La Marsa- Dexter 7049 Dexter Ann Arbor Rd
Appetizers
Hommous Appetizers
Hommous
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma
Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.
Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables
A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.
Starter Combo
A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.
Falafel Plate
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.
Baba Ghannooj
Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.
Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.
Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.
Sautee
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of your choice of meat sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our lemon oregano sauce.
Chicken Wings
Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.
Fool
Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.
Meat Pies
Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.
Spinach Pies
Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.
Kibbee Nayeh (raw)
Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.
Tomato Kibbee
A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings
Fried Kibbee
Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.