Cobra

$6.29+
Power Mix

$6.29+
Potassium Broth

$6.29+
Smoothie

$6.29+
Juice

$6.29+

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.69
Arabic Coffee

$2.99+
Coffee

$2.69
Hot Tea

$2.69
Iced Tea

$2.69

Milk

$1.99

Desserts

Baklava

$2.99
Rice Pudding

$3.99
Oma Ali

$4.99

Catering Menu

A La Carte Party Trays

HOMMOUS

$33.99+

BABA GHANOOJ

$39.99+

GARDEN SALAD

$29.99+

FATTOUSH SALAD

$33.99+

GREEK SALAD

$44.99+

TABBOULI

$44.99+

RICE PILAF

$31.99+

RAW VEGETABLES

$39.99+

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$39.99+

GHALLABA - VEGETARIAN

$74.99+

GHALLABA - CHICKEN

$99.99+

GHALLABA - BEEF

$119.99+

GHALLABA - LAMB

$119.99+

GHALLABA - SALMON

$119.99+

SHAWARMA - CHICKEN

$99.99+

SHAWARMA - MEAT

$129.99+

SAUTÉE - CHICKEN

$99.99+

SAUTÉE - BEEF

$119.99+

SAUTÉE - LAMB

$119.99+